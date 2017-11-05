Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket
Henri Lloyd Ocean Pro Jacket

Next stop Cape Town, as Dongfeng Race Team lead the Volvo Ocean Race fleet out of Lisbon

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:48 pm 5 November 2017

The Volvo Ocean Race fleet is charging into a challenging first night at sea with winds over 30-knots forecast...

Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile race from Lisbon to Cape Town.

Conditions were perfect for the leg start, with bright blue skies, and a 15-20 knot Northerly breeze that allowed the fleet to reach up and down the Tagus River past the city front of Lisbon.

Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

After exiting the river and heading offshore past the protection of Cascais, the wind is forecast to build to over 30-knots, with a heavy ocean swell near 4-metres. It will be a fast and challenging first night at sea as the teams charge to the southwest.

"It's going to be fast," said Dongfeng skipper Charles Caudrelier. "We have been preparing for this, training in strong winds for six months, so I hope we are ready. We have some good drivers in these conditions so I hope we will be fast."

Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

And indeed, within 15-minutes of clearing the mouth of the river, the fleet was already seeing over 30-knots of wind and Dongfeng Race Team recorded a boatspeed of nearly 33-knots.

Charlie Enright, the skipper of race leader Vestas 11th Hour Racing was in a strong position early, but appeared to be caught out with too much sail up for the final stretch down the river, and fell back to fifth place.

Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race
Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

"We're confident, but not cocky," Enright said before the start. "We want to take what we've learned and apply it to leg 2. It's going to be a much different leg. It will be a lot more boatspeed oriented and we're looking forward to that."

"The real race starts now," said Xabi Fernández, the skipper of MAPFRE. "Today we will sail in a couple of days in heavy winds. Everyone will be competitive so we'll need to go as fast as we can."

Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Jesus Renedo / Volvo Ocean Race
Start of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2: Lisbon to Cape Town - photo © Jesus Renedo / Volvo Ocean Race

Leg 2 – Position Report – Sunday 5 November (Day 1) – 15:00 UTC:

1. Dongfeng Race Team -- distance to finish – 5,094.2 nautical miles
2. Team Brunel +0.2nm
3. MAPFRE + 0.6
4. Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag +0.9
5. Vestas 11th Hour Racing +1.6
6. Turn the Tide on Plastic +1.8
7. team AkzoNobel +1.8

www.volvooceanrace.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town
Marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 shifts into a new phase on Sunday with the start of Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile, three-week, marathon leg to Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 4 Nov A lucky escape
Liz Wardley gets leg caught in the sheet In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon, 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat. Posted on 3 Nov Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon
Team Brunel win an incredible race in Portugal Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel fended off a late charge by MAPFRE to win the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon on Friday afternoon. Posted on 3 Nov Nicholson and Niekerk boost team AkzoNobel
Ahead of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Team AkzoNobel will field a full-strength nine-strong crew for the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race to Cape Town, South Africa which starts from Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, November 5. Posted on 3 Nov Close action forecast
For Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov How the Volvo Ocean Race works
Two minute video explanation from Team Brunel The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest sailing race in the world. Over 9 months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from 7 teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe. Posted on 1 Nov Beware of the boom!
Whirlwind first leg for Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Who knew that the most dangerous part of an offshore ocean racing leg would be AFTER the finish line? Posted on 31 Oct The life of a Volvo Ocean Race sailor in pictures
Eat, sleep, sail, repeat Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately 6 days at sea. Here are some of the best images that show just how weird life offshore can be... Posted on 30 Oct MAPFRE & Dongfeng complete Leg 1 podium
Just two hours after Volvo Ocean Race leader Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal, to complete the 1,870 nautical mile leg in light winds on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 28 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy