Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
McLube HullKote - 7880
McLube HullKote - 7880

Nicholson and Niekerk boost team AkzoNobel ahead of Volvo Ocean Race Leg 2

by Team AkzoNobel today at 4:37 pm 3 November 2017
team AkzoNobel © Ainhoa Sanchez / Volvo Ocean Race

Team AkzoNobel will field a full-strength nine-strong crew for the second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race to Cape Town, South Africa which starts from Lisbon, Portugal on Sunday, November 5.

The 12,964-kilometer second leg sees the return of British navigator Jules Salter and the introduction of two new crew members: serial high-performance dinghy world champion and five-time Volvo Ocean Race competitor Chris Nicholson from Australia and Dutch double-Olympian and two-time America's Cup winner Peter van Niekerk.

"It is great to have Jules back and to be able to announce two more great sailors in Chris and Peter," commented skipper Simeon Tienpont (NED).

Nicholson (48), who will sail as watch captain with team AkzoNobel, represented Australia in the super-fast 49er skiff class at the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic Games and won four consecutive world championships in the highly competitive class between 1997 and 2000.

He has raced the Volvo Ocean Race five times previously: in 2001-02 aboard Amer Sports 1 (3rd place); in 2005-06 on the Spanish boat movistar (6th); in 2008-09 on Puma Ocean Racing (2nd); in 2011-12 as skipper of the Camper with Emirates Team New Zealand campaign (2nd); and in the 2014-15 edition as skipper of Team Vestas Wind (7th).

"Chris and I are great friends and in the last race when he was skipper of Team Vestas Wind, he asked me to step on board at short notice," said Tienpont. "Now it is me doing the asking and I'm glad that he has jumped at the chance to join us.

"He really needs no introduction as his pedigree in the Volvo Ocean Race is so well known. I'm confident that he will be able to help us push us along the performance curve to where we need to be and I'm really looking forward to sailing with him again."

Dutchman van Niekerk (45) won the 31st and 32nd America's Cups with Swiss syndicate Alinghi and has competed twice before in the Volvo Ocean Race: first in 1997-98 – when the race was known as the Whitbread Race – with Brunel Sunergy (8th place); and 10 years later in 2008-09 with Delta Lloyd (7th).

He finished fourth in the Soling class at the Sydney 2000 Olympics with helmsman Roy Heiner and fellow crewman Dirk de Ridder, and 14th in the Star class at the Athens 2004 Games, crewing for Mark Neeleman.

In the summer of 2016 van Niekerk was part of the crew of the American 100-foot ocean-racer Comanche that smashed the monohull transatlantic record time for a passage from the US to England.

"Peter is an incredible all-round sailor and I'm really pleased he is joining us," Tienpont said. "He was one of the youngest Dutch sailors ever to do the Volvo Ocean Race and now he is always in demand as an ocean racer.

"His skills as a helmsman and sail trimmer will help us a lot and we are all very pleased to welcome him on board for this Volvo Ocean Race."

The second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 to Cape Town is scheduled to start from Lisbon at 1400 UTC (1500 CET) and is expected to take the seven-boat fleet of identical Volvo Ocean 65 yachts around three weeks to complete.

Team AkzoNobel crew list for Leg 2:

  • Simeon Tienpont (NED) - skipper
  • Brad Farrand (NZL)
  • Martine Grael (BRA)
  • Luke Molloy (AUS)
  • Emily Nagel (GBR/BER)
  • Chris Nicholson (AUS)
  • Jules Salter (GBR)
  • Nicolai Sehested (DEN)
  • Peter van Niekerk (NED)
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Close action forecast
For Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. Posted on 2 Nov Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race
Proud be be featuring heavily Exposure lights have set off on their 3rd Volvo Ocean Race and with huge amounts of media content coming from the yachts we are proud be be featuring heavily. Posted on 2 Nov How the Volvo Ocean Race works
Two minute video explanation from Team Brunel The Volvo Ocean Race is the toughest sailing race in the world. Over 9 months and 45000 nautical miles, boats from 7 teams will visit every continent on earth as they race to circumnavigate the globe. Posted on 1 Nov Beware of the boom!
Whirlwind first leg for Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag Who knew that the most dangerous part of an offshore ocean racing leg would be AFTER the finish line? Posted on 31 Oct The life of a Volvo Ocean Race sailor in pictures
Eat, sleep, sail, repeat Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race saw the teams race 1,850 nautical miles from Alicante to Lisbon, spending approximately 6 days at sea. Here are some of the best images that show just how weird life offshore can be... Posted on 30 Oct MAPFRE & Dongfeng complete Leg 1 podium
Just two hours after Volvo Ocean Race leader Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal, to complete the 1,870 nautical mile leg in light winds on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 28 Oct Vestas 11th Hour Racing win VOR Leg 1
A tremendous victory for Charlie Enright and his team Vestas 11th Hour Racing have won Leg 1 of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line in the River Tagus in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday afternoon. Posted on 28 Oct 'Best Of' content from Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1
This is what we couldn't let you miss Best of digital content delivered to you from the Onboard Reporters of the Volvo Ocean Race, live from the ocean. Posted on 26 Oct Speeds up for downwind flyers
In Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 Speeds are up as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet left the island of Porto Santo to starboard early this morning and turned north, aiming towards the final mark of the course before the finishing line off Lisbon, Portugal. Posted on 26 Oct Tussles at the front and back
MAPFRE's big gamble during Volvo Ocean Race Leg 1 A big gamble by MAPFRE and a slick recovery on Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag set the scene for the drag race to Porto Santo... Posted on 25 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy