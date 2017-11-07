Please select your home edition
Edition
Suntouched 2017 D-Zero offer 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Silver Polo
Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Silver Polo

New product launch this month: Marlow Excel R8 range

by Lauren Roberts today at 9:00 am 7 November 2017
The new Excel R8 range © Marlow Ropes

Marlow Ropes launched a new line in the highly regarded Excel Dinghy range. Tested by both the British and US Sailing teams, the new Excel R8 range has a Dyneema® SK78 core with an 8 plait cover blended from Technora® and polyester.

The Excel R8 is available in 4mm and 5mm - ideal as a halyard working well in cleats. Also available in 7mm and 8mm where it can be tapered and works as a high-performance sheet operating well in ratchet blocks.

Paul Honess, Marlow's global leisure marine sales director, said: "We are pleased to launch another fantastic product at this year's Metstrade show. Following rigorous testing by both the British and US sailing teams, we are confident that Marlow's Excel R8 range will quickly become the first choice for both distributors and end-users."

Marlow is also showcasing new accessories at the show including extremely durable Dyneema® covered shock-cord, a mini-spool counter dispenser and the comprehensive Splicing Guide.

Marlow exhibited at the first ever Metstrade in 1988 and has been returning to the world's leisure marine industry event every year since to showcase its range of market-leading ropes and accessories.

Marlow Ropes' leading position in leisure marine ropes and rigging is set to continue in 2018 with expansion of its UK head office as well as its US team and continued investment in R&D across all leading product ranges.

To find out more and to pick up a copy of the 2018 Definitive Rope Guide, visit Marlow at stand: 3.301

www.marlowropes.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Marlow support Breast Cancer Awareness
With Gecko FCR 2 pink rope sales To support Breast Cancer Awareness a percentage of the profits from the sale of Marlow's pink rope will go to the cancer charity. Posted on 20 Oct The ultimate guide to splicing
To be launched by Marlow Ropes at Southampton Boat Show Marlow Ropes will launch a comprehensive splicing handbook at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year with foreword from world record holder, Dame Ellen MacArthur who has worked with Marlow throughout her successful sailing career. Posted on 24 Aug 1420 metres of rope per yacht
Marlow Rope celebrates 16 year association with the Clipper Race To celebrate its 16 year long relationship with Clipper Round The World Yacht Race, Marlow Ropes has created a short film on the lengths it goes to to produce the market-leading high performance Clipper Race ropes. Posted on 18 Aug Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug Marlow brings tech assistance to Cowes Week
Ropes of all sizes, plus advice on rigging issues The Marlow technical van will be at the largest regatta of its kind in the world for the sixth year running. As the go-to area for everything rope and rigging related the van is stocked with high performance ropes of all sizes. Posted on 28 Jul Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Posted on 11 Jul Marlow Ropes partners with The Foiling Week
The only global event dedicated to foiling boats Marlow Ropes announces its official partnership with The Foiling Week (TFW) 2017 - the only global event dedicated to foiling boats, their sailors, designers and builders. Posted on 7 Jul British Sailing Team support continues
Marlow Ropes renew deal as Official Supplier Marlow, the world's leading performance yachting rope, has again been selected as official supplier to the British Sailing Team as they embark on their journey to Tokyo 2020 and beyond. Posted on 27 Jun Marlow - Official Rope Partner of Land Rover BAR
World leading leisure marine rope and rigging British manufacturer of world leading leisure marine rope and rigging, Marlow Ropes, is an official supplier to Land Rover BAR - the British Challenger for the prestigious America's Cup trophy Posted on 24 May Marlow support Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
For this year's Round Britain adventure Marlow, leading marine rope manufacturer, has provided substantial support to the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust for this year's Round Britain adventure. Posted on 20 May

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy