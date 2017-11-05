Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Product Feature
Zhik Aroshell Coastal
Zhik Aroshell Coastal

Boats for sale

Wetsuit 'Vest' Black
located in Manchester
Wetsuit 'Shorts' Black
located in Manchester
Trapeze or Skiff Boots
located in Manchester
Junior 'Hiking Shorts' by Henri Lloyd Ainslie
located in Manchester
 Junior Henri Lloyd Ainslie 'Spray Top'
located in Manchester

Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race at Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club

by Richard Catchpole today at 8:38 pm 5 November 2017
Solo start during the Leigh & Lowton Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race © Tim Yeates

A healthy 50 competitors made it to the start line for the annual Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race hosted by Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club on Sunday 5th November.

After the heavy rainfall overnight, the competitors watched the clouds clear and blue sky emerge along with an 6-10 knot breeze down the lake. The OOD Howard Green and team set a great course with 3 good beats in each lap and a variety of off-wind legs to cater for all classes.

The Optimist of Ben Welfare set off first and got a 3/4 lap lead, being pursued by a bunch of Toppers headed by Noe Peckham and Leah Fielding. Fevas, Miracles, Solos and Lasers were soon on their way and followed up by RS200s, 420s, RS400 and many other classes besides.

The Solo of Richard Catchpole put in a couple of fast laps early on with Chris Helsby and Tom Weiz in pursuit, while the RS contingent started to make good ground through the fleet. A couple of boats decided to take a short cut in the course to their cost, incurring a penalty for their error.

As the end of the race approached in a lightening wind it became clear that Richard Catchpole would not be caught. Behind him there was a tight battle for 2nd and 3rd between the RS400s of Chris Pickles/Mark Lunn and Dave Exley/Nigel Hall with a number of other boats overhauled on the last leg. Noe Peckham hung on to win the Junior Trophy with Leah Fielding 2nd and Olivia Cuthbert/Lelia Peckham in their RS200 finishing 3rd.

Podium winnners in the Leigh & Lowton Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race - photo © Martin Tubb
Podium winnners in the Leigh & Lowton Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race - photo © Martin Tubb

A great day for all, topped off with a bonfire after the prize-giving, well done to all the competitors for making this a great day of sailing.

Overall Results: (top ten)

1st - Richard Catchpole - Solo 4381
2nd - Chris Pickles/Mark Lunn - RS400 1283
3rd - Dave Exley/Nigel Hall - RS400 1460
4th - Gareth Williams/Jen Williams - RS200 1033
5th - Chris Helsby - Solo 1153
6th - Bill Busby - Laser 180672
7th - Tom Weiz - Solo 4556
8th - Stephen Hunt/Ruth Critchley - Merlin 3701
9th - Neil Skellam - Laser 195801
10th - Neil Catto - Solo 5552

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep RS200s at Leigh & Lowton
A family affair A light (west/north) breeze greeted the 14 boat fleet of 200 sailors on Saturday the 16th September at Leigh & Lowton SC. With 4 races scheduled the OD did well to get the racing off on time, setting a windward / leeward course across the swinging breeze. Posted on 17 Sep Lasers at Leigh & Lowton
Postponement eased by bacon butties and tea Sailors arrived to a mirror like Flash. Thankfully as bacon butties and tea were consumed from the famous galley, a gentle westerly breeze settled in. Posted on 25 Jul Miracle Inlands at Leigh & Lowton
Blue skies, light winds and free camping Over the weekend of the 8th & 9th July Leigh & Lowton held the Inland Championship. A small fleet attended the event which was a shame as there were blue skies, sun shining and light airs, with free camping for the weekend. Posted on 18 Jul Streaker Inlands at Leigh & Lowton
Rooster Sailing Super Series Round 2 Leigh & Lowton SC hosted the Streaker Inland Championships over the weekend of 6th-7th May, the second event in the Streaker Super Series sponsored by Rooster Sailing. Posted on 9 May Solutions at Leigh & Lowton
Travellers' Trophy Series underway The Solution Travellers' Trophy series kicked off at Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club on 22 April 2017. The club laid on more wind than the met office forecast and wall-to-wall sunshine to start the series in fine style. Posted on 29 Apr RS400 Winter Championship at Leigh & Lowton
Playing catch-up with 6 races in one day Fifteen visitors joined the 7 home boats at Leigh and Lowton Sailing Club on 25/26th to make a total of 22 entries for the 2017 RS400 Winter Championships. On Saturday, a high pressure system sat overhead which put paid to any hope of racing. Posted on 27 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series overall
48 boats take to the water on the final day The final weekend of the Tipsy Icicle series at Leigh & Lowton sailing club and competitors were pleased to find we did not have the big winds forecast that the rest of the country seemed to have to endure. Posted on 23 Mar Leigh & Lowton Tipsy Icicle Series day 10
Probably the best day so far The penultimate weekend of the series and probably the best day so far. A warm 12 knot shifty westerly with the odd 15 knot gust was the order of the day for the 47 boats and this allowed the race team to lay a course using the whole length of the Flash. Posted on 16 Mar

Upcoming Events

Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 26 Nov Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 3 Dec Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 10 Dec Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 New Years Day Pursuit for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 1 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 7 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 14 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 21 Jan 2018 Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Tipsy Icicle Series for Monohull dinghies
Leigh & Lowton Sailing Club- 28 Jan 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy