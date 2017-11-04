DF65 TT Round 17 at Lincoln Model Yacht Club
by Tim Long today at 2:58 pm
4 November 2017
DF65 TT at Lincoln © Tim Long & Ann Weston
A forecast of some showers followed by some afternoon sunshine were about right, the breeze didn't do quite what had been suggested which meant a day of A plus sailing for most with a couple of races in A suit for some.
As ever the Lincoln race team were super organised and ran a great day of 14 races and along with the tea ladies the competitors were kept fed and watered through the day.
The racing itself ended up being somewhat predictable at the top of the scoreboard with John Tushingham taking top spot, but counting a brace of 5th place scores it certainly wasn't the usual whitewash. The usual bunch fought it out along with the 21 skippers and in the end the best of the rest were Derek Priestley followed in third spot by Tim Long.
Fourth to sixth were covered by just 8 points with Mike Weston, Ken Binks and Peter Baldwin in that order.
The rest of the fleet were similarly close with the usual battles taking place, keeping everyone on their toes.
The final day of the DF TT series (DF95) took place on Sunday 5th November and with a slightly better overall forecast it promised to be a cracker.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Skipper
|Sail No
|Club/City
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|R12
|R13
|R14
|Pts
|1
|John Tushingham
|51
|Keighley
|6
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1
|5
|1
|7
|2
|1
|1
|28
|2
|Derek Priestley
|67
|Fleetwood
|2
|4
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|9
|6
|2
|3
|1
|8
|3
|45
|3
|Tim Long
|99
|Abersoch
|5
|1
|4
|10
|4
|3
|10
|5
|3
|10
|2
|7
|4
|5
|53
|4
|Mike Weston
|69
|Coalhouse Fort
|4
|7
|1
|2
|3
|6
|15
|6
|4
|3
|9
|4
|12
|22
|61
|5
|Ken Binks
|83
|Eastbourne
|3
|11
|2
|13
|15
|7
|4
|10
|1
|5
|1
|6
|3
|11
|64
|6
|Peter Baldwin
|63
|Birkenhead
|8
|10
|10
|7
|8
|4
|1
|7
|12
|4
|4
|8
|6
|2
|69
|7
|Wayne Stobbs
|542
|Gosport
|1
|2
|8
|11
|13
|10
|2
|4
|8
|9
|5
|10
|11
|9
|79
|8
|Buzz Coleman
|12
|Coalhouse Fort
|7
|6
|11
|21
|2
|9
|9
|2
|7
|13
|8
|3
|14
|4
|81
|9
|Chris More
|302
|Balne Moor
|22
|8
|22
|5
|10
|8
|3
|15
|9
|8
|15
|5
|5
|10
|101
|10
|Liz Tushingham
|71
|Keighley
|10
|12
|6
|12
|7
|17
|14
|3
|18
|18
|19
|9
|2
|7
|117
|11
|Tim Lanigan
|502
|Fleetwood
|9
|16
|22
|18
|11
|5
|8
|13
|10
|11
|12
|12
|9
|6
|122
|12
|Chris Chatfield
|183
|Fleetwood
|13
|17
|14
|8
|9
|20
|6
|14
|11
|7
|10
|17
|13
|12
|134
|13
|Dave Burke
|30
|Lincoln
|14
|3
|13
|17
|6
|16
|18
|16
|2
|14
|13
|11
|15
|14
|137
|14
|Brian Holland
|995
|Abersoch
|22
|13
|5
|6
|16
|15
|16
|8
|13
|16
|6
|15
|17
|22
|146
|15
|Lisa More
|303
|Balne Moor
|22
|18
|7
|16
|12
|13
|12
|18
|15
|17
|14
|14
|7
|13
|158
|16
|Garry Box
|66
|Manor Park
|15
|22
|18
|4
|18
|14
|19
|17
|17
|19
|17
|18
|10
|8
|175
|17
|Barry Rolfe
|119
|Birmingham
|22
|9
|15
|19
|14
|11
|13
|11
|22
|6
|20
|19
|16
|22
|175
|18
|John Howard
|008
|Poole
|11
|14
|12
|14
|17
|21
|20
|19
|22
|12
|11
|13
|22
|22
|186
|19
|Tony Marshall
|179
|Hove
|22
|22
|22
|9
|21
|12
|11
|12
|14
|15
|16
|16
|18
|22
|188
|20
|Bill McPhee
|x
|Lincoln
|22
|22
|16
|15
|19
|19
|17
|20
|16
|22
|18
|22
|22
|22
|228
|21
|Ralph Wilkinson
|56
|Chipstead
|12
|15
|17
|20
|20
|18
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|22
|234
