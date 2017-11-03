Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2017 Marine 728x90
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race: Cape Town to Fremantle - Day 3

by Clipper Ventures today at 11:39 am 3 November 2017
Clipper 2017-18 Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race © Clipper Ventures

The last 24 hours has brought about a dramatic change for the Clipper Race fleet as it experiences the true conditions of the Southern Ocean for the first time on Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race.

Sanya Serenity Coast remains at the top of the leader board and has a 74 nautical mile advantage over the second placed PSP Logistics. Sanya Serenity Coast Skipper Wendy Tuck reports: "The predicted wind came in and is still here. It wouldn't be too bad except where it's coming from. It is making it hard to get to where we would like to be.

"Seriously, it's wild up on deck, but the crew are in control. We are sailing, we are at the mercy of the elements, and I love it."

Whilst Sanya Serenity Coast has deviated south, PSP Logistics has remained close to the rhumb line and as a result, remains in second place. It has been trying night for the team, as Skipper Matt Mitchell explains: "We have just had a busy couple of hours dealing with a couple of snapped reefing lines which meant taking our mainsail down in the middle of the night when the wind was up at around 40 knots. The guys did a great job and as I write we are now back up and running."

Unicef is following a similar line to PSP Logistics and has jumped from sixth to third in the last 24 hours. Visit Seattle and Dare To Lead are close behind in fourth and fifth respectively, and Visit Seattle Skipper Nikki Henderson says: "So far the Southern Ocean has not disappointed; it's been a rough and windy night. After a game of chess in wind holes and shifts yesterday, the wind begun to build in the afternoon, naturally in the worst direction possible, and we have been sailing along with a variety of different sail sets. In fact, we have used nine out of our eleven sails in the last 24 hours.

Nikki adds: "It's been fun racing cat and mouse with Dale and the Dare To Lead gang. Unfortunately, they have begun to pull away in the last four hours, holding more sail than us. With almost an entire watch making close friends with the green monster, I think we will have to let him have this battle...for now."

Garmin has dropped from fourth to sixth overnight but has opened a gap of 35 nautical miles on the seventh placed Liverpool 2018, who has taken a southern route with the ninth placed GREAT Britain and eleventh placed Qingdao. Liverpool 2018 Skipper Lance Shepherd comments: "We are well and truly out of the wind hole and experiencing the conditions we expected from the Dell Latitude Rugged Race. As we charge along upwind, we are back in Clipper Race life at 45 degrees."

Eighth placed Nasdaq is also trying to get used to life back at 45 degrees, as Skipper Rob Graham reports: "The building wind and sea state mean we are all getting a taste of the bumps. Everyday life has become difficult again as even the simplest tasks seem to take forever.

"But at least we are making better progress southeast towards Fremantle now, having spent a large part of yesterday battling a strong branch of the Agulhas Current that was determined to take us southwest."

Conditions will continue to test the fleet as Clipper Race Meterologist Simon Rowell explains: "The strong east-east-southeast winds should back and if anything, increase slightly before the front comes over sometime tonight. Gusts should get into the 50 knots and the further south you are, the marginally stronger these will be. After the front there will be a rapid backing and easing northwest – west-northwest."

To follow the progress of the Clipper Race Fleet during Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, please keep an eye on the Race Viewer.

Visit the Team Pages to read the Skipper Blogs in full and to see what the crew are writing about in the Crew Blogs. All data correct at time of publishing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 2
Uncharacteristically light winds over the last 24 hours Race 3 is often referred to as the Southern Ocean Sleigh Ride, but uncharacteristically light winds over the last 24 hours has seen the majority of the Clipper Race fleet becalmed in wind holes, leading to frustration on board and a divide in routing. Posted on 2 Nov Clipper Race Yacht partially under water
Evacuated CV24 on the rocks near Cape Town Following careful analysis of the situation and state of the Clipper Race Yacht CV24 the Clipper Race office has confirmed that the vessel is partially underwater after running aground on the western side of the Cape Peninsula, South Africa. Posted on 1 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 1
Fleet's throughts with Greenings Though the tactics for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race across the Southern Ocean are in full swing, the thoughts of the fleet are very much with Greenings, after the boat ran aground last night, shortly after leaving Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 1 Nov Greenings Clipper Race crew safely evacuated
After running aground near Cape Town The crew of Clipper Race team, Greenings, have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point during Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race. Posted on 1 Nov Clipper 2017-18 Race departs South Africa
For tough Southern Ocean sleigh ride to Fremantle The third stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Race, officially known as Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, got underway today from Cape Town for its highly anticipated 4,754nm Southern Ocean sleigh ride towards Fremantle, Australia. Posted on 31 Oct Who will I become after this race?
Charlie Garratt, Ocean Safety Clipper Race Ambassador Charlie Garratt knows all about the importance of staying safe on an ocean going yacht. Charlie, who is the Clipper Race Ambassador to 3Si Group company Ocean Safety is already two legs into the voyage of a lifetime. Posted on 31 Oct Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
Just 75 days to go The countdown is on to one of the biggest parties the Whitsundays has ever seen, with just 75 days until the Clipper Race Fleet sails into town and the Clipper Race Carnival begins. Posted on 30 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 24
Land in sight for PSP Logistics It's the final day of a long and eventful Leg 2 for PSP Logistics but the end is finally in sight in Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 28 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 23
The final stretch With just 275 nautical miles left for PSP Logistics in Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, full focus is on getting the boat in the best possible shape for a speedy turn around in Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 27 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 22
Wind Woes for PSP Logistics PSP Logistics remains on track for a Saturday arrival into Cape Town, but the final few days of what has already been a hard Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms won't be easy for the team. Posted on 26 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy