Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Smock

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town Day 2 - Is west the best?

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 2:46 pm 6 November 2017

After a fast and furious opening to Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race, the fleet is settling into a groove on Monday, with navigators and skippers already facing the first of many critical decisions on this race from Lisbon to Cape Town.

Today will give us the first indication as to how far west the teams want to set up for their approach to the doldrums.

"We're planning another gybe to the west to take advantage of the shifts," explained Juan Vila, the navigator on MAPFRE this morning with his boat charging south.

A wild beginning to Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race
A wild beginning to Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ugo Fonolla / Volvo Ocean Race

And soon enough, the Spanish team made the right turn and as of 13:00 was the second furthest to the west. Only Dongfeng had hit the west more aggressively.

"There's a massive, multi-hundred mile long wind shadow behind Madeira so we don't want to end up downwind of it," explains Turn the Tide on Plastic skipper Dee Caffari.

"And if we go further south, towards the Canary Islands, there's a potential low pressure system that could be trouble. All routing has us headed west of Madeira."

Earlier today, Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt and navigator Steve Hayles appeared to have a contrary view, charging to the south and positioned as the eastern most boat in the fleet. But shortly after the 13:00 UTC position report, they too gybed, and are still set up to pass - just - north of Madeira.

The boats are sailing into familiar territory as Porto Santo, one of the Madeira Islands, was a mark of the course on Leg 1. But on this leg, the teams can leave the island group to either side. They should pass the islands this evening UTC.

"We're keeping our options open," said Simon Fisher, navigator for Vestas 11th Hour Racing. "We saw MAPFRE a little earlier and Dongfeng as well and we know they appear to be going west... Big picture, the idea is to get west being mindful that it is a 20-day leg, and we want to keep tabs on the fleet so some of this is fleet management as well as weather, so we'll be watching the next few skeds closely."

Today's tactical game follows a relentless opening day of racing, with winds over 30-knots on the first night at sea, and a heavy ocean swell of 4-metres.

A wild beginning to Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race
A wild beginning to Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Konrad Frost / Volvo Ocean Race

Sam Greenfield, reporting from Turn the Tide on Plastic filed this report early in night one: "Saw some crazy things today. A wave threw Bianca off the stack and into the cockpit while she was clipped in. So much water that her PFD inflated. There she was trapped on her back in the cockpit, stuck by her tether taking hundreds of gallons of water to the face. It was scary to watch. Liz got to her quickly and sorted her out.

"I don't know how they do it on deck in these conditions. When I got down after shooting my mouth was full of salt and my hands were shaking too much to type. I don't have words to describe the caliber of (people) I'm surrounded by on this boat."

When there's so much water over deck your lifejacket explodes 💥

When there's so much water over deck your lifejacket explodes 💥

Welcome to the Leg 2 washing machine, Turn the Tide on Plastic!

Posted by Volvo Ocean Race on Sunday, 5 November 2017

At this point in Leg 2, it is important to understand the tracker rankings do not account for tactical positioning. Instead, the tracker rewards southerly progress towards Cape Town. Boats positioned further south (and east), will be ranked higher, even if the tactical situation favours the west.

Leg 2 – Position Report – Monday 6 November (Day 2) – 13:00 UTC:

1. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag -- distance to finish – 4,723.5 nautical miles
2. team AkzoNobel +5.4
3. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +14.1
4. Turn the Tide on Plastic +14.9
5. Team Brunel +27.7nm
6. MAPFRE + 35.2nm
7. Dongfeng Race Team +51.2

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Start
Dongfeng Race Team lead the fleet out of Lisbon Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Posted on 5 Nov Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town
Marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 shifts into a new phase on Sunday with the start of Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile, three-week, marathon leg to Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 4 Nov A lucky escape
Liz Wardley gets leg caught in the sheet In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon, 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat. Posted on 3 Nov Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon
Team Brunel win an incredible race in Portugal Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel fended off a late charge by MAPFRE to win the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon on Friday afternoon. Posted on 3 Nov Nicholson and Niekerk boost team AkzoNobel
Ahead of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Team AkzoNobel will field a full-strength nine-strong crew for the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race to Cape Town, South Africa which starts from Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, November 5. Posted on 3 Nov Close action forecast
For Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov How the Volvo Ocean Race works
Two minute video explanation from Team Brunel The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest sailing race in the world. Over 9 months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from 7 teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe. Posted on 1 Nov Beware of the boom!
Whirlwind first leg for Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Who knew that the most dangerous part of an offshore ocean racing leg would be AFTER the finish line? Posted on 31 Oct The life of a Volvo Ocean Race sailor in pictures
Eat, sleep, sail, repeat Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately 6 days at sea. Here are some of the best images that show just how weird life offshore can be... Posted on 30 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy