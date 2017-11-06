Latest on the Rooster Blog: Including Confessions of an Optimist sailor

|
Confessions of an Optimist Sailor – by Millie Irish
By Rooster Sailing on Oct 23, 2017 12:19 pm
I'm just on my way to Weymouth for an Optimist squad camp having achieved my main goal of the season, which was to get selected! My Dad, Steve Irish, is a world class coach and it is thanks to him that so many Midlands sailors got selected to the Optimist zone and National squads this
Rooster® Lace Tidy® DAME Design Award Nominee
By Lucy Burn on Oct 19, 2017 03:17 pm
The new Rooster® Lace Tidy® has been announced by the DAME design award jury as a nominee in the clothing and crew accessories category, 2017. The DAME design awards are organised every year as part of the METSTRADE show at the RAI Amsterdam, which Rooster® will be exhibiting at from the 14th – 16th November,
Junior Sailing, a Guide to Get Going! By Nick Welbourn
By Rooster Sailing on Oct 18, 2017 10:20 am
If you're sailing at junior level you may think that as autumn approaches the season draws to a close, but if you're enjoying your sailing and want to improve, winter can be the best time to do this. Some smaller clubs reduce the amount of sailing that's available over the winter months so it's worth
Wind, Rain & Broken Kickers, by Monique Vennis-Ozanne
By Rooster Sailing on Oct 17, 2017 11:07 am
The first Topper National Series of 2017-18 took place in Poole Harbour on a sunny Saturday morning, hanging around with my friends and my brother Ollie. After an hour postponement, due to light wind, we finally launched. The lack of wind left us drifting around Poole Harbour. Our race officer, Peter Saxton, started a race
“Pocket-Rocket” at the RS Aerocup
By Rooster Sailing on Oct 16, 2017 02:54 pm
After unknowingly being given the nickname 'Pocket-Rocket', published on both the main event web page and in Yachts and Yachting, which I only found out about the day before the event, I now had to live up to the prestigious title and Malcesine, Garda was the perfect place to do so. On arrival we were
Snitchy’s Rantings
By Rooster Sailing on Oct 13, 2017 12:05 pm
Hi there my adoring fans. It's Snitchy, the RS Aero, checking in after my Once-A-Week outing. I'm a little boat in mourning for the glorious flag-cracking, solar punching days of summer (and getting out more than once a week). I'm also in mourning for my beloved Frieda, the fat bottomed Finn, whose buxom transom I
Race to Scotland: Immersive, Emotional, Amazing & Surprisingly Comfortable!
By Ken Fowler on Oct 12, 2017 12:09 pm
The next day was the calm after the storm with light winds, paddling and blue skies all day as I meandered my way around the jaw dropping scenery of Skye. As I passed under the Skye Bridge the next day I looked up at the soaring span of the bridge high above me and really
Race to Scotland Reflections: Epic & Dangerous!
By Ken Fowler on Oct 11, 2017 12:05 pm
Reunited with my ground support crew later the next day, it was time to exchange our varying adventures from "Big Wednesday" and rescue the Aero from the sand dunes where it had spent the night after my rescue. The following day was an enforced day ashore due to shooting in the nearby Castlemartin military ranges.
Race to Scotland Reflections: Crazy or Amazing?
By Ken Fowler on Oct 10, 2017 02:14 pm
Reflections on an emotional 865 mile adventure along the length of Britain in an RS Aero. Crazy and amazing – sometimes they are the same thing, sometimes they are poles apart. The skill is being able to spot the difference, because one experience could be life-changing and the other life-ending! As I'm here writing this