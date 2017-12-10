See flagship Beneteau boats, the Lagoon 40 and the stunning CNB 66 in Paris with Ancasta

Ancasta is presenting the Oceanis 51.1 at Nautic Paris © Beneteau Ancasta is presenting the Oceanis 51.1 at Nautic Paris © Beneteau

by Alison Willis today at 9:00 am

Beneteau is exhibiting a comprehensive selection of boats from its sail and power ranges at Nautic Paris (2-10 December 2017). The new CNB 66 will also be at the show for the first time along with the Lagoon 40. UK buyers should contact Ancasta International Boat Sales (02380 450 000, www.ancasta.com) to arrange appointments to view.

Ancasta is offering support to those wishing to attend the show where, in addition to the CNB 66 and Lagoon 40, Ancasta will be presenting Beneteau’s First 25, the Oceanis range, the Antares 36, and boats in the Gran Turismo and Swift Trawler ranges.

The Ancasta team can help UK buyers get the most out of a visit to Nautic, the Paris boat show. The team can ensure that UK buyers have appointments to see the new Beneteau, CNB and Lagoon boats on show. Ancasta can also help with travel arrangements. Those planning to visit are encouraged to contact Ancasta as soon as possible for help organising their trip.

The impressive list of boats on show is as follows:

Beneteau Sail

First 25

Figaro 3 (TBC – see the much-anticipated prototype of this exciting new race boat)

Oceanis 35.1/38.1/41.1/45/51.1 Sense 51

Antares 36

Gran Turismo 40/46/50 Sportfly

Swift Trawler 30/35/44

Lagoon 40

CNB 66

Contact Ancasta now to make an appointment to view any of the above, email or call +44 2380 450000.

For more information visit: www.ancasta.com/events/paris-boat-show-2017