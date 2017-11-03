Ancasta News: Boats for Sale, Winter Shows, 50% off Rig Checks

|
|
|
|
The Paris
Boat Show 2017
2nd – 10th December, Paris Expo - Porte de
Versailles.
130,000 sq/meters of boat show, 674
exhibitors and over 1000 boats including a comprehensive line-up from
Beneteau Power and Sail.
The new Lagoon 40 will
be on show along with the magnificent CNB 66.
For
more information or to book an appointment call 02380 450000 or click
below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
London Boat Show 2018
The new five day format
has attracted all the major power and sailboat brands to this unique London
event. Open between the 10th - 14th Jan 18. To view the models that will be on
display, click below:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment Opportunity!
Own a yacht with
zero maintenance and make a return!.... Your own yacht in a
beautiful location with no maintenance cost, free worldwide holidays for
up to seven years AND a guaranteed income.... Sound too good to be
true?
|
|
|
|
|
Winterise your boat with HYSR&R
Based on the
River Hamble in Southampton, the team at HYS Refit & Repair are perfectly
located to winterise your boat anywhere in the Solent
area.
Typically including winterisation of the engine,
generator, WC and batteries. A thorough check of the alternator, starter
motor, engine mounts, lubricants and underwater fittings. Outdrive service,
cathodic protection and full gas system check where
applicable.
Accommodating all models and sizes - for more
information or a quote, call now to discuss your specific
requirements.
Call +44 (0)2380 454 111 for more information
or click below to enquire and
book.
|
|
|
|
|
Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics
Call now to discuss
your rigging requirements. Specialists in all forms of standing and running
rigging. Manufacturers of rod, composite and wire rigging and service agents,
distributors and suppliers for some of the world’s leading brands including,
Reckmann, OYS, Leisure furl, Future Fibres, Gottifredi Maffioli, Kingfisher
and Liros Ropes. Whether you’re looking for the most cost-effective cruising
rigging, a high performance set of rods or composite rigging, or the addition
of any new rigging equipment, Advanced Rigging are equipped to provide
detailed impartial advice, delivery and installation where required for yachts
of any size.
Call the team now or click below for more
information.
|
|
|
Oceanis Yacht
62
Now: £ 857,491
Tax Not Paid
|
|
|
|
Lagoon 52F
Now: € 1,186,722
Tax Not
Paid
|
|
|
Jeanneau Sun Odyssey
44
Now: £ 264,950
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Oceanis
41.1
Now: £ 181,550
Tax Not Paid
|
|
|
|
Oceanis
38
Now: £ 133,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
|
Ker 40+
PACE
Now: £ 550,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Prestige
630
Now: £ 1,621,286
Tax Not
Paid
|
|
|
Prestige
560
Now: £ 899,999
Tax Not Paid
|
|
|
Prestige
38S
Now: £ 120,000
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Beneteau Antares 30S
Now: £
119,950
Tax Paid
|
|
|
Aquador
28
Now: £ 64,950
Tax Paid