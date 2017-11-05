Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Product Feature
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig

OK End of Season Championship at Northampton Sailing Club

by Tony Woods today at 9:45 am 4-5 November 2017
OK End of Season Championship at Northampton © Karen Robertson

A healthy fleet of 23 gathered at Northamton Sailing Club for the End of Season Championship, sharing the event with the National 12s on 4th & 5th November. The fleet was very competitive with Kiwi Luke Gower hoping to complete a fine season both Internationally and on the domestic front with a win.

Jamie Harris, the Cadet World Champion, joined the fleet hoping to show his experienced father Ian how it was done.

Conditions on the Saturday were ideal with winds of 10-18mph with some big shifts to keep it interesting.

Race 1 set the tone for the weekend with Fergus Burnham taking the win from Gower. Tony Woods made a late charge to gain 3rd from a pack of 5-6 boats. You could have thrown a blanket over the first 7 boats.

Race 2 was the only race of the weekend where the leaders got away, with Woods and Gower having a 4 lap match race, Gower just getting the better of it. The consistent Dave Bourne gaining 3rd.

In race 3 the start suffered from recalls, meaning that when the fleet eventually got away the leading National 12 was coming though the OK start line. The poor chap really didn't know where to go. He needn't have worried as Ian Hopwood told him exactly.

Hopwood led the fleet with a chasing pack of 8 boats all within seconds. Confusion took hold after a couple of laps as the fleet came through the line with the 12 fleet. Half of the fleet thought the race had finished as the OK class flag was flying. The other half of the fleet continued the race.

Ashore much discussion took place and there was no choice but to throw race 3 out. Hats off to the race officer who held his hands up and bought Hopwood a bottle of wine to make up for his mistake. There were plenty of 'if only' stories at the bar with sympathy for Iain Horlock in the association boat showing real form in the race that never was.

On Saturday night Northamton S.C showed what great hosts they are with fireworks, a bonfire, disco, and plenty of beer. Well done N.S.C.

Sunday dawned with a chilly building breeze.

In race 4 Gower took the win from Andy Rushworth who was going very fast. Rushworth had been looking for form all year and found it just as the season is finishing! Inland champion Ed Bradburn took 3rd to get on the podium at last.

Gower lined up for the final race knowing he had done enough to win the event. He raced around in 17th place showing that he is human and the OK fleet is the place to be for competitive sailing. Simon Cowood looked like he may have found his way to a win but unfortunately capsized on a tack half way up the penultimate upwind. One passing OK was heard to mutter unkindly "you can't bend an orange".

In the end the improving Bradburn took the win with Burnham 2nd and Hopwood 3rd. A fantastic weekend of close racing with 2 points covering 2nd to 5th overall positions.

Overall Results: (top five)

1st Luke Gower
2nd Ed Bradburn
3rd Fergus Burnham
4th Tony Woods
5th Dave Bourne

At the prize giving the draw was made for a new mainsail kindly sponsored by North Sails. Yes, you've guessed it, Luke Gower won that too!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series Finale preview
A two horse race at Northampton SC this weekend? The clocks have gone back and many young thoughts turn to Halloween and Guy Fawkes. However with five of the six North Sails Super Series events completed many OK sailors thoughts will be turning to the last event of the series. Posted on 30 Oct World Champion Greg Wilcox set to compete
In 2018 Australian OK Dinghy Nationals at Southport YC Greg Wilcox has confirmed he will compete in the 2018 Australian Nationals, hosted by Southport Yacht Club at the Hollywell Sailing Squadron on the Gold Coast, from 2nd to 7th January 2018. Posted on 28 Oct OKs battle Storm Brian at South Staffs
Helms take on the challenging conditions Saturday saw the final event of the HD Sails OK Inland Series held at the mecca of inland OK sailing, South Staffs Sailing Club. Posted on 24 Oct Growing classes and exports at Ovington Boats
We speak to Nathan Batchelor about the 2017 season Ovington Boats has had a great season, supporting the classes they build, while adding a couple of new ones to their roster. We spoke to Ovington's Nathan Batchelor to find out more... Posted on 19 Oct Better block selection helps top OK sailors
Nick Craig and Jim Hunt rely on Harken With both Nick Craig and Jim Hunt taking delivery of new boats this year and exploring equipment options, Harken used the opportunity to leave no stone unturned. Several small refinements were made to the fitting kits for these new boats. Posted on 6 Oct Materials still needed
To finish project 60 book As part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the OK Dinghy, a new book is being published. Under the working title, project 60, this will be the story of the OK through personal anecdotes and stories. Posted on 3 Oct OK Nationals at Herne Bay overall
Sailors from as far afield as Belgium and Scotland Sailors from as far afield as Belgium and Scotland (and one local-ish Kiwi) descended upon Herne Bay Sailing Club in Kent for the 2017 OK National Championships from 21st to the 24th of September. Posted on 27 Sep OK Nationals at Herne Bay day 3
Three races held after a windless day 2 No report for day 2 as, regrettably, there was no wind! However, we were entertained by some of our fellow competitors showing their prowess (or not as the case may be) at push-ups and pull-ups. Posted on 23 Sep OK Nationals at Herne Bay day 1
A blustry day favours the heavyweights It was a blustery day – in fact gusts in excess of 28 knots – much to the liking of heavy weights Richard 'Burt' Burton, Dave Bourne and Terry Curtis with the lighter Alex Scoles and Luke Gower chasing their tails. Posted on 21 Sep OK Demo Boat available
For the OK Nationals at Herne Bay Due to a last minute change of plans the OK class association demo boat has become available for the OK Nationals starting this week at Herne Bay running from Thursday 21st to Sunday 24th September. Posted on 18 Sep

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy