Contender Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club

by Nick Noble today at 5:52 pm

The final event of the UK Travellers Series took place on the weekend of the 28th and 29th October at Rutland Sailing Club, which also included the Contender Inland Championship.

Despite the forecast of a strong northerly wind on Saturday, there was a good turnout of 30 contender sailors with some new faces to the Class.

Saturday dawned with the predicted cold wind whipping up white crests across the dark waters of Rutland. For many this gave them a good excuse to take to the comfort of the bar for the day, but for others this was Contender heaven.

The first start was delayed for 10 minutes while the Race Officer set his course and set the Ospreys and Hornets off. Many capsizes and near lee shore wrecks against the dam wall occurred during this time as helms tried to flog sails and control their boats before the start.

The first race got under way cleanly in over 30 knots with Simon Mussell showing the way up the fast beat closely followed by David Davies and Stuart Jones. The run proved that it was a good day to keep the mast pointing to the sky as the first jibe took many casualties including Simon. Despite the conditions the finish was very close with Stuart just pipping Simon on the line closely followed by Carl Tagoe, David Davies and Nick Noble.

This race was notable for the sail of Alex Shaw who finished 7th. Sailing a very old Rondar with a tin mast and competing for the first time with other Contenders, a massive very well done goes to him!

Race 2 saw a similar pattern with Simon surging ahead only to be outdone by his sloppy tacking technique which resulted in a couple of swims. Tim Holden sailed a steady race to take the win followed by Carl Tagoe who would share the overnight lead with Stuart as the Race Officer could see that everyone including the safety boat crews were now looking like they could all do with a hot shower.

Sunday saw less wind, which had moved more northerly blowing across the lake in gusts of 10-15 knots.

Stuart Jones dominated all 3 races reading the shifts like a true master, taking the title of Contender Inland Champion together with the yearlong Travellers Series Title.

It was a fabulous weekend racing with contrasting conditions and a great way to end another cracking year in the Contender Fleet. Thanks must go to the generous support of the event Sponsors R & B Sports Travel, Stena Line, Boatacs and Kingfisher Ropes.

2018 kicks off early next year with 12 GB Contenders travelling to Melbourne Australia to participate in the World Championships which start on 19th January 2018.

We wish them every success and a safe journey.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No. Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 2465 Jones Stuart Dachet Water SC 1 ‑4 1 1 1 4 2nd 2503 Holden Tim Halifax SC ‑9 1 9 2 2 14 3rd 2420 Mussell Simon Highcliffe SC 2 5 2 5 ( DNS 14 4th 2618 Noble Nick Bristol Corinthian 5 3 ‑8 3 6 17 5th 2607 Tayue Carl Oxford SC 3 2 5 ‑12 8 18 6th 2383 Davies David RYA 4 7 3 6 ‑11 20 7th 2422 Ferguson Neil Yorkshire Dales SC 8 6 ‑10 9 9 32 8th 2511 Watts Mark Weston SC 6 ( DNF 18 7 5 36 9th 2572 Presley Ed Cotswold SC ( DNF DNC 4 4 4 41 10th 2661 Curry Nick Weston SC 11 9 ‑14 14 12 46 11th 2449 Smith Rob Castle Cove SC ( DNC DNC 6 8 10 53 12th 2407 Buttner Richard RNSA 10 8 ‑23 20 16 54 13th 515 Shaw Alex Grafham SC 7 10 21 ‑22 17 55 14th 678 Mooton Tom Burton ( DNC DNC 13 17 3 62 15th 716 Franks Richard Weston SC ( DNC DNC 7 21 7 64 16th 2496 Brooks Tony Oxford ( RET DNC 11 13 14 67 17th 2406 Sexton Graham Broadstairs ( DNC DNC 16 15 15 75 18th 666 Hooton Bill Burton ( DNC DNC 19 11 18 77 19th 613 Burton Tony King George SC ( DNC DNC 20 25 13 87 20th 2522 Boshier Chris Thorpe Bay YC ( DNC DNC 12 18 DNC 88 21st 2477 Howe Chris Oxford SC ( DNC DNC 22 10 RET 90 22nd 2410 Byre Richard Draycote ( DNC DNC 17 16 DNC 91 23rd 2347 Jones M Wilsonian SC ( DNC DNC 15 19 RET 92 24th 712 White Rodger King George SC ( DNC DNC 25 24 19 97 25th 2490 Green Paul CHYF ( DNC DNC 24 26 20 99 26th 681 Drew Ralph Weston SC ( DNC DNC 26 23 21 99 27th K317 Jennings Iain Draycote ( DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 116 27th 559 Ross Paul Shotley SC ( RET DNC DNC DNC DNC 116