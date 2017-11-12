Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech Sailing Club next weekend

Wayfarers at Bough Beech © T. Howard Wayfarers at Bough Beech © T. Howard

by Tim Townsend today at 10:55 am

Nestling, as it does, at the foot of Ide Hill on the Kent/Surrey border, one could be forgiven for thinking that the beautiful nature reserve at Bough Beech reservoir is likely to be the last place on earth there would be a fiercely fought competition with no quarter given or asked for. Far from it, in fact.

The weekend of 11/12 November sees the eighth and final event of the UKWA Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017. Going into it, there is still all to play for. Over the season to date more than 80 boats have competed in the series, and with an entry of 20 (plus) expected to go head to head in the Finale at Bough Beech Sailing Club, good or even winning results overall are still very much up for grabs.

The Travellers Series results are based upon a boat's results across all eight events. Those who travel most have the advantage here with Andrew and Tom Wilson/Sue Risbridger from Datchet SC holding an almost insurmountable lead over Len Jones and Peter Mitchell/Jamie Lea (Medway YC) and Tim and Jacqueline Townsend/Catherine Gore (Medway YC). All three boats are expected to compete at Bough Beech.

The National Circuit Series results are based upon a boat's best three results across the eight events (provided the results of at least one salt water and one fresh water venue are included). Here, forecasting the winner is more difficult. Going into the final event Andrew Wilson and his crew hold a very narrow lead from Len Jones and his crew. Either could win. Both are guaranteed a place on the podium but both could be overtaken if perennial and current National Champions Mike McNamara and Simon Townsend (Rollesby Broad SC) win at Bough Beech. If Mike and Simon have a bad weekend, Bill Whitney and John Shelton/Lisa Whitney (Shoreham SC) have a chance of hanging on to third place. Tim and Jacqueline Townsend are currently holding back other boats but could be overtaken by two or three boats if the results go against them.

The Bough Beech Wayfarer Finale has a reputation for delivering big winds, thrills and spills on at least one of the days and with the current forecast for a 14-30 mph westerly on both days the 2017 edition looks like being a classic.

The prize giving on Sunday afternoon will include the Grand Draw where the generous sponsors' prizes (including a genoa, undercover and free insurance) will be won by drawing boat numbers from a hat. Any boat that has competed in at least two events will be eligible. The more events a boat has attended the greater its chances of winning.

Tim Townsend