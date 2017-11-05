Sailors remember Roger and support the RNLI at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club

Simon Hawkes sailing to victory in Roger's Race at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher Simon Hawkes sailing to victory in Roger's Race at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher

by Chris Jones today at 4:59 pm

On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club held a special open event in memory of Roger Battersby who sadly passed away this summer, together with their annual fundraiser for the RNLI.

Roger was a long time member of the sailing club and a passionate dinghy racer in a variety dinghy classes.

Roger's Race held in the morning attracted 25 entries, including nine visitors who knew and had competed against Roger on the racing circuit. The race was full of thrills and spills with testing, gusty conditions giving everyone a challenging competition. When the handicaps were calculated, which make adjustments for the different types of boats sailing, it was Simon Hawkes from Wimbleball Sailing Club that came out on top, sailing a Phantom. Nick Orman from Castle Cove Sailing Club, also in a Phantom, finished second and third was home sailor Richard Frost in his Solo dinghy.

Roger's parents presented the new annual trophy at lunchtime, together with vouchers to the leading competitors to spend with representatives of the RNLI who attended with their usual "pop-up" Christmas gift shop.

The RNLI pursuit race was held in the afternoon for the RNLI Shield. The format for this race, as the name suggests, is that the slowest boats start first, pursued at intervals according to their time handicap by progressively faster boats, In theory if everyone sails their boats optimally the whole fleet would finish together. With the wind strength lighter, but still extremely shifty and a variety of sailing skill levels this was never actually going to be the case.

Max Robertson in his Laser Radial was first off pursued a few minutes later by Andrew Frost in his RS Aero 5, father, Richard Frost in a Solo and Andy Roxburgh and Howard Frear, sailing Streaker dinghies. Howard Frear lost lost ground with a capsize early on but caught Roxburgh before the finish. The morning's winner, Hawkes, sailing his Phantom exceptionally quickly, hit the lead with 25 minutes to the finish and Ian Jay in his Finn closed down the early leaders to move into the runner-up spot with around 5 minutes until the finish hooter. Andrew Frost stayed ahead of his dad to take third and Richard Frost just squeezed out Chris Jones in an RS Aero 7 at the last mark to finish 4th.

The event raised £208 in voluntary donations. £75 in vouchers were given as prizes to spend on RNLI gifts and the club's galley charity box added another £125, so the total contribution to the RNLI was £408.

Sailors who would like to support the event next year should make a note in their diaries for Sunday 4th November 2018. Full results for the race are posted on the club website, www.suttonbinghamsc.net

Roger's Race Results:

Pos Class Sail No SBSC Sunday PY Helm Crew Elapsed Laps Corrected Points 1 PHANTOM 1454 999 Simon Hawkes 51.19 4 0.51.22 1 2 PHANTOM 1446 999 Nick Orman 51.46 4 0.51.49 2 3 SOLO 4901 1140 Richard Frost 59.49 4 0.52.28 3 4 STREAKER 1777 1132 Howard Frear 59.5 4 0.52.51 4 5 STREAKER 1702 1132 Andy Roxburgh 60.27 4 0.53.24 5 6 RS AERO 7 1817 1071 Chris Jones 57.23 4 0.53.35 6 7 COMET TRIO 350 1129 David Thomson Phil Timings 60.31 4 0.53.36 7 8 FINN 666 1045 Ian Jay 57.28 4 0.55 8 9 PHANTOM 1419 999 Paul Birbeck 55.23 4 0.55.26 9 10 SUPERNOVA 614 1075 Steve Bailey 60.3 4 0.56.17 10 11 LASER RADIAL 192829 1139 Max Roberston 64.44 4 0.56.50 11 12 RS 400 421 977 Adrian Neal Tracey Neal 56.27 4 0.57.47 12 13 LASER 208627 1097 Rob Jamieson 63.39 4 0.581 13 14 PHANTOM 1220 999 James Fellows 58.55 4 0.58.59 14 15 DEVOTI D‑ZERO 153 1029 Chris Bottomley 61.11 4 0.59.28 15 16 HORNET 2184 992 Terry Curtis Kevin Francis 59.15 4 0.59.44 16.5 16 LASER 192843 1097 Richard Heaton 65.32 4 0.59.44 16.5 18 PHANTOM 1348 999 Richard Cumberbatch 60.15 4 1.19 18 19 SOLO 431/3393 1140 John Banks 709 4 11.32 19 20 ALBACORE 5198 1051 Sandy Lavelle Pat Jones 64.48 4 11.39 20 21 ALBACORE 7926 1051 Sally Weale Matt Weale 68.15 4 14.56 21 22 LASER RADIAL 136020 1139 Kelsey Green 74.13 4 15.10 22 23 TOPAZ UNO 1449 1251 Simon Dyke 55.44 2 1.296 23 24 PHANTOM 1129 999 Nick Hendry 567 2 1.52.21 24 25 ALBACORE 7990 1051 Nick Fairweather Craig Lynham DNF 28 25 RS AERO 7 1312 1071 Andrew Frost DNF 28 25 PHANTOM 1373 999 Pete Barnstable DNF 28

RNLI Shield Results:

Pos Class Sail No Helm Crew 1 PHANTOM 1454 Simon Hawkes 2 FINN 666 Ian Jay 3 RS AERO 5 1312 Andrew Frost 4 SOLO 4901 Richard Frost 5 RS AERO 7 1817 Chris Jones 6 PHANTOM 1419 Paul Birbeck 7 STREAKER 1777 Howard Frear 8 STREAKER 1702 Andy Roxburgh 9 HORNET 2184 Terry Curtis Kevin Francis 10 ALBACORE 5198 Sandy Lavelle Pat Jones 11 SUPERNOVA 614 Steve Bailey 12 DEVOTI D‑ZERO 153 Chris Bottomley 13 LASER 192843 Richard Heaton 13 LASER RADIAL 192829 Max Roberston 15 PHANTOM 1220 James Fellows 16 SUPERNOVA 567 Mike Riley 17 RS 400 421 Adrian Neal Tracey Neal 18 PHANTOM 1129 Nick Hendry 18 PHANTOM 1373 Pete Barnstable 18 ALBACORE 7926 Sally Weale Matt Weale 18 PHANTOM 1446 Nick Orman 18 GP14 11715 Tony Elgar Ben Fuller