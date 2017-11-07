Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 2017 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town Day 3 - Accelerating away from Madeira

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 3:06 pm 7 November 2017

As the Volvo Ocean Race fleet continued to charge west at breakneck speeds on Tuesday, a crucial decision that could ultimately affect the overall outcome of Leg 2 was looming.

The seven teams have been treated to a wet and wild opening 48 hours to the 7,000 nautical mile stage from Lisbon to Cape Town, their biggest challenge to date.

Boat speeds have been soaring close to 30 knots as the VO65s charge downwind on a tradewind-powered sleigh ride that has lasted since leaving Lisbon on Sunday.

On board Vestas 11th Hour Racing during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Vestas 11th Hour Racing during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Martin Keruzore / Volvo Ocean Race

But as well as having to deal with the physical demands of such extreme sailing, the Volvo Ocean Race crews are caught in a mental game of chess on water as they try to choose the ideal moment to head more directly south.

At 1300 UTC MAPFRE were showing as the lead boat with Dongfeng Race Team and team Akzonobel in second and third.

On board Team AkzoNobel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Team AkzoNobel during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © James Blake / Volvo Ocean Race

But the reality at this stage of the leg is that official rankings come second to actual positions on the water relative to the weather that lies ahead.

The big decision revolves around whether it will pay to be further west or further south.

The fleet were today split by just 60 square miles, with MAPFRE opting for the more southerly route, while Dongfeng around 40 miles to their north west choosing the westerly option.

Not only must the crews avoid a huge wind shadow in the lee of the Canary Islands but also consider the best possible crossing point for the Doldrums, the ever-moving band of low pressure lying three-plus days away to the south.

According to Dongfeng navigator Pascal Bidegorry, the third night at sea will be crucial to the rest of the leg.

"The plan is to catch maximum pressure," he said. "To do this we have got to get to the west. We have to be careful about the shadow of the Canary Islands and Cape Verdes.

"Tonight will be key to the race, especially regarding our position to the west compared to the Doldrums. We have to make a good decision tonight."

On board Dongfeng during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race
On board Dongfeng during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Jeremie Lecaudey / Volvo Ocean Race

Describing the fire-hosing the teams are currently receiving, Bidegorry added: "There is lots of water around us – and on us. We are completely soaked outside and inside our wet weather gear."

With a forecast for the breeze to ease over the next few days, the focus for each of the teams is to make as many gains as possible before they have to throw their cards on the table.

"The entire fleet has come to find this acceleration off Madeira and now we have to play with the wind shifts," said MAPFRE's Antonio 'Neti' Cuervas-Mons.

"We have to gybe with every single shift and play with the stacking (sails on the windward side of the boat), and that's really a nuisance since it is quite heavy due to the water all over the place. But hey, these will be a couple of hard days and then the wind will drop and everything will be calmer."

Stealth Mode

The boats are given position reports only four times per day, at 0100, 0700, 1300 and 1900 (all times UTC). But once per leg, each team has the option to go into 'Stealth Mode' whereby its position is withheld from the rest of the fleet (and us) for three consecutive position reports. This can be used to tactical advantage to make a break for what is perceived as better wind, or to hit a layline, or choose what side to pass an island, etc. The only restriction is that teams are not allowed to go into Stealth Mode when they are within 200 miles of the finish. The approach to the doldrums is a classic opportunity to utilise this tactic. Watch for it over the coming days.

New 'Ranking Waypoint'

Race management has added a new 'Ranking Waypoint' into the tracker so that the rankings better reflect the tactical positions of the teams during the early part of Leg 2. Please note, this is NOT a new mark of the course that the teams need to pass. Instead, it is a virtual waypoint that has been added to the software that is positioned near the mid-point of the expected doldrums crossing point. This intention is to give a more realistic ranking through the approach to the doldrums as well as an updated distance to finish that is closer to what the teams will actually sail.

Leg 2 Position Report Tuesday 7 November (Day 3) 13:00 UTC:

1. MAPFRE -- distance to finish – 4,938.3 nautical miles
2. Dongfeng Race Team +22.0nm
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +36.0
4. team AkzoNobel +37.2
5. Turn the Tide on Plastic +43.3
6. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +45.3
7. Team Brunel +56.9

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Day 2
Is west the best? After a fast and furious opening to Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, the fleet is settling into a groove on Monday, with navigators and skippers already facing the first of many critical decisions on this race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Posted on 6 Nov Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Start
Dongfeng Race Team lead the fleet out of Lisbon Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Posted on 5 Nov Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town
Marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 shifts into a new phase on Sunday with the start of Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile, three-week, marathon leg to Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 4 Nov A lucky escape
Liz Wardley gets leg caught in the sheet In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon, 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat. Posted on 3 Nov Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon
Team Brunel win an incredible race in Portugal Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel fended off a late charge by MAPFRE to win the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon on Friday afternoon. Posted on 3 Nov Nicholson and Niekerk boost team AkzoNobel
Ahead of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Team AkzoNobel will field a full-strength nine-strong crew for the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race to Cape Town, South Africa which starts from Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, November 5. Posted on 3 Nov Close action forecast
For Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov How the Volvo Ocean Race works
Two minute video explanation from Team Brunel The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest sailing race in the world. Over 9 months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from 7 teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe. Posted on 1 Nov Beware of the boom!
Whirlwind first leg for Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Who knew that the most dangerous part of an offshore ocean racing leg would be AFTER the finish line? Posted on 31 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy