Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 - Day 4
by Alex Barnes & Paul Rutland today at 5:34 pm
5 November 2017
Video highlights of the fourth day of racing in the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit featuring tight racing in steadily increasing wind speeds.
Race day four was a tough test for some crews whilst there was a good battle for third place overall in the J80 fleet.
Full results for each fleet can be found here.
