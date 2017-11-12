Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip
Gul Dartmouth Mens Eclip Zip

Wayfarer 2017 Finale at Bough Beech Sailing Club next weekend

by Tim Townsend today at 10:55 am 11-12 November 2017
Wayfarers at Bough Beech © T. Howard

Nestling, as it does, at the foot of Ide Hill on the Kent/Surrey border, one could be forgiven for thinking that the beautiful nature reserve at Bough Beech reservoir is likely to be the last place on earth there would be a fiercely fought competition with no quarter given or asked for. Far from it, in fact.

The weekend of 11/12 November sees the eighth and final event of the UKWA Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017. Going into it, there is still all to play for. Over the season to date more than 80 boats have competed in the series, and with an entry of 20 (plus) expected to go head to head in the Finale at Bough Beech Sailing Club, good or even winning results overall are still very much up for grabs.

The Travellers Series results are based upon a boat's results across all eight events. Those who travel most have the advantage here with Andrew and Tom Wilson/Sue Risbridger from Datchet SC holding an almost insurmountable lead over Len Jones and Peter Mitchell/Jamie Lea (Medway YC) and Tim and Jacqueline Townsend/Catherine Gore (Medway YC). All three boats are expected to compete at Bough Beech.

The National Circuit Series results are based upon a boat's best three results across the eight events (provided the results of at least one salt water and one fresh water venue are included). Here, forecasting the winner is more difficult. Going into the final event Andrew Wilson and his crew hold a very narrow lead from Len Jones and his crew. Either could win. Both are guaranteed a place on the podium but both could be overtaken if perennial and current National Champions Mike McNamara and Simon Townsend (Rollesby Broad SC) win at Bough Beech. If Mike and Simon have a bad weekend, Bill Whitney and John Shelton/Lisa Whitney (Shoreham SC) have a chance of hanging on to third place. Tim and Jacqueline Townsend are currently holding back other boats but could be overtaken by two or three boats if the results go against them.

The Bough Beech Wayfarer Finale has a reputation for delivering big winds, thrills and spills on at least one of the days and with the current forecast for a 14-30 mph westerly on both days the 2017 edition looks like being a classic.

The prize giving on Sunday afternoon will include the Grand Draw where the generous sponsors' prizes (including a genoa, undercover and free insurance) will be won by drawing boat numbers from a hat. Any boat that has competed in at least two events will be eligible. The more events a boat has attended the greater its chances of winning.

Tim Townsend

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Help Southwold Sailing Club
In Aviva Community Fund bid Southwold Sailing Club's continued success has helped make it to the second of three rounds in the Aviva Community Fund with a bid of £8000 to purchase three Wayfarer dinghies. Posted on 27 Oct Wayfarer Southern Areas at Datchet
Three visitors join the growing local fleet Three visiting teams from as far away as Canterbury and Derby joined the growing local fleet at Datchet Water Sailing Club to compete for the Southern Area Championship. Posted on 16 Sep Wayfarer Southern Areas preview
Circus set for Datchet Water this weekend This weekend it is the turn of Datchet Water SC to provide the Big Top for the Wayfarer Class travelling circus, to provide the arena in which the strong men, the jugglers, the acrobats and the clowns will perform as they compete. Posted on 6 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 overall
What a week that was! Poole Week 2017 was notable on a number of counts. Despite the generally light and perpetually shifty conditions that tested the skill and patience of the race officers to the limit, no racing was lost to the weather. Posted on 3 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 5
The full gamut of wind and weather Thursday saw Poole Harbour provide the full gamut of wind and weather to delight and occasionally confound the competitors and Race Officers - with a full 360 degree shift in the wind, a band of rain, lightning, rainbows and glorious sunshine. Posted on 1 Sep adidas Poole Week 2017 day 4
Race Officer's rain dance does the trick The forecast for today did not look ideal with little wind and rain promised. However, the PROs had clearly done their rain dances as the weather improved ahead of the 1400hrs start and we managed to get some good racing in. Posted on 31 Aug adidas Poole Week 2017 day 3
Wind fills in after a slow start After a slow start to the afternoon's racing while those in the Top Triangle looked on enviously from a flat calm at the 6 to 8 knots of breeze at the Race Platform, the wind eventually filled in from the west and racing got underway. Posted on 29 Aug Poole Week to be sponsored by adidas again
Giving away sailing clothing every day adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw. Posted on 30 Jul Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship
With a riotous quiz, then late-night boat repairs The Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship, which was also the fifth event in the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017, was hosted by Medway Yacht Club over the weekend of 22/23 July. Posted on 26 Jul Wayfarer Eastern Areas preview
At Medway Yacht Club this weekend It's all change at the head of the leaderboard as the Wayfarer travelling circus heads to Medway Yacht Club on the 22nd and 23rd July for the fifth event in the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017. Posted on 19 Jul

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy