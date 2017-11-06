Please select your home edition
Latest on the Rooster Blog: Including Confessions of an Optimist sailor

by Rooster Sailing today at 6:15 pm 6 November 2017

WHATS ON THE BLOG?:

Check out our latest posts below. With event reports, tips from the top and videos - there's something for everyone at www.roostersailing.com/blog

Confessions of an Optimist Sailor – by Millie Irish

By Rooster Sailing on Oct 23, 2017 12:19 pm

I’m just on my way to Weymouth for an Optimist squad camp having achieved my main goal of the season, which was to get selected! My Dad, Steve Irish, is a world class coach and it is thanks to him that so many Midlands sailors got selected to the Optimist zone and National squads this ... Read more »

Rooster® Lace Tidy® DAME Design Award Nominee

By Lucy Burn on Oct 19, 2017 03:17 pm

The new Rooster® Lace Tidy® has been announced by the DAME design award jury as a nominee in the clothing and crew accessories category, 2017. The DAME design awards are organised every year as part of the METSTRADE show at the RAI Amsterdam, which Rooster® will be exhibiting at from the 14th – 16th November, ... Read more »

Junior Sailing, a Guide to Get Going! By Nick Welbourn

By Rooster Sailing on Oct 18, 2017 10:20 am

If you’re sailing at junior level you may think that as autumn approaches the season draws to a close, but if you’re enjoying your sailing and want to improve, winter can be the best time to do this. Some smaller clubs reduce the amount of sailing that’s available over the winter months so it’s worth ... Read more »

Wind, Rain & Broken Kickers, by Monique Vennis-Ozanne

By Rooster Sailing on Oct 17, 2017 11:07 am

The first Topper National Series of 2017-18 took place in Poole Harbour on a sunny Saturday morning, hanging around with my friends and my brother Ollie. After an hour postponement, due to light wind, we finally launched. The lack of wind left us drifting around Poole Harbour. Our race officer, Peter Saxton, started a race ... Read more »

“Pocket-Rocket” at the RS Aerocup

By Rooster Sailing on Oct 16, 2017 02:54 pm

After unknowingly being given the nickname ‘Pocket-Rocket’, published on both the main event web page and in Yachts and Yachting, which I only found out about the day before the event, I now had to live up to the prestigious title and Malcesine, Garda was the perfect place to do so. On arrival we were ... Read more »

Snitchy’s Rantings

By Rooster Sailing on Oct 13, 2017 12:05 pm

Hi there my adoring fans. It’s Snitchy, the RS Aero, checking in after my Once-A-Week outing. I’m a little boat in mourning for the glorious flag-cracking, solar punching days of summer (and getting out more than once a week). I’m also in mourning for my beloved Frieda, the fat bottomed Finn, whose buxom transom I ... Read more »

Race to Scotland: Immersive, Emotional, Amazing & Surprisingly Comfortable!

By Ken Fowler on Oct 12, 2017 12:09 pm

The next day was the calm after the storm with light winds, paddling and blue skies all day as I meandered my way around the jaw dropping scenery of Skye. As I passed under the Skye Bridge the next day I looked up at the soaring span of the bridge high above me and really ... Read more »

Race to Scotland Reflections: Epic & Dangerous!

By Ken Fowler on Oct 11, 2017 12:05 pm

Reunited with my ground support crew later the next day, it was time to exchange our varying adventures from “Big Wednesday” and rescue the Aero from the sand dunes where it had spent the night after my rescue. The following day was an enforced day ashore due to shooting in the nearby Castlemartin military ranges. ... Read more »

Race to Scotland Reflections: Crazy or Amazing?

By Ken Fowler on Oct 10, 2017 02:14 pm

Reflections on an emotional 865 mile adventure along the length of Britain in an RS Aero. Crazy and amazing – sometimes they are the same thing, sometimes they are poles apart. The skill is being able to spot the difference, because one experience could be life-changing and the other life-ending! As I’m here writing this ... Read more »
Related Articles

Belize Sailing Association Nationals
Joo emerges as the Opti Fleet Champion After delays and a postponements to inclement weather and poor wind conditions, the Belize Sailing Association's (BzSA) National Championships for the Optimist class boats got underway October 28th and 29th at the BTL park in Belize City. Posted on 3 Nov RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017 overall
Showdown at Nottingham! The 2017 RS Aero Northern Circuit title, sponsored by Green Frog Genovate went all the way to the wire with a grand showdown between the top 5 contenders at the 6th and final event, the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham. Posted on 2 Nov Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inlands
Gusts and shifts for the 38 helms at Northampton 38 RS Aeros arrived at Northampton SC with the promise of some good fresh breezes throughout the weekend. The field was stacked with an RS Aero World Champion, a UK National Champion and two RS Aerocup Italian Champions. Posted on 1 Nov Rooster Sailing at METSTRADE 2017
Showcasing the DAME-nominated Lace Tidy and more Alongside our bestselling layering system, we will be showcasing some exciting new registered designs, our innovative DAME nominated Lace Tidy® and offering insight into the development of our new ladies and shore side ranges. Posted on 31 Oct RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta
Held at Bristol YC, Rhode Island, USA Eight RS Aeros registered for the inaugural Quahog Regatta at Bristol Yacht Club in Bristol, RI. I awoke to drizzle and grey skies, and on the 2.5-hour drive to Bristol encountered nothing that would indicate conditions would be different there. Posted on 24 Oct RS Aeros at the Puget Sound Sailing Championship
Held at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle The annual Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle PSSC regatta is the local championship regatta marking the traditional end of the racing season in Seattle, though there is great racing through the winter on Puget Sound. Posted on 23 Oct Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda overall
Big breeze and an early start for the final day! The crisp morning Peler mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's Ora from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start. Posted on 23 Oct Influx of Optis ready to race!
In ACT Optimist Championship at Canberra YC It is that time of year again when we see a mass migration of Optimist dinghies down the Hume Highway for the ACT Optimist Championship sailed annually from the Canberra Yacht Club on the last weekend in October. Posted on 19 Oct Rooster® Lace Tidy® nominated
In the prestigious DAME design awards The new Rooster® Lace Tidy® has been announced by the DAME design award jury as a nominee in the clothing and crew accessories category, 2017. Posted on 19 Oct RS Aero UK events coming up this Autumn
The season is a changing! We have some great RS Aero events coming up - make the most of them before the weather turns colder! Posted on 18 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
