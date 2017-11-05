Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 2017 728x90
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race: Cape Town to Fremantle - Day 5

by Clipper Ventures today at 11:05 am 5 November 2017
Clipper 2017-18 Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race © Clipper Ventures

After a testing day on Friday, the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions that have allowed teams to recuperate and reset as they head towards the end of the first week at sea. However, it has also been a day of big changes on the leaderbaord as weather systems pass through and the fleet’s previous split converges.

Sanya Serenity Coast is still leading the fleet, more than doubling its advantage over its competitors, and is nearly 120 nautical miles ahead of PSP Logistics which has returned to second place today. Sanya Serenity Coast is making some impressive ground on its rivals sailing some 108 nautical miles in the last twelve hours compared to PSP Logistics’ 88 nautical miles. Despite its big lead, Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper Wendy Tuck explains that the team are putting welfare first. She said: “I just want to say how cool my crew are, only a couple of sea sickies but they manage to push through all but the worst of it.

“Everyone is just looking out for each other during the big blow, and looking after me. I’m constantly getting asked how much sleep did I get, thank you crew.”

The favourable sailing conditions have certainly worked in favour of Liverpool 2018 which is in third place, jumping up the leaderboard from sixth place yesterday. In contrast, Garmin has slipped from second place to eighth today after slowing to complete some routine maintenance. Garmin Skipper Gaetan Thomas says: “We did lose some positions but later on we will have a decent angle with the next gale coming, and we will keep pushing the same”

Good progress is continued to be made throughout the fleet. In fourth place, Qingdao has had a productive 24 hours with Skipper Chris Kobusch reporting: “we had a great day sailing with steady winds and we covered a decent mileage.&rdqu o;

On board fifth placed Dare To Lead, Skipper Dale Smyth comments: “Last 24 hrs have been in complete contrast to the previous 24. We have been slipping along on a flattish sea under spinnaker, closely bunched up with Visit Seattle and PSP Logistics.”

Crew welfare is similarly at the forefront of minds on board Visit Seattle which sits in sixth place. Speaking from on board, Skipper Nikki Henderson explains: “We often go around the team and each share one word to describe how we are feeling. Benno's word stood out to me (*words); "born again". It almost feels like that!

“Yesterday we put everything back together again with a complete deep clean of the boat, re-flaking of the sails, fixing a few things on deck. Whenever I've been through bad weather in the past, you always end up having these days - it's sort of a therapeutic necessity.”

Following Visit Settle is GREAT Britain in seventh place and Unicef in ninth, and on board tenth placed Nasdaq, Skipper Rob Graham sends his well wishes to diverted HotelPlanner.com. Speaking from on board, he says: “I hope HotelPlanner.com got into Port Elizabeth safely and the medevac and crew transfer went well.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the wider Clipper Race family - although we are all competing, we only want the best possible outcome for the Greenings and HotelPlanner.com teams.”

Meanwhile eleventh placed HotelPlanner.com has successfully medevaced its injured crew member in Port Elizabeth and welcomed six new honorary HotelPlanner.com crew members, formally of team Greenings, on board for Race 3 as it continues the race to Fremantle this morning.

To follow the progress of the Clipper Race Fleet during Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, please keep an eye on the Race Viewer.

Visit the Team Pages to read the Skipper Blogs in full and to see what the crew are writing about in the Crew Blogs. All data correct at time of publishing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 4
Calm after the storm It has been a testing 24 hours for the Clipper Race fleet as it made its way through relentless upwind storm conditions yesterday. Posted on 4 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 3
Welcome to the Southern Ocean The last 24 hours has brought about a dramatic change for the Clipper Race fleet as it experiences the true conditions of the Southern Ocean for the first time on Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race. Posted on 3 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 2
Uncharacteristically light winds over the last 24 hours Race 3 is often referred to as the Southern Ocean Sleigh Ride, but uncharacteristically light winds over the last 24 hours has seen the majority of the Clipper Race fleet becalmed in wind holes, leading to frustration on board and a divide in routing. Posted on 2 Nov Clipper Race Yacht partially under water
Evacuated CV24 on the rocks near Cape Town Following careful analysis of the situation and state of the Clipper Race Yacht CV24 the Clipper Race office has confirmed that the vessel is partially underwater after running aground on the western side of the Cape Peninsula, South Africa. Posted on 1 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 1
Fleet's throughts with Greenings Though the tactics for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race across the Southern Ocean are in full swing, the thoughts of the fleet are very much with Greenings, after the boat ran aground last night, shortly after leaving Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 1 Nov Greenings Clipper Race crew safely evacuated
After running aground near Cape Town The crew of Clipper Race team, Greenings, have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point during Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race. Posted on 1 Nov Clipper 2017-18 Race departs South Africa
For tough Southern Ocean sleigh ride to Fremantle The third stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Race, officially known as Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, got underway today from Cape Town for its highly anticipated 4,754nm Southern Ocean sleigh ride towards Fremantle, Australia. Posted on 31 Oct Who will I become after this race?
Charlie Garratt, Ocean Safety Clipper Race Ambassador Charlie Garratt knows all about the importance of staying safe on an ocean going yacht. Charlie, who is the Clipper Race Ambassador to 3Si Group company Ocean Safety is already two legs into the voyage of a lifetime. Posted on 31 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 24
Land in sight for PSP Logistics It's the final day of a long and eventful Leg 2 for PSP Logistics but the end is finally in sight in Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 28 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 23
The final stretch With just 275 nautical miles left for PSP Logistics in Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, full focus is on getting the boat in the best possible shape for a speedy turn around in Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 27 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy