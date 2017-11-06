Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May

A New Age of Drysuits at TridentUK

by TridentUK today at 9:17 am 6 November 2017
Trident Orbit Front Zip Sailing Drysuit © TridentUK
 

Our renowned ‘All Round Drysuit’ for dinghy sailing. Enters a new age for drysuit comfort without compromising on the full protection you have come to expect from a Trident Drysuit.

The unisex Orbit’s uniquely tailored design reduces movement restrictions and maximises comfort allowing you to perform to your potential.

inc Free Delivery*
& 1/2 Price Fleece Offer
£245.00

Developed with extensive research from the female sailing market the Eclipse has been constructed to provide a more comfortable and flattering fit for the female shape.

inc Free Delivery*
& 1/2 Price Fleece Offer
£245.00



With many additional features and specialised details it truly is a top of the range drysuit.
Developed through our own sailing, testing and extensive market research

inc Free Delivery*
& 1/2 Price Fleece Offer
£295.00



Made to the same specification as the Trident Orbit Drysuit upto the chest seam where there are under arm velcro adjustments to help prevent the ingress of splashes.
Ideal for Flying Fifteens and similar types of boats, RIBS and adults teaching youngsters from the shore.

inc Free Delivery*
£129.00


Keeping kids warm, dry and all importantly stylish. With the option of bold red or sleek black.

inc Free Delivery*
& 1/2 Price Fleece Offer
£195.00


Peter Verified Purchase


'Very Good'
Great service and a very good product
James Verified Purchase


'Reliable Service'
Correct order arrived on time. Parts as expected, excellent quality.
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email or call 0191 490 1736

Team Trident
Share
Tweet
Forward
+1
Share
Copyright © 2017 TridentUk, All rights reserved.

Related Articles

Up to 50% off and lots of Halloween Treats
Spooky savings at Trident-UK Spooky savings at Trident-UK, with the Gill Thermal Dinghy Top now only £81.25 and Crewsaver's Junior Isthmus Hiking Shorts down to just £30. Plenty more treats (and no tricks) in our online store, with many products reduced by up to 50%. Posted on 28 Oct The cold weather is coming
Is your Drysuit ready? At TridentUK we repair all brands of surface water drysuits, this includes drysuits used for both sports and commercial purposes. The service is both quick and simple. Posted on 22 Oct The Art of Layering
New Ideas, Prices, Products at TridentUK With the arrival of Autumn the weather increases its unpredictability. The practice of layering allows sailors to adapt quickly and easily to these changing conditions. Posted on 14 Oct New 2018 Products at TridentUK
Crewsaver Atacama Pro drysuit now available The Atacama Pro drysuit rivals its namesake desert as the driest place on earth. Designed using 3 layer breathable technology and enhanced waterproof properties to keep you warm and dry whilst out on the water. Posted on 8 Oct End of Season sale continues at TridentUK
Even more price drops and more items added Even more price drops and more products added to the TridentUK End of Season sale. Big savings on Crewsaver and Gill drysuits, Gill dinghy tops and the Regatta Race Timer watch. Posted on 1 Oct TridentUK Sale continues!
Up to 50% OFF Boat Maintenance Save on non-skid deck cleaner, Boat Guard, Instant Hull Cleaner, Star Brite and more! Posted on 24 Sep Save on chandlery in the End of Season Sale
Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks Up to 30% off cleats and up to 25% off blocks. 10% off selected ropes. Read our customer reviews, such as: "Service as it should be. Quick precise selling, good prices." Posted on 15 Sep TridentUK End of Season Sale
Hundreds of items reduced! Hundreds of items have been reduced in the TridentUK End of Season Sale. Up to 25% off drysuits, 20% of Thermal Dinghy Tops, 26% off buoyancy aids and 30% off some wetsuits! Posted on 8 Sep Take a look at TridentUK's best Summer sellers
Including some great offers What is it that has sold best in the summer of 2017? Chandlery such as burgees, rig tension gauges, gelcoat filler, trolley wheels and then essentials such as gloves, caps, shades and racing watches also feature. Posted on 3 Sep Just in at TridentUK!
The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver The new buoyancy aid range from Crewsaver: Fusion 3D design buoyancy aid with unique body shaping foam that adapts to the profile of the wearer for the ultimate in unrestricted comfort and performance. Posted on 26 Aug

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy