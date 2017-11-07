Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd launches Sport Collection

by Henri Lloyd today at 3:59 pm 7 November 2017

New for Spring 2018, Henri Lloyd are launching a multi-activity section of sports apparel, for both men and women. Designed to deliver a broad end use, it benefits from Henri Lloyd's expertise at technical product development and innovation from their established and award winning sailing range.

Henri Lloyd Sport pushes the boundaries of technology and innovation through products that perform beyond the water. Since Henri Lloyd's journey began in 1963, they have continued to pioneer, providing athletes with a technical edge in intelligent apparel, and have been official clothing partners to leading sports teams including Land Rover BAR, Vector Martini, Brawn and Mercedes F1 to name a few.

The Henri Lloyd Sport collection will incorporate the leading edge of high performance fabric and technologies, including Polygiene Permanent Odour Control technology and the latest in durable water repellent coatings. Strategic and intelligent designs, allow for the inclusion of venting in key areas and diverted seams for optimum comfort, whilst the high wicking and light weight nature of the next to skin products help to deliver a superior finish.

Henri Lloyd has a long standing history of providing elite race and sports teams across the globe; both on sea and on land. The Henri Lloyd Sport collection is our natural next step to deliver performance apparel rich in innovative design and detailing, using Henri Lloyd signature ethos and aesthetic.

Martin Strzelecki, CEO:

"We are excited to be launching Henri Lloyd Sport bringing to land over 50 years expertise of developing technical performance wear".

About Henri Lloyd Sport

With technology born at sea, in the harshest conditions on the planet, in the challenges of the man versus nature - Henri Lloyd created apparel that tamed the elements.

Experience and expertise has challenged Henri Lloyd to move the horizon of the possible, and this mission has lead to the launch of the new Henri Lloyd Sport collection for 2018.

Henri Lloyd Sport harnesses more than a half century of pushing boundaries, equipping you to go beyond. By boat, track or field - move your horizon.

www.henrilloyd.com

