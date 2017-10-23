Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2017 D-Zero offer 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Aroshell Coastal
Zhik Aroshell Coastal

Hamble Winter Series - Day 5

by Louay Habib today at 12:09 pm 23 October 2017

Competitors for Day 5 of the Hamble Winter Series enjoyed a fantastic day of racing with the Hamble River Sailing Club, supported by OneSails. Winter racing doesn't get much better, there may have been a chill in the air, but the sea temperature in the Solent in November is as good as June.

Bright sunshine, 15-20 knots of wind over tide, and the whole Solent to choose from, a wide variety of teams and boats revelled in the superb conditions. Principal Race Officer, Stuart Childerley and his team delivered a superb course with one long race for all classes.

In IRC One, Chaz Ivill's J112e Davanti Tyres scored their fourth bullet of the series, and was the fastest boat around the track in any class after IRC time correction. "This is the first year with the new boat, and as always it takes time to tune up and figure out the best set up." commented Ivill. "We have been sailing the boat much flatter in a good breeze, and that has powered her up, especially upwind." Richard Patrick's First 40 Dusty P was second in IRC One, just five seconds ahead of Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, sailed by Nick Cherry.

In the J/88 Class, Avia Wilmot is having an outstanding debut season, scoring a fifth bullet for the series but only just. J/88 National Champion, Paul Ward's Eat, Sleep, J Repeat was just 17 seconds behind. Gavin Howe's Tigris was third.

2017 Hamble Winter Series week 5 - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
2017 Hamble Winter Series week 5 - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk

In IRC Two, Mike Moxley's HOD 35 Malice scored their fourth win of the series, Simon Perry's J/109 Jiraffe pulled off the best start of the day to take second place, just 5 seconds ahead of Robbie & Liz Robinson's First 35 Hot Rats. In IRC Three, Jamie Muir's SJ320 Scarlet Jester scored their first win of the series, 50 seconds ahead of Chris & Vanessa Choules' Sigma 38 With Alacrity. David Greenhalgh's J/92 J'ronimo was third, by just 11 seconds after IRC time correction. In IRC Four, Jeff Dakin's Flashheart scored their second win of the series, by just 28 seconds after IRC time correction from Stuart Danby's Mustang 30 Respect. Toby Gorman's Sigma 33 Stan the Boat was third.

2017 Hamble Winter Series week 5 - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk
2017 Hamble Winter Series week 5 - photo © Hamo Thornycroft / www.yacht-photos.co.uk

Racing at the Hamble Winter Series continues with Day Six on Sunday 12th November. For more information and full results visit www.hamblewinterseries.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Medway YC Autumn Series Race 2
Cold temperatures and bright sunshine Sunday 5th November was Race 2 of the 2017 Medway Cruiser Class Autumn Series and provided crews with cold temperatures and bright sunshine, with a westerly wind of 11-18 knots. Posted on 5 Nov Boats for Sale, Winter Shows, 50% off Rig Checks
The latest new from Ancasta International Boat Sales Ancasta will be at the Paris Boat Show in December, the London Boat Show in January and are currently offering 50% off your next Rig Inspection with Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics. Posted on 3 Nov Winners Announced
In the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship Over 500 boats took part in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship, with teams flying the flags of 30 different nations from Canada to Russia and Chile to New Zealand. Posted on 1 Nov LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 day 3
Plenty of action across all four fleets Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 featuring plenty of action across all four fleets. Racing was tight throughout in blustery conditions on Sunday morning. Posted on 31 Oct Medway YC Autumn Series Race 1
Twenty-nine yachts on the start line Twenty-nine yachts entered the 2017 Medway YC Cruiser Class Autumn Series, which started on Sunday 29th October and will run over five weekends until late November. Posted on 31 Oct First all female crew in Rolex Middle Sea Race
Deydreamer has unfinished business Among the 104 starters this year saw the races' first ever all female entry, skippered by Clair Reed on her Dehler 36, Deydreamer. Clair put together a crew of five, including two highly experienced offshore racers. Posted on 30 Oct Entries close with 110 yachts
All keen to contest Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Last year's overall winner and the record-breaking line honours victor are among the quality 110 entries, including a record 31 internationals, received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Posted on 30 Oct China Cup International Regatta overall
Kiwis win China Cup at their third attempt Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand has won the China Cup after sailing a strong final day in the Beneteau 40.7 one-design division. The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle. Posted on 29 Oct Hamble Winter Series day 4
Lively day in the Central Solent Following Saturday's visit by Storm Brian and some forecasts predicting high gusts all day, Sunday on the Solent was always going to be lively. Posted on 23 Oct Hamble Winter Series day 3
Regular mix joined by the Fast 40+ fleet The third week of the Hamble Winter Series saw the regular mix of IRC yachts joined by the Fast 40+ fleet for the last two races of their 2017 programme. Posted on 20 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy