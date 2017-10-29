Contender Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

Please select your home edition
The final event of the UK Travellers Series took place on the weekend of the 28th and 29th October at Rutland Sailing Club, which also included the Contender Inland Championship.

Despite the forecast of a strong northerly wind on Saturday, there was a good turnout of 30 contender sailors with some new faces to the Class.

Saturday dawned with the predicted cold wind whipping up white crests across the dark waters of Rutland. For many this gave them a good excuse to take to the comfort of the bar for the day, but for others this was Contender heaven.

The first start was delayed for 10 minutes while the Race Officer set his course and set the Ospreys and Hornets off. Many capsizes and near lee shore wrecks against the dam wall occurred during this time as helms tried to flog sails and control their boats before the start.

The first race got under way cleanly in over 30 knots with Simon Mussell showing the way up the fast beat closely followed by David Davies and Stuart Jones. The run proved that it was a good day to keep the mast pointing to the sky as the first jibe took many casualties including Simon. Despite the conditions the finish was very close with Stuart just pipping Simon on the line closely followed by Carl Tagoe, David Davies and Nick Noble.

This race was notable for the sail of Alex Shaw who finished 7th. Sailing a very old Rondar with a tin mast and competing for the first time with other Contenders, a massive very well done goes to him!

Race 2 saw a similar pattern with Simon surging ahead only to be outdone by his sloppy tacking technique which resulted in a couple of swims. Tim Holden sailed a steady race to take the win followed by Carl Tagoe who would share the overnight lead with Stuart as the Race Officer could see that everyone including the safety boat crews were now looking like they could all do with a hot shower.

Sunday saw less wind, which had moved more northerly blowing across the lake in gusts of 10-15 knots.

Stuart Jones dominated all 3 races reading the shifts like a true master, taking the title of Contender Inland Champion together with the yearlong Travellers Series Title.

It was a fabulous weekend racing with contrasting conditions and a great way to end another cracking year in the Contender Fleet. Thanks must go to the generous support of the event Sponsors R & B Sports Travel, Stena Line, Boatacs and Kingfisher Ropes.

2018 kicks off early next year with 12 GB Contenders travelling to Melbourne Australia to participate in the World Championships which start on 19th January 2018.

We wish them every success and a safe journey.

Overall Results:

PosSail No.HelmClubR1R2R3R4R5Pts
1st2465Jones StuartDachet Water SC1‑41114
2nd2503Holden TimHalifax SC‑9192214
3rd2420Mussell SimonHighcliffe SC2525( DNS14
4th2618Noble NickBristol Corinthian53‑83617
5th2607Tayue CarlOxford SC325‑12818
6th2383Davies DavidRYA4736‑1120
7th2422Ferguson NeilYorkshire Dales SC86‑109932
8th2511Watts MarkWeston SC6( DNF187536
9th2572Presley EdCotswold SC( DNFDNC44441
10th2661Curry NickWeston SC119‑14141246
11th2449Smith RobCastle Cove SC( DNCDNC681053
12th2407Buttner RichardRNSA108‑23201654
13th515Shaw AlexGrafham SC71021‑221755
14th678Mooton TomBurton( DNCDNC1317362
15th716Franks RichardWeston SC( DNCDNC721764
16th2496Brooks TonyOxford( RETDNC11131467
17th2406Sexton GrahamBroadstairs( DNCDNC16151575
18th666Hooton BillBurton( DNCDNC19111877
19th613Burton TonyKing George SC( DNCDNC20251387
20th2522Boshier ChrisThorpe Bay YC( DNCDNC1218DNC88
21st2477Howe ChrisOxford SC( DNCDNC2210RET90
22nd2410Byre RichardDraycote( DNCDNC1716DNC91
23rd2347Jones MWilsonian SC( DNCDNC1519RET92
24th712White RodgerKing George SC( DNCDNC25241997
25th2490Green PaulCHYF( DNCDNC24262099
26th681Drew RalphWeston SC( DNCDNC26232199
27thK317Jennings IainDraycote( DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC116
27th559Ross PaulShotley SC( RETDNCDNCDNCDNC116
