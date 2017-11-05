Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats - VX One
Product Feature
Elite Offshore Racer Jacket
Elite Offshore Racer Jacket

Imerys Clean Energy focussed and eager for Sunday's Transat Jacques Vabre start

by Phil Sharp Racing today at 11:32 am 5 November 2017
Transat Jacques Vabre Le Havre race village © www.philsharpracing.com

Ten days on from arriving at the Transat Jacques Vabre race village in Le Havre, skipper of Class 40 'Imerys Clean Energy' Phil Sharp and co-skipper Pablo Santurde are feeling prepared and eager to take on this final Championship race to Brazil.

Phil comments: "At last November has come and we're just two days away from setting off on this year's ocean marathon! It's going to be an exciting challenge racing for close to three weeks in some wildly different weather conditions.

"Over the last few months Pablo and I have been working hard on improving the performance and reliability of the boat. Competing in all the offshore events this year has also enabled us to test and develop the performance package in different oceanic weather systems. This has really brought to light any weaknesses in system and sail configuration, and also the rudders, which we have structurally modified for more control. As the race is expected to be predominantly downwind, we've made a few tweaks to the sails and have a newly designed spinnaker, which we expect to fly for most of the crossing."

Current weather forecasts suggest a difficult first few days for the Class 40 fleet as they head offshore to hunt down a brutal weather front to propel them south.

"As a team Pablo and I work very well together, we are both very competitive and will always push for maximum speed, no matter what conditions are thrown at us. Having the support of a strong co-skipper is incredibly important as this will allow me to focus on navigation and tactics during my off-shifts, safe in the knowledge that the boat is being sailed to its full potential. Having raced and trained together several times we are both ready for this adventure and can't wait to get out there and give it our all!" Phil continued.

A must in the offshore race calendar - for those who dare, teams have fought hard to reach the start in order to be equipped to take on this 4,350 mile oceanic adventure. Phil and Pablo will be faced with 15 strong competitors all eager to taste victory in Salvador de Bahia. With the boat prepared and ready to race, the team will be spending their final hours on land studying the weather and defining their strategy to get a clean escape into the Atlantic.

"There are at least five boats that could be in with a chance of winning the race, and I expect there will be some close racing all the way to Brazil – it will be pedal to metal 24/7!" Phil commented.

Follow the team's progress via tracking.transatjacquesvabre.org/2017/phil-sharp-racing

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Josse predicts record 8-day finish
For his Transat Jacques Vabre titan There is one boat in the harbour at Le Havre that stands out, even amongst all the other prototype racing machines being primed for the start of the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 on Sunday – it literally stands out. Posted on 2 Nov New dawn for multihulls
In the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 Alex Pella, the world-record breaking sailor, said on Wednesday that the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 will mark the emergence of a new future for multihulls. Posted on 2 Nov Maxi Edmond de Rothschild set
To compete in the Transat Jacques Vabre On 17 July 2017, after a twenty-month build and over 35,000 hours of studies, Ariane and Benjamin de Rothschild launched the latest addition to their offshore racing stable. Posted on 1 Nov Ambitions for the Normandy Channel Race
Gearing towards a record edition in 2018? Launched in 2010 according to an idea by Manfred Ramspacher, with the support of the local authorities, the highly original Normandy Channel Race has quickly established itself as a major classic in the oceanic programme for international offshore racers. Posted on 29 Oct Entries open for Route du Rhum 2018
100 solo skippers expected to apply Long awaited by skippers, boat and team owners, stakeholders and sponsors alike the Notice of Race for the 40th anniversary Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe was published and made available on Tuesday 24th October. Posted on 28 Oct Campagne de France wins RORC Championship
26 boats add scores across 10 events this year The Royal Ocean Racing Club has crowned its 2017 champions in the Class 40 category; the Franco-British duo Halvard Mabire / Miranda Merron who succeed the 2016 winner, Tony Lawson's Concise 2. Posted on 28 Oct Transat Jacques Vabre village opens in Le Havre
Three teams talk about their preparation The wharves and quays of Paul Vatine dock at the port of Le Havre are full of life with the opening of the village today, and the onset of various attractions. Many fans are expected to admire the 38 boats that will take off towards Brazil soon. Posted on 27 Oct Oman Sail's Class 40 team prepare for TJV
Small details: the difference between success and failure With just a month to go to the November 5th start of the now classic two-handed ocean race, Sidney Gavignet and Fahad Al Hasni are making final preparations and focusing on the many small details that can make the difference between success and failure. Posted on 6 Oct A Transat Jacques Vabre full of promise
9 crew and 78 sailors registered for 13th edition The calibre of the 39 crew and 78 sailors registered for the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre promises a high-flying competition, with a race of rare quality and depth. Posted on 21 Sep Phil Sharp wins Class 40 2017 European Trophy
Dominating the Championship leaderboard Winner of both the Grand Prix Guyader and Normandy Channel Race, and second in the Sables-Horta and Rolex Fastnet Race, Phil Sharp and Imerys achieve victory in the European Trophy. Posted on 8 Sep

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy