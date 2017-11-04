DF65 TT Round 17 at Lincoln Model Yacht Club

A forecast of some showers followed by some afternoon sunshine were about right, the breeze didn't do quite what had been suggested which meant a day of A plus sailing for most with a couple of races in A suit for some.

As ever the Lincoln race team were super organised and ran a great day of 14 races and along with the tea ladies the competitors were kept fed and watered through the day.

The racing itself ended up being somewhat predictable at the top of the scoreboard with John Tushingham taking top spot, but counting a brace of 5th place scores it certainly wasn't the usual whitewash. The usual bunch fought it out along with the 21 skippers and in the end the best of the rest were Derek Priestley followed in third spot by Tim Long.

Fourth to sixth were covered by just 8 points with Mike Weston, Ken Binks and Peter Baldwin in that order.

The rest of the fleet were similarly close with the usual battles taking place, keeping everyone on their toes.

The final day of the DF TT series (DF95) took place on Sunday 5th November and with a slightly better overall forecast it promised to be a cracker.

Overall Results:

Pos Skipper Sail No Club/City R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 R12 R13 R14 Pts 1 John Tushingham 51 Keighley 6 5 3 1 1 2 5 1 5 1 7 2 1 1 28 2 Derek Priestley 67 Fleetwood 2 4 9 3 5 1 7 9 6 2 3 1 8 3 45 3 Tim Long 99 Abersoch 5 1 4 10 4 3 10 5 3 10 2 7 4 5 53 4 Mike Weston 69 Coalhouse Fort 4 7 1 2 3 6 15 6 4 3 9 4 12 22 61 5 Ken Binks 83 Eastbourne 3 11 2 13 15 7 4 10 1 5 1 6 3 11 64 6 Peter Baldwin 63 Birkenhead 8 10 10 7 8 4 1 7 12 4 4 8 6 2 69 7 Wayne Stobbs 542 Gosport 1 2 8 11 13 10 2 4 8 9 5 10 11 9 79 8 Buzz Coleman 12 Coalhouse Fort 7 6 11 21 2 9 9 2 7 13 8 3 14 4 81 9 Chris More 302 Balne Moor 22 8 22 5 10 8 3 15 9 8 15 5 5 10 101 10 Liz Tushingham 71 Keighley 10 12 6 12 7 17 14 3 18 18 19 9 2 7 117 11 Tim Lanigan 502 Fleetwood 9 16 22 18 11 5 8 13 10 11 12 12 9 6 122 12 Chris Chatfield 183 Fleetwood 13 17 14 8 9 20 6 14 11 7 10 17 13 12 134 13 Dave Burke 30 Lincoln 14 3 13 17 6 16 18 16 2 14 13 11 15 14 137 14 Brian Holland 995 Abersoch 22 13 5 6 16 15 16 8 13 16 6 15 17 22 146 15 Lisa More 303 Balne Moor 22 18 7 16 12 13 12 18 15 17 14 14 7 13 158 16 Garry Box 66 Manor Park 15 22 18 4 18 14 19 17 17 19 17 18 10 8 175 17 Barry Rolfe 119 Birmingham 22 9 15 19 14 11 13 11 22 6 20 19 16 22 175 18 John Howard 008 Poole 11 14 12 14 17 21 20 19 22 12 11 13 22 22 186 19 Tony Marshall 179 Hove 22 22 22 9 21 12 11 12 14 15 16 16 18 22 188 20 Bill McPhee x Lincoln 22 22 16 15 19 19 17 20 16 22 18 22 22 22 228 21 Ralph Wilkinson 56 Chipstead 12 15 17 20 20 18 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 22 234