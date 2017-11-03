Alpine Elements new website launch Special Offer

For the launch of our new website s ave 10% on ALL Yacht Holidays until Tuesday the 7th of November!

For the launch of our new website s ave 10% on ALL Summer Alpine Holidays until Tuesday the 7th of November!

For the launch of our new website s ave 10% on ALL Beach Club Holidays until Tuesday the 7th of November!

We hope you like our new website!

Yes... you read that correctly, 10% off ALL Summer Holidays booked before Tuesday 7th of November. So what are you waiting for? Choose the type of holiday you would like to view below and explore our new website.

Related Articles

Last Chance for Boat Show Discount!

Save 10% on all 2018 Ocean Elements Beach Club Holidays Summer may be coming to an end but you can still look forward to that beach holiday you have always dreamt of!

Ocean Elements sets sail for Southampton

Launching a fantastic 2018 programme at the boat show Ocean Elements, one of the UK's largest water sports and activity holiday specialists, will be launching its fantastic 2018 programme at this year's Boat Show. As always, the show will be buzzing with industry news, celebrity appearances and exclusives.

Summer is still here!

Ocean Elements Beach Club offers There's still time for you to grab that beach holiday you've been dreaming of all summer. You could be sat with sand between your toes looking out across the beautiful Mediterranean ocean and trying some exciting new water sports.

Late Season Beach Holidays with Ocean Elements

Temperatures in Vassiliki still reaching over 30 degrees! The last of our beds for this season are selling fast! Don't leave it too late to book your Beach Club Holiday! The weather has been incredible this summer and it is not over yet, temperatures in Vassiliki are still reaching over 30 degrees!

September Ocean Elements Offers

And Early Booking Deals for 2018! The last of our beds for this season are selling like hot cakes and flights are getting a wee bit scarce so don't leave it too late to book!

Summer at Ocean Elements Beach Clubs in Greece

Enjoying one of their best summers yet! Ocean Elements are enjoying one of their best summers yet as the many great guests and staff are all making our Greek island Beach Clubs such fun places to be!

Last Minute Beach Club Holidays from £575pp!

Ocean Elements guests having an amazing time in Greece Ocean Elements guests are having an amazing time out in Greece making the most of the fantastic weather we have at the moment.

Family Holidays in the Sun

Beautiful weather in Greece with Ocean Elements The weather is beautiful in Greece at the moment and perfect for that Summer holiday you have been looking to book. Temperatures are reaching highs of 34 degrees in Leda, Pelion and highs of 30 degrees in Vassiliki.

Need some sun?

Check out these Greek Beach Club Offers Our award winning Beach Clubs are in some of the most beautiful waterfront destinations in Greece. We include a range of water sports and land-based activities plus kids clubs, tennis and yoga.