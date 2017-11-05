Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Element Trousers
Henri Lloyd Element Trousers

Iconic offshore leg to Cape Town marks new phase of Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 6:31 pm 5 November 2017
Cape Town and the iconic Table Mountain have played host to all but two editions of the Volvo Ocean Race, dating back to 1973 © Amory Ross / Team Alvimedica / Volvo Ocean Race

The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 shifts into a new phase on Sunday with the start of Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile, three-week, marathon leg to Cape Town, South Africa.

It's one of the iconic legs of this offshore classic, as the teams transition from the North Atlantic, through the Doldrums, into the trade winds and may even dip a toe into the Southern Ocean before the finish in Cape Town, which has already been a stopover host 10 times.

The tactical options on the leg have been opened up this year by the removal of a traditional waypoint, the island of Fernando de Noronha, about 170 nautical miles off the coast of Brazil.

While teams often sail as far west as this to pick up the tradewinds earlier, it adds hundreds of miles to the route to Cape Town. Without this island as a mark of the race course, the shorter, but normally slower option of sailing further east, down the coast of Africa, may be in play.

"It's a very interesting one, maybe more interesting than in the past," said Charlie Enright, the skipper of Leg 1 winner, Vestas 11th Hour Racing. "You usually have to go nearly all the way to Brazil... 'West is best' as they say..."

But it's not clear that will be the case this time.

Read the tactial preview here

Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 - photo © Volvo Ocean Race
Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 - photo © Volvo Ocean Race

"I think (taking out the waypoint) changes things a lot," said Sun Hun Kai/Scallywag skipper David Witt. "I think this will be an interesting leg and I think you might see the biggest split you've seen for a long time in the Volvo Ocean Race. But we'll see what happens."

"For sure you can go more east," agreed Dongfeng Race Team skipper Charles Caudrelier. "The difference is huge, but it's a danger (tactically). It's always a balance and it's always difficult to know where to go. It will be a nightmare for the navigators."

"Let's see. Hopefully the others will go the short way and we'll keep going west," said Xabi Fernández. "It's hard to know. It will be busy for (navigator) Juan Vila. But we trust his instincts and his work and hopefully we have a good crossing of the equator."

"It's a leg of 21 or 22 days with technical decisions to make every day," said Simeon Tienpont, the skipper of team AkzoNobel, who has added the experience of Chris Nicholson, Jules Salter and Peter Van Niekerk to his crew for this leg.

See the Leg 2 Crew Lists here

In contrast, for many of the rookie sailors spread across the teams, Leg 2 will be the longest they have been at sea, and a new experience of true offshore sailing.

"We have crew on board who have never been at sea for longer than six or seven days at a time," said Turn the Tide on Plastic skipper Dee Caffari, who is shepherding some rookie offshore sailors through their first big ocean experiences on this leg. "So they will be on a steep learning curve. This is the first one where you get a little taste of everything."

Bouwe Bekking, sailing his eighth Volvo Ocean Race as skipper of Team Brunel, will take World Sailor of the Year and reigning America's Cup winning skipper Pete Burling on his longest offshore sojourn, including a first Doldrums crossing that traditionally calls for a visit from King Neptune.

"We're racing, but this is part of the tradition of the race, and that's important," Bekking said. "Someone like Peter Burling, there will be some nice footage of him, probably with a mohawk haircut or something like that... We have some extra items on board so that Neptune welcomes these guys properly."

But first there is the start, including an inshore leg up the Tagus River to the Lisbon city front, before the teams break to the Southwest for a drag race down to the warmer latitudes. The forecast is for 15 to 18 knot Northerlies on Sunday afternoon – it should be a fast start.

The first long leg of the 2017-18 edition – a 7,000nm Atlantic dive from Lisbon to Cape Town – begins on Sunday 5 November, and you can catch all the action live on our channels.

With a leg projected to take the fleet around 21 days to complete, a solid start is key – and the boats will battle for every inch as they leave the Portuguese city after a third consecutive stopover.

How to follow the start of Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race – Lisbon to Cape Town:

Race start time: 14:00 UTC

Watch it on the website and on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage.

Head to www.volvooceanrace.com at 1150 UTC for the sailors parade and dock out, and again at 1345 UTC for the racing, to catch a live stream of the action.

Check out Facebook Live:
We'll go live at 1150 UTC for the sailors parade and dock out, and again at 1345 UTC for the racing – you can visit our page to schedule a reminder so you don't miss it.

Join us on our live blog:
We'll be blogging all the moves and news from the racetrack on our live blog, including the best of clips and social content, from 1200 UTC. You can find it at www.volvooceanrace.com

Make sure you follow us on Twitter:
We're at @volvoooceanrace... and we'll be live tweeting the action, as well as sharing the best content from the teams, stakeholders and fans on our feed.

Download the app:
It's all-new, full of great content and fits on your mobile phone. Why wouldn't you want the official Volvo Ocean Race app? Head to the App Store or Google Play to download it. It's called Volvo Ocean Race.

Come down to the Race Village:
Based in the Doca Pesca in Lisbon, there's a fantastic Race Village and it's jam packed full of interactive elements, innovative structures and loads of exciting things to do.

Play the Game:
Test your skills against some of the best virtual sailors in the world with the Volvo Ocean Race Game. Play it here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

A lucky escape
Liz Wardley gets leg caught in the sheet In an explosive Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race in Lisbon, 'Turn the Tide on Plastic' sailor Liz Wardley had a lucky escape when her leg got caught in a rope while racing, which resulted in her being dragged at great speed across the boat. Posted on 3 Nov Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon
Team Brunel win an incredible race in Portugal Bouwe Bekking's Team Brunel fended off a late charge by MAPFRE to win the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon on Friday afternoon. Posted on 3 Nov Nicholson and Niekerk boost team AkzoNobel
Ahead of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2 Team AkzoNobel will field a full-strength nine-strong crew for the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race to Cape Town, South Africa which starts from Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, November 5. Posted on 3 Nov Close action forecast
For Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov How the Volvo Ocean Race works
Two minute video explanation from Team Brunel The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest sailing race in the world. Over 9 months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from 7 teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe. Posted on 1 Nov Beware of the boom!
Whirlwind first leg for Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Who knew that the most dangerous part of an offshore ocean racing leg would be AFTER the finish line? Posted on 31 Oct The life of a Volvo Ocean Race sailor in pictures
Eat, sleep, sail, repeat Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately 6 days at sea. Here are some of the best images that show just how weird life offshore can be... Posted on 30 Oct MAPFRE & Dongfeng complete Leg 1 podium
Just two hours after Volvo Ocean Race leader Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal, to complete the 1,870 nautical mile leg in light winds on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 28 Oct Vestas 11th Hour Racing win VOR Leg 1
A tremendous victory for Charlie Enright and his team Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 28 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy