Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
Seldén PPB60 SINGLE BLOCK
Seldén PPB60 SINGLE BLOCK

Sheboygan to host 2018 Para Worlds and bid process for 2019 opens

by World Sailing today at 9:30 pm 16-22 Septembr 2018
Blind Match Racing World Championship © Janet Weyandt

From 16-22 September 2018, the US Sailing Center of Sheboygan in Sheboygan, USA will host the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships.

The Para World Sailing Championships is the definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in Para Sailing with clear objectives to showcase and develop paralympic sailing, create sporting heroes and engage sports fans, and excite sponsors and broadcasters.

The 2018 Para Worlds will be organised collaboratively by World Sailing, Sail Sheboygan and the Sail Education Association of Sheboygan.

On the announcement of Sheboygan as host, Massimo Dighe, Para World Sailing Manager, commented, "World Sailing is delighted that Sheboygan will be hosting the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships.

"Sheboygan has an excellent track record of hosting major international sailing events. From the Nations Cup Grand Final to the Women's and Blind Match Racing World Championships, the team on the ground and the town know what it takes to welcome top class sailors.

"The facilities are exceptional and I am sure the sailors attending will receive a warm welcome."

Kiel, Germany hosted the most recent edition of the Para Worlds and more than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed across the Open 2.4 Norlin OD, Men's Hansa 303 and Women's Hansa 303.

At World Sailing's upcoming Annual Conference in Mexico, the future of the Para World Sailing will be discussed and debated as the sport aims for reinstatement into the Paralympic Games Sports Programme.

Dighe continued, "The 2018 Para Worlds is a pivotal event for World Sailing as the sport seeks reinstatement for the 2024 Paralympic Games. More than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed at the 2017 edition in Germany and we're hopeful Sheboygan will welcome a similar amount."

In addition to today's announcement on the 2018 Worlds, World Sailing is now inviting Member National Authorities and Host Cities to bid for the 2019 Para World Sailing Championships.

The information for bidders outline the specification of minimum requirements for both the sporting competition and the on-shore event, and sets out the rights and responsibilities of each party in hosting the event.

Information for Bidders can be found here.

All bids must be received by the World Sailing Executive Office by email by 17:00 (UTC) on 15 January 2018.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Bouwmeester and Burling the big winners
At inaugural World Sailing Awards Marit Bouwmeester (NED) and Peter Burling (NZL) were the big winners at the inaugural World Sailing Awards in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico as they were announced male and female 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year. Posted today at 8:13 am Sustainability Agenda 2030
Creating a better world through sport World Sailing has launched its Sustainability Agenda 2030, which sets out the world governing body's ambitious commitment to help create a better world through sport. Posted today at 5:14 am If not now, then when?
Balancing the Boat forum at the World Sailing Annual Conference "If change is not delivered now, then when will it happen?" This was just one of the messages delivered at Balancing the Boat: growing female participation and developing pathways in competitive sailing. Posted on 7 Nov Rolex World Sailor of Year Awards
Voting now open World Sailing is now inviting the sailing community, sports fan and the public to vote for one male and one female who they think should be crowned 2017 Rolex World Sailor of the Year. Posted on 5 Nov World Sailing uniting the sport
At 2017 Annual Conference The world of sailing will come together in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico from 4-12 November for World Sailing's 2017 Annual Conference. Posted on 2 Nov Inaugural World Sailing Awards
Now just one week away In just one week (7 November), some of the biggest names in sailing will be celebrated in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico at the inaugural World Sailing Awards evening. Posted on 1 Nov World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Progress made, but still work to be done It is remarkable how quickly the year has gone by, with the 2017 World Sailing Annual Conference and AGM already just around the corner. Posted on 31 Oct Balance the Boat
World Sailing look to leading influencers Every boat competing in the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, starting this weekend, will have female sailors racing around the world and at Tokyo 2020, there will be a 50/50 split of male and female competitors. Posted on 29 Oct Ambitious sustainability targets
World Sailing Sustainability Forum World Sailing will launch a bold ambition for sailing's contribution to global sustainability at its Sustainability Forum in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Tuesday 7 November 2017. Posted on 27 Oct World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan overall
Typhoon Lan approaches as five more champions crowned Five more World Cup Series Japan champions were decided in Gamagori as the inaugural World Sailing event in the land of the rising came to a close. Posted on 22 Oct

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 3 & 4 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 19 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 19 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 26 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy