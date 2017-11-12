Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race this Sunday

The Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race will be held this Sunday © Isaac Lawrence

by Koko Mueller, RHKYC today at 6:15 am

Over 230 entries have been received for the 2017 edition of the Turkish Airlines Around the Island Race which will take place this Sunday 12 November.

This year, the Title Sponsor is Star Alliance member, Turkish Airlines. The partnership between Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club ("Best Asian Yacht Club") and Turkish Airlines ("The airline that flies to more countries than any other airline and the Skytrax award winner for four key categories in 2017") will bring a lot of excitement to the Around the Island Race as the fleet flies around Hong Kong Island. Turkish Airlines is also sponsoring an Around the Island Race photography competition which will see one lucky person being chosen to win a return business class ticket from Hong Kong to any worldwide destination* operated by Turkish Airlines.

Serhat Sari, General Manager of Turkish Airlines Hong Kong, said "we are very excited to be the Title Sponsor for Around the Island Race - the biggest public sailing event of the year in Hong Kong." Mr. Sari continued, "This year is our 15th anniversary of operation in Hong Kong and we hope that through this sponsorship engagement with the sailing participants and a campaign with the public, will bring Turkish Airlines' brand and service commitment even closer to this Asia's World City. Anyone with the sight of the fleet from right at the waterfront in the harbour or from up on the Peak, or perhaps somewhere at the South Side stands a chance to snap that special photo and win."

This event is Hong Kong's largest celebration of sail and will see Victoria Harbour filled to the brim with sailboats, before they set off on the 26nm circumnavigation of Hong Kong island. The race is a breathtaking event to behold either from the land, sky or sea so make sure to keep an eye out!

There will be two start lines for the race; one will be located to the east of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's Clubhouse in Causeway Bay with the other line located off of Hung Hom.

Due to the immense size of the fleet racing around Hong Kong Island, start times for the various types of boats will be staggered. All classes except for the HKPN division will begin racing from the Causeway Bay start line, with boats setting off in five minutes intervals between 0830hrs and 1030hrs.

The race course sees the fleet sailing around Hong Kong Island to starboard (clockwise), breeze permitting, boats will finish back in Victoria Harbour, however if winds are light, the Race Officer may decide to finish the fleet at Green Island, Cyberport or Stanley.

The current Around the Island Race record for multihulls has been held since 2013 by renowned international sailor Nick Moloney with an elapsed time of 02h 13m 11s on board Aberdeen Extreme 40. The monohull record of 02h 29m 29s is held by well known Hong Kong sailor Frank Pong on board Jelik. Last year's overall winner was Calum Gregor on board his 29er,Shaneequa, Gregor returns this year to helm the VX One Sportsboat Fab.

Spectators wishing to catch a glimpse of this amazing site should be ready early with their cameras in hand. Photography enthusiasts can submit their best Around the Island Race photographs on Facebook - for more information on the photo competition please go to bit.ly/2AayoyL.

The event website with the full entry list can be found here.

Past Around the Island Race results can be found here.