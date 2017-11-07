New product launch this month: Marlow Excel R8 range

The new Excel R8 range © Marlow Ropes The new Excel R8 range © Marlow Ropes

by Lauren Roberts today at 9:00 am

Marlow Ropes launched a new line in the highly regarded Excel Dinghy range. Tested by both the British and US Sailing teams, the new Excel R8 range has a Dyneema® SK78 core with an 8 plait cover blended from Technora® and polyester.

The Excel R8 is available in 4mm and 5mm - ideal as a halyard working well in cleats. Also available in 7mm and 8mm where it can be tapered and works as a high-performance sheet operating well in ratchet blocks.

Paul Honess, Marlow's global leisure marine sales director, said: "We are pleased to launch another fantastic product at this year's Metstrade show. Following rigorous testing by both the British and US sailing teams, we are confident that Marlow's Excel R8 range will quickly become the first choice for both distributors and end-users."

Marlow is also showcasing new accessories at the show including extremely durable Dyneema® covered shock-cord, a mini-spool counter dispenser and the comprehensive Splicing Guide.

Marlow exhibited at the first ever Metstrade in 1988 and has been returning to the world's leisure marine industry event every year since to showcase its range of market-leading ropes and accessories.

Marlow Ropes' leading position in leisure marine ropes and rigging is set to continue in 2018 with expansion of its UK head office as well as its US team and continued investment in R&D across all leading product ranges.

To find out more and to pick up a copy of the 2018 Definitive Rope Guide, visit Marlow at stand: 3.301

www.marlowropes.com