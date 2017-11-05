RYA North East Regional Youth Championships at Yorkshire Dales - Overall

by Jennie Clark today at 10:47 am

The RYA NE Youth Championships, held at Yorkshire Dales SC over the weekend of 4 and 5 November, delivered all that was expected of it and more, with sunshine, a fantastic wind, an ace race management team and, most important of all, over 50 Youth sailors showing the highest levels of sailing skills.

Event Director, Jennie Clark, said 'when I first suggested hosting the event it was because I knew we could deliver something good in our region and that being able to attend a high class racing event without having the long haul to the south coast would be a real bonus for parents and sailors alike. We have been delighted to welcome visitors from other regions – including Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales and it has shown just how much enthusiasm there is for this type of event. The generosity of our headline sponsors, Rooster, and further support from Ovington Boats and Nestle UK, has been much appreciated.'

Yorkshire Dales SC hosted the event, and competitors and their families joined in the Saturday evening Bonfire Party, providing the theme for the 'off the water social time' which is so important at Youth events. YDSC Treasurer "Firework Phil" said 'we have been delighted to host the Youth Championships - the weather was fantastic and everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves'.

Jon Abbatt, RO for the event, paid tribute to the competitors for showing such high standards of racing and rules observance.

Racing throughout the fleets was highly competitive with the overall results for some fleets being decided in the last 100 yards of the last race.

29er

1st – Toby Cope and Harry Pulford (Carsington SC)

2nd – Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger (Windermere School)

3rd – Ewan Luke and Zac Blomely (Llandudno/Rydal Penros)

RS200

1st - Ollie Groves and Esther Parkhurst (Beaver SC)

2nd – Henry Rastrick and Jamie Rastrick (Yorkshire Dales SC)

3rd - Robert Richardson and Emily Ingham (Ullswater YC)

Laser

1st – James Tulley (Yorkshire Dales SC)

2nd – Sam Rutherford (RYA NI)

3rd – Tom Storey (Yorkshire Dales SC)

420

1st – Emily Biggar and Szymon Matyjaszczuk (Solway YC)

2nd – Ellie Clark and Elizabeth Cattermole (Ripon SC/GWSC)

Full results are published at bit.ly/2hh9QQK and Paul Hargreaves' amazing photographs from the event can be found at bit.ly/2zj7lSG.