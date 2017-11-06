Latest on the Rooster Blog: Including Confessions of an Optimist sailor

Related Articles

Belize Sailing Association Nationals

Joo emerges as the Opti Fleet Champion After delays and a postponements to inclement weather and poor wind conditions, the Belize Sailing Association's (BzSA) National Championships for the Optimist class boats got underway October 28th and 29th at the BTL park in Belize City.

RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017 overall

Showdown at Nottingham! The 2017 RS Aero Northern Circuit title, sponsored by Green Frog Genovate went all the way to the wire with a grand showdown between the top 5 contenders at the 6th and final event, the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham.

Magic Marine RS Aero UK Inlands

Gusts and shifts for the 38 helms at Northampton 38 RS Aeros arrived at Northampton SC with the promise of some good fresh breezes throughout the weekend. The field was stacked with an RS Aero World Champion, a UK National Champion and two RS Aerocup Italian Champions.

Rooster Sailing at METSTRADE 2017

Showcasing the DAME-nominated Lace Tidy and more Alongside our bestselling layering system, we will be showcasing some exciting new registered designs, our innovative DAME nominated Lace Tidy® and offering insight into the development of our new ladies and shore side ranges.

RS Aeros at the Quahog Dinghy Regatta

Held at Bristol YC, Rhode Island, USA Eight RS Aeros registered for the inaugural Quahog Regatta at Bristol Yacht Club in Bristol, RI. I awoke to drizzle and grey skies, and on the 2.5-hour drive to Bristol encountered nothing that would indicate conditions would be different there.

RS Aeros at the Puget Sound Sailing Championship

Held at the Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle The annual Corinthian Yacht Club of Seattle PSSC regatta is the local championship regatta marking the traditional end of the racing season in Seattle, though there is great racing through the winter on Puget Sound.

Rooster RS Aerocup at Lake Garda overall

Big breeze and an early start for the final day! The crisp morning Peler mountain breeze from the North had been regularly stronger that the afternoon's Ora from the South and, to ensure reliable racing, some good variety and a prompt finish on the final day, the call had been made for an 08:30 start.

Influx of Optis ready to race!

In ACT Optimist Championship at Canberra YC It is that time of year again when we see a mass migration of Optimist dinghies down the Hume Highway for the ACT Optimist Championship sailed annually from the Canberra Yacht Club on the last weekend in October.

Rooster® Lace Tidy® nominated

In the prestigious DAME design awards The new Rooster® Lace Tidy® has been announced by the DAME design award jury as a nominee in the clothing and crew accessories category, 2017.