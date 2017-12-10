Please select your home edition
Edition
Ancasta Botin Fast40

See flagship Beneteau boats, the Lagoon 40 and the stunning CNB 66 in Paris with Ancasta

by Alison Willis today at 9:00 am 2-10 December 2017
Ancasta is presenting the Oceanis 51.1 at Nautic Paris © Beneteau

Beneteau is exhibiting a comprehensive selection of boats from its sail and power ranges at Nautic Paris (2-10 December 2017). The new CNB 66 will also be at the show for the first time along with the Lagoon 40. UK buyers should contact Ancasta International Boat Sales (02380 450 000, www.ancasta.com) to arrange appointments to view.

Ancasta is offering support to those wishing to attend the show where, in addition to the CNB 66 and Lagoon 40, Ancasta will be presenting Beneteau’s First 25, the Oceanis range, the Antares 36, and boats in the Gran Turismo and Swift Trawler ranges.

Ancasta is presenting the CNB 66 at Nautic Paris - photo © Nicolas Claris
Ancasta is presenting the CNB 66 at Nautic Paris - photo © Nicolas Claris

The Ancasta team can help UK buyers get the most out of a visit to Nautic, the Paris boat show. The team can ensure that UK buyers have appointments to see the new Beneteau, CNB and Lagoon boats on show. Ancasta can also help with travel arrangements. Those planning to visit are encouraged to contact Ancasta as soon as possible for help organising their trip.

The impressive list of boats on show is as follows:

Beneteau Sail

  • First 25
  • Figaro 3 (TBC – see the much-anticipated prototype of this exciting new race boat)
  • Oceanis 35.1/38.1/41.1/45/51.1 Sense 51
Beneteau Power
  • Antares 36
  • Gran Turismo 40/46/50 Sportfly
  • Swift Trawler 30/35/44
Lagoon Catamarans
  • Lagoon 40
CNB Yacht Builders
  • CNB 66
Contact Ancasta now to make an appointment to view any of the above, email or call +44 2380 450000.

For more information visit: www.ancasta.com/events/paris-boat-show-2017

Related Articles

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 2
Cold temperatures and bright sunshine Sunday 5th November was Race 2 of the 2017 Medway Cruiser Class Autumn Series and provided crews with cold temperatures and bright sunshine, with a westerly wind of 11-18 knots. Posted on 5 Nov Boats for Sale, Winter Shows, 50% off Rig Checks
The latest new from Ancasta International Boat Sales Ancasta will be at the Paris Boat Show in December, the London Boat Show in January and are currently offering 50% off your next Rig Inspection with Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics. Posted on 3 Nov Sail Aid UK broaden appeal
Expanding fundraising options The team behind Sail Aid UK has been looking into additional fundraising options to help broaden the reach and appeal of its initiative beyond the pro-sailors and to also attract support from the huge cruising fraternity. Posted on 31 Oct Medway YC Autumn Series Race 1
Twenty-nine yachts on the start line Twenty-nine yachts entered the 2017 Medway YC Cruiser Class Autumn Series, which started on Sunday 29th October and will run over five weekends until late November. Posted on 31 Oct Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races
Fog rolls into St Aubin's Bay The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Race Series was held in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 14th October. At the outset, conditions looked fair for a good if gentle afternoon's sailing with partly cloudy skies. Posted on 20 Oct Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races preview
Final outing of the Royal Channel Island YC season The last regatta of the year is almost upon us. Next Saturday sees the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Races for sportsboat, cruiser/racer, cruiser, dayboat and sport catamaran classes taking place in St Aubin's Bay. Posted on 10 Oct ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race
Challenging weather in the Solent on Saturday Steady Force 6 winds did not deter the vessels in Saturday's annual Small Ships Race. Twenty entrants – from a 10 metre long yacht to a 33 metre ketch, and with 180 young trainees taking part – braved challenging weather in the Solent. Posted on 10 Oct ASTO Cowes Small Ships Race preview
Pilot Cutter vs Yacht vs Ketch The annual Small Ships race starts off Cowes on Saturday 7th October. This race for smaller Sail Training vessels is organised by the Association of Sail Training Organisations based in Gosport. Posted on 4 Oct 5th Thousand Islands Race
01 Express wins The Czech crew of Pavel Belehrad with 01 Express are the winners of the 5th Thousand Islands Race. Posted on 25 Sep Beneteau Oceanis 51.1 launched in the UK
By Alex Thomson at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show The new Beneteau Oceanis 51.1, the first in a new generation of Oceanis cruising yachts, was launched in the UK at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show by Alex Thomson on 15th September 2017. Posted on 17 Sep

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero RS Aero End of Seasons RE-ARRANGED to Lee on Solent for RS Aero
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy