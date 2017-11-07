Streaker Super Series 2017 sponsored by Rooster Sailing

The Streaker class introduced a Super Series this year, bringing together the 5 big events in the Streaker calendar. It kicked off in early April with the Southern Championships at Bough Beech SC.

In bright spring sunshine Brenda Hoult from Hayling Island, sailing her brand-new boat, won the event, with James Dawes (Redditch SC) 2nd in another new boat and Howard Frear (Sutton Bingham SC) 3rd. Interestingly, all three of these boats were using centre-main tracks and travellers as allowed by the rule change in 2016.

A month later it was the Inland Championships at Leigh & Lowton SC. Saturday was cold and grey with a gusty wind. At the end of the day, after 3 races, Doug Horner (Swanage SC) was leading, just ahead of Ian Jones (Dovestone SC). Sunday was warm and sunny with a light, shifty breeze and the racing had a very different feel. Ian Jones gained 2 wins and so finished 1st overall and Isaac Marsh (Dovestone SC) was 2nd, pushing Doug down into 3rd place.

The Scottish Championships was in June at East Lothian YC. Doug won the 1st race with local sailor John Hookway 2nd and Isaac 3rd. Isaac then won 4 of the other 5 races (John won race 5) and so was the overall winner of the event. Doug was 2nd and John 3rd.

In July the fleet headed south to Royal Torbay YC for the Nationals. This was three days of tough sailing in windy conditions. It was extremely closely contested. By the end of sailing on Saturday and with just 2 races to go on Sunday, Isaac Marsh and Tom Gillard each had two race wins and Ian Jones had one. Ian then won the first race on Sunday and Tom took the second and so the overall results were that Tom was the Champion with Ian 2nd and Isaac 3rd. Doug Horner finished strongly and came 4th overall.

The final event in the Rooster Super Series was the last open meeting of the season, the Northern Championships at West Riding SC. To qualify for the series you had to count your best 3 results. Isaac arrived with a points lead but the day belonged to Ian Jones who won the first 2 races and then was able to sit out the final one. Isaac finished 2nd in the event and dropped to 2nd overall in the Super Series, while Ian was the series winner.

Rooster Super Series Results: (top five)

1. Ian Jones, 1759 (Dovestone SC) 4pts

2. Isaac Marsh, 1952 (Dovestone SC) 5pts

3. Doug Horner, 1940 (Swanage SC) 9pts

4. James Dawes, 1977 (Redditch SC) 14pts

5. Ian Priest, 1933 (Scaling Dam SC) 22pts

Rooster Sailing kindly donated a Streaker over-boom breathable top cover to be awarded to the first Silver Fleet boat. This was presented to Richard Eagland from Ripon SC. He had competed in 4 of the events, including the Scottish Championships and the Nationals down in Devon. Congratulations to him.