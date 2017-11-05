Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 2017 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove
Henri Lloyd Stealth Maxgrip glove

Sailors remember Roger and support the RNLI at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club

by Chris Jones today at 4:59 pm 5 November 2017
Simon Hawkes sailing to victory in Roger's Race at Sutton Bingham © Saffron Gallagher

On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club held a special open event in memory of Roger Battersby who sadly passed away this summer, together with their annual fundraiser for the RNLI.

Roger was a long time member of the sailing club and a passionate dinghy racer in a variety dinghy classes.

Roger's Race held in the morning attracted 25 entries, including nine visitors who knew and had competed against Roger on the racing circuit. The race was full of thrills and spills with testing, gusty conditions giving everyone a challenging competition. When the handicaps were calculated, which make adjustments for the different types of boats sailing, it was Simon Hawkes from Wimbleball Sailing Club that came out on top, sailing a Phantom. Nick Orman from Castle Cove Sailing Club, also in a Phantom, finished second and third was home sailor Richard Frost in his Solo dinghy.

Roger's parents presented the new annual trophy at lunchtime, together with vouchers to the leading competitors to spend with representatives of the RNLI who attended with their usual "pop-up" Christmas gift shop.

Roger's Race Winner presented with the trophy by John and Margaret, Roger's parents - photo © Saffron Gallagher
Roger's Race Winner presented with the trophy by John and Margaret, Roger's parents - photo © Saffron Gallagher

The RNLI pursuit race was held in the afternoon for the RNLI Shield. The format for this race, as the name suggests, is that the slowest boats start first, pursued at intervals according to their time handicap by progressively faster boats, In theory if everyone sails their boats optimally the whole fleet would finish together. With the wind strength lighter, but still extremely shifty and a variety of sailing skill levels this was never actually going to be the case.

Roger's Race at Sutton Bingham gets underway - photo © Saffron Gallagher
Roger's Race at Sutton Bingham gets underway - photo © Saffron Gallagher

Max Robertson in his Laser Radial was first off pursued a few minutes later by Andrew Frost in his RS Aero 5, father, Richard Frost in a Solo and Andy Roxburgh and Howard Frear, sailing Streaker dinghies. Howard Frear lost lost ground with a capsize early on but caught Roxburgh before the finish. The morning's winner, Hawkes, sailing his Phantom exceptionally quickly, hit the lead with 25 minutes to the finish and Ian Jay in his Finn closed down the early leaders to move into the runner-up spot with around 5 minutes until the finish hooter. Andrew Frost stayed ahead of his dad to take third and Richard Frost just squeezed out Chris Jones in an RS Aero 7 at the last mark to finish 4th.

The event raised £208 in voluntary donations. £75 in vouchers were given as prizes to spend on RNLI gifts and the club's galley charity box added another £125, so the total contribution to the RNLI was £408.

Sailors who would like to support the event next year should make a note in their diaries for Sunday 4th November 2018. Full results for the race are posted on the club website, www.suttonbinghamsc.net

Roger's Race Results:

PosClassSail NoSBSC Sunday PYHelmCrewElapsedLapsCorrectedPoints
1PHANTOM1454999Simon Hawkes 51.1940.51.221
2PHANTOM1446999Nick Orman 51.4640.51.492
3SOLO49011140Richard Frost 59.4940.52.283
4STREAKER17771132Howard Frear 59.540.52.514
5STREAKER17021132Andy Roxburgh 60.2740.53.245
6RS AERO 718171071Chris Jones 57.2340.53.356
7COMET TRIO3501129David ThomsonPhil Timings60.3140.53.367
8FINN6661045Ian Jay 57.2840.558
9PHANTOM1419999Paul Birbeck 55.2340.55.269
10SUPERNOVA6141075Steve Bailey 60.340.56.1710
11LASER RADIAL1928291139Max Roberston 64.4440.56.5011
12RS 400421977Adrian NealTracey Neal56.2740.57.4712
13LASER2086271097Rob Jamieson 63.3940.58113
14PHANTOM1220999James Fellows 58.5540.58.5914
15DEVOTI D‑ZERO1531029Chris Bottomley 61.1140.59.2815
16HORNET2184992Terry CurtisKevin Francis59.1540.59.4416.5
16LASER1928431097Richard Heaton 65.3240.59.4416.5
18PHANTOM1348999Richard Cumberbatch 60.1541.1918
19SOLO431/33931140John Banks 709411.3219
20ALBACORE51981051Sandy LavellePat Jones64.48411.3920
21ALBACORE79261051Sally WealeMatt Weale68.15414.5621
22LASER RADIAL1360201139Kelsey Green 74.13415.1022
23TOPAZ UNO14491251Simon Dyke 55.4421.29623
24PHANTOM1129999Nick Hendry 56721.52.2124
25ALBACORE79901051Nick FairweatherCraig LynhamDNF  28
25RS AERO 713121071Andrew Frost DNF  28
25PHANTOM1373999Pete Barnstable DNF  28

RNLI Shield Results:

PosClassSail NoHelmCrew
1PHANTOM1454Simon Hawkes 
2FINN666Ian Jay 
3RS AERO 51312Andrew Frost 
4SOLO4901Richard Frost 
5RS AERO 71817Chris Jones 
6PHANTOM1419Paul Birbeck 
7STREAKER1777Howard Frear 
8STREAKER1702Andy Roxburgh 
9HORNET2184Terry CurtisKevin Francis
10ALBACORE5198Sandy LavellePat Jones
11SUPERNOVA614Steve Bailey 
12DEVOTI D‑ZERO153Chris Bottomley 
13LASER192843Richard Heaton 
13LASER RADIAL192829Max Roberston 
15PHANTOM1220James Fellows 
16SUPERNOVA567Mike Riley 
17RS 400421Adrian NealTracey Neal
18PHANTOM1129Nick Hendry 
18PHANTOM1373Pete Barnstable 
18ALBACORE7926Sally WealeMatt Weale
18PHANTOM1446Nick Orman 
18GP1411715Tony ElgarBen Fuller
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Phantoms at Burghfield preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 10 Saturday 11 November marks the last event in the 2017 Phantom Southern Series, hosted by Burghfield Sailing Club. Posted on 4 Nov Phantoms at Alton Water
Eastern Travellers Series finale The final event in the Eastern Travellers Series took place at Alton Water over the weekend of 14th / 15th October in glorious weather with blue skies and a shifty force 2 to force 4 breeze. Posted on 19 Oct Roger Battersby Remembered
A tribute race at Sutton Bingham SC to be held on 5th November On Sunday 5 November Sutton Bingham Sailing Club are hosting Roger Race, a tribute to the life of Roger Battersby, a long time member of the club who sadly passed away suddenly back in August. Posted on 18 Oct Sailing Southwest Winter Series starts
Ten events make up the 2017-18 schedule Sailing Southwest has launched the new SW Winter Series, with 10 gruelling Winter events spread out across the region. The events will take place between October 2017 and April 2018. Posted on 16 Oct Phantoms at Bowmoor
15 helms take part Fifteen boats attended the Phantom Open at Bowmoor SC on the 14th October, 10 visitors and 5 from Bowmoor. It was an overcast day with winds oscillating between 5 and 10 mph with plenty of direction changes. Posted on 16 Oct Phantoms at Bowmoor preview
Optimum Time Southern Travellers Series round 9 Bowmoor Sailing Club welcomes all Phantom sailors to join 6 home helms to the Phantom Open Meeting on the 14th October. There's a rumour that a couple of superstars could be attending too. Posted on 8 Oct Sailing Southwest Winter Series
High quality racing throughout the winter Introducing the SSW Winter Series! Ten events across the region, bringing you high quality racing throughout the winter. Posted on 5 Oct Lasers at Sutton Bingham
South Coast and South West Grand Prix Series event On Saturday 30 September 5 visitors joined 8 club members for the annual Laser Open Meeting at Sutton Bingham Sailing Club, which this year was a qualifying event for the South Coast and SW regions Grand Prix Series. Posted on 3 Oct Phantoms at Shustoke
National Grand Prix circuit event Sunday 24th September saw the Phantoms return to Shustoke for the 7th year with a turnout expectedly smaller than last year, which counted as part of the national Grand Prix circuit. Posted on 30 Sep RS Teras at Sutton Bingham
Andrew Frost emerges victorious Eight local sailors competed for the honour of Sutton Bingham Sailing Club Tera Champion on Saturday 9 September. Wind conditions were predominantly light, but punctuated with frequent bands of rain accompanied by stronger gusts. Posted on 11 Sep

Upcoming Events

Sutton Bingham Sailing Club Monohull dinghies Sutton Bingham Icicle for Monohull dinghies
Sutton Bingham Sailing Club- 10 Mar 2018
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy