Sailors remember Roger and support the RNLI at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club
5 November 2017
Simon Hawkes sailing to victory in Roger's Race at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher
On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club held a special open event in memory of Roger Battersby who sadly passed away this summer, together with their annual fundraiser for the RNLI.
Roger was a long time member of the sailing club and a passionate dinghy racer in a variety dinghy classes.
Roger's Race held in the morning attracted 25 entries, including nine visitors who knew and had competed against Roger on the racing circuit. The race was full of thrills and spills with testing, gusty conditions giving everyone a challenging competition. When the handicaps were calculated, which make adjustments for the different types of boats sailing, it was Simon Hawkes from Wimbleball Sailing Club that came out on top, sailing a Phantom. Nick Orman from Castle Cove Sailing Club, also in a Phantom, finished second and third was home sailor Richard Frost in his Solo dinghy.
Roger's parents presented the new annual trophy at lunchtime, together with vouchers to the leading competitors to spend with representatives of the RNLI who attended with their usual "pop-up" Christmas gift shop.
The RNLI pursuit race was held in the afternoon for the RNLI Shield. The format for this race, as the name suggests, is that the slowest boats start first, pursued at intervals according to their time handicap by progressively faster boats, In theory if everyone sails their boats optimally the whole fleet would finish together. With the wind strength lighter, but still extremely shifty and a variety of sailing skill levels this was never actually going to be the case.
Max Robertson in his Laser Radial was first off pursued a few minutes later by Andrew Frost in his RS Aero 5, father, Richard Frost in a Solo and Andy Roxburgh and Howard Frear, sailing Streaker dinghies. Howard Frear lost lost ground with a capsize early on but caught Roxburgh before the finish. The morning's winner, Hawkes, sailing his Phantom exceptionally quickly, hit the lead with 25 minutes to the finish and Ian Jay in his Finn closed down the early leaders to move into the runner-up spot with around 5 minutes until the finish hooter. Andrew Frost stayed ahead of his dad to take third and Richard Frost just squeezed out Chris Jones in an RS Aero 7 at the last mark to finish 4th.
The event raised £208 in voluntary donations. £75 in vouchers were given as prizes to spend on RNLI gifts and the club's galley charity box added another £125, so the total contribution to the RNLI was £408.
Sailors who would like to support the event next year should make a note in their diaries for Sunday 4th November 2018. Full results for the race are posted on the club website, www.suttonbinghamsc.net
Roger's Race Results:
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|SBSC Sunday PY
|Helm
|Crew
|Elapsed
|Laps
|Corrected
|Points
|1
|PHANTOM
|1454
|999
|Simon Hawkes
|
|51.19
|4
|0.51.22
|1
|2
|PHANTOM
|1446
|999
|Nick Orman
|
|51.46
|4
|0.51.49
|2
|3
|SOLO
|4901
|1140
|Richard Frost
|
|59.49
|4
|0.52.28
|3
|4
|STREAKER
|1777
|1132
|Howard Frear
|
|59.5
|4
|0.52.51
|4
|5
|STREAKER
|1702
|1132
|Andy Roxburgh
|
|60.27
|4
|0.53.24
|5
|6
|RS AERO 7
|1817
|1071
|Chris Jones
|
|57.23
|4
|0.53.35
|6
|7
|COMET TRIO
|350
|1129
|David Thomson
|Phil Timings
|60.31
|4
|0.53.36
|7
|8
|FINN
|666
|1045
|Ian Jay
|
|57.28
|4
|0.55
|8
|9
|PHANTOM
|1419
|999
|Paul Birbeck
|
|55.23
|4
|0.55.26
|9
|10
|SUPERNOVA
|614
|1075
|Steve Bailey
|
|60.3
|4
|0.56.17
|10
|11
|LASER RADIAL
|192829
|1139
|Max Roberston
|
|64.44
|4
|0.56.50
|11
|12
|RS 400
|421
|977
|Adrian Neal
|Tracey Neal
|56.27
|4
|0.57.47
|12
|13
|LASER
|208627
|1097
|Rob Jamieson
|
|63.39
|4
|0.581
|13
|14
|PHANTOM
|1220
|999
|James Fellows
|
|58.55
|4
|0.58.59
|14
|15
|DEVOTI D‑ZERO
|153
|1029
|Chris Bottomley
|
|61.11
|4
|0.59.28
|15
|16
|HORNET
|2184
|992
|Terry Curtis
|Kevin Francis
|59.15
|4
|0.59.44
|16.5
|16
|LASER
|192843
|1097
|Richard Heaton
|
|65.32
|4
|0.59.44
|16.5
|18
|PHANTOM
|1348
|999
|Richard Cumberbatch
|
|60.15
|4
|1.19
|18
|19
|SOLO
|431/3393
|1140
|John Banks
|
|709
|4
|11.32
|19
|20
|ALBACORE
|5198
|1051
|Sandy Lavelle
|Pat Jones
|64.48
|4
|11.39
|20
|21
|ALBACORE
|7926
|1051
|Sally Weale
|Matt Weale
|68.15
|4
|14.56
|21
|22
|LASER RADIAL
|136020
|1139
|Kelsey Green
|
|74.13
|4
|15.10
|22
|23
|TOPAZ UNO
|1449
|1251
|Simon Dyke
|
|55.44
|2
|1.296
|23
|24
|PHANTOM
|1129
|999
|Nick Hendry
|
|567
|2
|1.52.21
|24
|25
|ALBACORE
|7990
|1051
|Nick Fairweather
|Craig Lynham
|DNF
|
|
|28
|25
|RS AERO 7
|1312
|1071
|Andrew Frost
|
|DNF
|
|
|28
|25
|PHANTOM
|1373
|999
|Pete Barnstable
|
|DNF
|
|
|28
RNLI Shield Results:
|Pos
|Class
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|1
|PHANTOM
|1454
|Simon Hawkes
|
|2
|FINN
|666
|Ian Jay
|
|3
|RS AERO 5
|1312
|Andrew Frost
|
|4
|SOLO
|4901
|Richard Frost
|
|5
|RS AERO 7
|1817
|Chris Jones
|
|6
|PHANTOM
|1419
|Paul Birbeck
|
|7
|STREAKER
|1777
|Howard Frear
|
|8
|STREAKER
|1702
|Andy Roxburgh
|
|9
|HORNET
|2184
|Terry Curtis
|Kevin Francis
|10
|ALBACORE
|5198
|Sandy Lavelle
|Pat Jones
|11
|SUPERNOVA
|614
|Steve Bailey
|
|12
|DEVOTI D‑ZERO
|153
|Chris Bottomley
|
|13
|LASER
|192843
|Richard Heaton
|
|13
|LASER RADIAL
|192829
|Max Roberston
|
|15
|PHANTOM
|1220
|James Fellows
|
|16
|SUPERNOVA
|567
|Mike Riley
|
|17
|RS 400
|421
|Adrian Neal
|Tracey Neal
|18
|PHANTOM
|1129
|Nick Hendry
|
|18
|PHANTOM
|1373
|Pete Barnstable
|
|18
|ALBACORE
|7926
|Sally Weale
|Matt Weale
|18
|PHANTOM
|1446
|Nick Orman
|
|18
|GP14
|11715
|Tony Elgar
|Ben Fuller
