Contender Inland Championship at Rutland Sailing Club
by Nick Noble today at 5:52 pm
28-29 October 2017
The final event of the UK Travellers Series took place on the weekend of the 28th and 29th October at Rutland Sailing Club, which also included the Contender Inland Championship.
Despite the forecast of a strong northerly wind on Saturday, there was a good turnout of 30 contender sailors with some new faces to the Class.
Saturday dawned with the predicted cold wind whipping up white crests across the dark waters of Rutland. For many this gave them a good excuse to take to the comfort of the bar for the day, but for others this was Contender heaven.
The first start was delayed for 10 minutes while the Race Officer set his course and set the Ospreys and Hornets off. Many capsizes and near lee shore wrecks against the dam wall occurred during this time as helms tried to flog sails and control their boats before the start.
The first race got under way cleanly in over 30 knots with Simon Mussell showing the way up the fast beat closely followed by David Davies and Stuart Jones. The run proved that it was a good day to keep the mast pointing to the sky as the first jibe took many casualties including Simon. Despite the conditions the finish was very close with Stuart just pipping Simon on the line closely followed by Carl Tagoe, David Davies and Nick Noble.
This race was notable for the sail of Alex Shaw who finished 7th. Sailing a very old Rondar with a tin mast and competing for the first time with other Contenders, a massive very well done goes to him!
Race 2 saw a similar pattern with Simon surging ahead only to be outdone by his sloppy tacking technique which resulted in a couple of swims. Tim Holden sailed a steady race to take the win followed by Carl Tagoe who would share the overnight lead with Stuart as the Race Officer could see that everyone including the safety boat crews were now looking like they could all do with a hot shower.
Sunday saw less wind, which had moved more northerly blowing across the lake in gusts of 10-15 knots.
Stuart Jones dominated all 3 races reading the shifts like a true master, taking the title of Contender Inland Champion together with the yearlong Travellers Series Title.
It was a fabulous weekend racing with contrasting conditions and a great way to end another cracking year in the Contender Fleet. Thanks must go to the generous support of the event Sponsors R & B Sports Travel, Stena Line, Boatacs and Kingfisher Ropes.
2018 kicks off early next year with 12 GB Contenders travelling to Melbourne Australia to participate in the World Championships which start on 19th January 2018.
We wish them every success and a safe journey.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No.
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Pts
|1st
|2465
|Jones
Stuart
|Dachet Water SC
|1
|‑4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2nd
|2503
|Holden
Tim
|Halifax SC
|‑9
|1
|9
|2
|2
|14
|3rd
|2420
|Mussell
Simon
|Highcliffe SC
|2
|5
|2
|5
|( DNS
|14
|4th
|2618
|Noble
Nick
|Bristol Corinthian
|5
|3
|‑8
|3
|6
|17
|5th
|2607
|Tayue
Carl
|Oxford SC
|3
|2
|5
|‑12
|8
|18
|6th
|2383
|Davies
David
|RYA
|4
|7
|3
|6
|‑11
|20
|7th
|2422
|Ferguson
Neil
|Yorkshire Dales SC
|8
|6
|‑10
|9
|9
|32
|8th
|2511
|Watts
Mark
|Weston SC
|6
|( DNF
|18
|7
|5
|36
|9th
|2572
|Presley
Ed
|Cotswold SC
|( DNF
|DNC
|4
|4
|4
|41
|10th
|2661
|Curry
Nick
|Weston SC
|11
|9
|‑14
|14
|12
|46
|11th
|2449
|Smith
Rob
|Castle Cove SC
|( DNC
|DNC
|6
|8
|10
|53
|12th
|2407
|Buttner
Richard
|RNSA
|10
|8
|‑23
|20
|16
|54
|13th
|515
|Shaw
Alex
|Grafham SC
|7
|10
|21
|‑22
|17
|55
|14th
|678
|Mooton
Tom
|Burton
|( DNC
|DNC
|13
|17
|3
|62
|15th
|716
|Franks
Richard
|Weston SC
|( DNC
|DNC
|7
|21
|7
|64
|16th
|2496
|Brooks
Tony
|Oxford
|( RET
|DNC
|11
|13
|14
|67
|17th
|2406
|Sexton
Graham
|Broadstairs
|( DNC
|DNC
|16
|15
|15
|75
|18th
|666
|Hooton
Bill
|Burton
|( DNC
|DNC
|19
|11
|18
|77
|19th
|613
|Burton
Tony
|King George SC
|( DNC
|DNC
|20
|25
|13
|87
|20th
|2522
|Boshier
Chris
|Thorpe Bay YC
|( DNC
|DNC
|12
|18
|DNC
|88
|21st
|2477
|Howe
Chris
|Oxford SC
|( DNC
|DNC
|22
|10
|RET
|90
|22nd
|2410
|Byre
Richard
|Draycote
|( DNC
|DNC
|17
|16
|DNC
|91
|23rd
|2347
|Jones
M
|Wilsonian SC
|( DNC
|DNC
|15
|19
|RET
|92
|24th
|712
|White
Rodger
|King George SC
|( DNC
|DNC
|25
|24
|19
|97
|25th
|2490
|Green
Paul
|CHYF
|( DNC
|DNC
|24
|26
|20
|99
|26th
|681
|Drew
Ralph
|Weston SC
|( DNC
|DNC
|26
|23
|21
|99
|27th
|K317
|Jennings
Iain
|Draycote
|( DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|116
|27th
|559
|Ross
Paul
|Shotley SC
|( RET
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|116
