RYA North East Regional Youth Championships at Yorkshire Dales - Day 1

by Jennie Clark today at 8:12 am

The first day of the Rooster and Ovington Boats sponsored RYA NE Youth Championships drew to a close after a sparkling day of sailing.

With a steady wind in the best possible direction the fleet, comprising over 50 Youth sailors in 29er, 420, Laser and RS200 dinghies managed to fit 5 races in under the watchful eyes of Race Officer Jon Abbatt and PRO Henry Wright.

The fleet comprises sailors from across the North of England with visitors from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland making this a truly UK wide event. Racing is scheduled to start promptly at 10am tomorrow but before then the fleet will have the chance to join members at the host club, Yorkshire Dales SC, for their annual bonfire and firework party.

Leaders at the end of day one are:

29er: Pierce Harris and Alfie Cogger (Windermere School)

420: Ellie Clark and Elizabeth Cattermole (Ripon SC/Grafham Water SC)

Laser: James Tully (Yorkshire Dales SC)

RS200: Ollie Groves/Esther Parkhurst – Beaver SC