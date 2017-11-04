Please select your home edition
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award: Discover the world’s best sailing videos of the year

by Mirabaud Sailing Video Award today at 11:30 am 4 November 2017
Mirabaud Sailing Video Award © Mirabaud Sailing Video Award

What is the best sailing video produced in 2017 around the globe? Fifty-five TV producers spanning twelve countries have submitted their best video and the public is now invited to vote here.

The inaugural Mirabaud Sailing Video Award invites the public to discover the best sailing videos produced this year, and to select the very best one.

No less than 55 TV producers spanning twelve countries have submitted their best video produced this year. Open to professional TV, film and video producers, cameramen, editors and filmmakers, the 'Mirabaud Sailing Video Award' also celebrates the professional sailors who film their achievements during regattas.

The winners will be announced during a public ceremony held in Aarhus, Denmark, on November 27, during the Yacht Racing Forum gala evening reception, in front of the sports' leading personalities, events, classes, yacht clubs and sponsors.

The main prize - the Mirabaud Sailing Video Award - will be determined by an international jury. The Prize of the Public will be awarded following votes from the public on Internet. The Special Jury Award will celebrate the sailors who produce the best on-board videos during races.

We invite you to discover this years' best sailing videos on our website, vote and select the very best one!

