Please select your home edition
Edition
OLAS 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Breeze Jacket
Henri Lloyd Breeze Jacket

If not now, then when – Balancing the Boat forum

by Daniel Smith, World Sailing today at 8:55 am 6 November 2017
Balancing The Boat Forum Panel © World Sailing / Daniel Smith

"If change is not delivered now, then when will it happen?" This was just one of the messages delivered at Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing, the first of two open forums at World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

On the current leg of the Volvo Ocean Race, every boat has a female sailor on the boat and at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games there will be a 50/50 split of male and female sailors. However, the consensus amongst the leading influencers speaking at Balancing the Boat was that more work can be and needs to be done.

Hosted by sailing broadcaster, Alec Wilkinson, Balancing the Boat strived to seek solutions and set long term targets for positive change to be brought about.

With equality in sport and sailing a leading topic of conversation in the community at the moment, the forum was well attended with committee members and delegates joining the debate. In addition, the conference was streamed online and those watching at home were able to engage in the conversation using #UnitingTheSport on social media.

Unable to join the speakers in attendance, Emma Westmacott, a sailor of more than 30-years' experience with four round the world campaigns under her belt, delivered a strong message via video link.

"The future of the sport really is at risk without attracting everybody," she expressed. "The world at the moment is recognising the needs for gender equality. The world at the moment is recognising the need for diversity and equality throughout, for all minorities.

"We need to change the willingness, we need to change the perception of what a female sailor means and looks like and how useful they are on a boat.

"We need to close the gap of the experience levels between men and women and we need to get the genders to be closer together and shut down the feeling of discrimination on either side. World Sailing needs to set an example. We need more women in the sport for the longevity of the sport. We need more women in management roles and we need more female athletes."

Libby Greenhalgh competed on the last Volvo Ocean Race on-board Team SCA. She now acts as Director of Operations at the Magenta Project. Greenhalgh explained the importance of creating a clear message, getting everyone behind it and using it globally at all levels.

"There are four key discussion points," explained Greenhalgh, "from rules and incentives, to building a network, initiatives and just raising the visibility of female sailors so people can be inspired by what women are already achieving.

"But also, we can look to see what are our outcome goals and what will success look like."

Greenhalgh concluded by outlining the Magenta Project's three-year outcome goals. These included having two female led race teams in the Volvo Ocean Race and World Match Racing Tour, having a woman on every Youth America's Cup team and increasing participation at mass participation, national race weeks.

New Zealand's Jo Aleh had targeted following in Greenhalgh's footsteps by racing in the 2017-18 edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. Aleh, a two-time Olympic medallist and 2013 Rolex World Sailor of the Year, explained the struggles she went through in obtaining a place on a team.

"I was sailing with a bunch of guys. A few young ones, a lot less experience in big boats and a lot less experience in offshore but I was at the bottom of the pile," Aleh explained. "I couldn't speak up on things I was annoyed with. I learnt a lot but it was some of the most frustrating sailing I'd ever done."

Jo Aleh - Two-time Olympic Medallist and 2013 Rolex World Sailor of the Year - photo © World Sailing / Daniel Smith
Jo Aleh - Two-time Olympic Medallist and 2013 Rolex World Sailor of the Year - photo © World Sailing / Daniel Smith

Even though her success in sailing was significant, Aleh was not selected to sail on a team, "What I had to offer the boat, which was in my head, just wasn't listened to. I'm just a female Olympic sailor, what do I know? And I guess that's fair enough, offshore wise but I just wish a male Olympic sailor who has the same experience way was treated in the same way."

Greek sailor, Sofia Bekatorou, a two-time Olympic medallist and two-time Rolex World Sailor of the Year gave the audience an insight into her career in sailing. Finally, to give a perspective from another sport, Joe Jacobi (USA), former CEO of USA Canoe/Kayak shared his experience of creating a high-performance system in Oklahoma and the benefits it had on the community at large.

World Sailing Chief Executive Officer Andy Hunt joined the panel for a question and answer session, which concluded the session.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rolex World Sailor of Year Awards
Voting now open World Sailing is now inviting the sailing community, sports fan and the public to vote for one male and one female who they think should be crowned 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year. Posted on 5 Nov World Sailing uniting the sport
At 2017 Annual Conference The world of sailing will come together in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico from 4-12 November for World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference. Posted on 2 Nov Inaugural World Sailing Awards
Now just one week away In just one week (7 November), some of the biggest names in sailing will be celebrated in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the inaugural World Sailing Awards evening. Posted on 1 Nov World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Progress made, but still work to be done It is remarkable how quickly the year has gone by, with the 2017 World Sailing Annual Conference and AGM already just around the corner. Posted on 31 Oct Balance the Boat
World Sailing look to leading influencers Every boat competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, starting this weekend, will have female sailors racing around the world and at Tokyo 2020, there will be a 50/50 split of male and female competitors. Posted on 29 Oct Ambitious sustainability targets
World Sailing Sustainability Forum World Sailing will launch a bold ambition for sailing's contribution to global sustainability at its Sustainability Forum in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Tuesday 7 November 2017. Posted on 27 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan overall
Typhoon Lan approaches as five more champions crowned Five more World Cup Series Japan champions were decided in Gamagori as the inaugural World Sailing event in the land of the rising came to a close. Posted on 22 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 5
Typhoon approaches as first medals decided The first medallists at the inaugural World Cup Series event in Japan have been decided after a wet Saturday in Gamagori. Posted on 21 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 4
First set of sailors book Medal Race places The line-up for the first set of Live Medal Races, on Saturday 21 October, were confirmed today at the World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori. Posted on 20 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 3
Japanese sailing legacy born Another frustrating day at World Cup Series Japan, as the wind never really materialised meaning that no racing took place across any of the eight Olympic events present in Gamagori. Posted on 19 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy