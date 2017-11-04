Please select your home edition
DF65 TT Round 17 at Lincoln Model Yacht Club

by Tim Long today at 2:58 pm 4 November 2017
DF65 TT at Lincoln © Tim Long & Ann Weston

A forecast of some showers followed by some afternoon sunshine were about right, the breeze didn't do quite what had been suggested which meant a day of A plus sailing for most with a couple of races in A suit for some.

As ever the Lincoln race team were super organised and ran a great day of 14 races and along with the tea ladies the competitors were kept fed and watered through the day.

The racing itself ended up being somewhat predictable at the top of the scoreboard with John Tushingham taking top spot, but counting a brace of 5th place scores it certainly wasn't the usual whitewash. The usual bunch fought it out along with the 21 skippers and in the end the best of the rest were Derek Priestley followed in third spot by Tim Long.

Fourth to sixth were covered by just 8 points with Mike Weston, Ken Binks and Peter Baldwin in that order.

The rest of the fleet were similarly close with the usual battles taking place, keeping everyone on their toes.

The final day of the DF TT series (DF95) took place on Sunday 5th November and with a slightly better overall forecast it promised to be a cracker.

Overall Results:

PosSkipperSail NoClub/CityR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13R14Pts
1John Tushingham51Keighley6531125151721128
2Derek Priestley67Fleetwood2493517962318345
3Tim Long99Abersoch5141043105310274553
4Mike Weston69Coalhouse Fort4712361564394122261
5Ken Binks83Eastbourne311213157410151631164
6Peter Baldwin63Birkenhead8101078417124486269
7Wayne Stobbs542Gosport128111310248951011979
8Buzz Coleman12Coalhouse Fort76112129927138314481
9Chris More302Balne Moor22822510831598155510101
10Liz Tushingham71Keighley1012612717143181819927117
11Tim Lanigan502Fleetwood91622181158131011121296122
12Chris Chatfield183Fleetwood131714892061411710171312134
13Dave Burke30Lincoln1431317616181621413111514137
14Brian Holland995Abersoch221356161516813166151722146
15Lisa More303Balne Moor22187161213121815171414713158
16Garry Box66Manor Park15221841814191717191718108175
17Barry Rolfe119Birmingham22915191411131122620191622175
18John Howard008Poole1114121417212019221211132222186
19Tony Marshall179Hove222222921121112141516161822188
20Bill McPheexLincoln2222161519191720162218222222228
21Ralph Wilkinson56Chipstead1215172020182222222222222222234
Land Rover BAR Cap
