Ancasta Botin Fast40

Ancasta News: Boats for Sale, Winter Shows, 50% off Rig Checks

by Ancasta International Boat Sales today at 12:00 pm 3 November 2017

Ancasta International Boat Sales

The Paris Boat Show 2017

2nd – 10th December, Paris Expo - Porte de Versailles.


130,000 sq/meters of boat show, 674 exhibitors and over 1000 boats including a comprehensive line-up from Beneteau Power and Sail.

The new Lagoon 40 will be on show along with the magnificent CNB 66.


Paris Boat Show 2017

London Boat Show 2018

London Boat Show 2018

The new five day format has attracted all the major power and sailboat brands to this unique London event. Open between the 10th - 14th Jan 18. To view the models that will be on display, click below:
Navagare Yachting

Investment Opportunity!

Own a yacht with zero maintenance and make a return!.... Your own yacht in a beautiful location with no maintenance cost, free worldwide holidays for up to seven years AND a guaranteed income.... Sound too good to be true?
Hamble Yacht Services Refit & Repair
Winterise your boat
Prepare your boat for Winter.

Winterise your boat with HYSR&R

Based on the River Hamble in Southampton, the team at HYS Refit & Repair are perfectly located to winterise your boat anywhere in the Solent area.


Typically including winterisation of the engine, generator, WC and batteries. A thorough check of the alternator, starter motor, engine mounts, lubricants and underwater fittings. Outdrive service, cathodic protection and full gas system check where applicable.


Accommodating all models and sizes - for more information or a quote, call now to discuss your specific requirements.


Advanced Rigging
Click for 50% off your next Rig Inspection

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics

Call now to discuss your rigging requirements. Specialists in all forms of standing and running rigging. Manufacturers of rod, composite and wire rigging and service agents, distributors and suppliers for some of the world’s leading brands including, Reckmann, OYS, Leisure furl, Future Fibres, Gottifredi Maffioli, Kingfisher and Liros Ropes. Whether you’re looking for the most cost-effective cruising rigging, a high performance set of rods or composite rigging, or the addition of any new rigging equipment, Advanced Rigging are equipped to provide detailed impartial advice, delivery and installation where required for yachts of any size.

Looking to Sell your Boat? Talk to Ancasta


Oceanis Yacht 62

Oceanis Yacht 62

Now: £ 857,491

Tax Not Paid

Lagoon 52F

Lagoon 52F

Now: € 1,186,722

Tax Not Paid

Sun Odyssey 44

Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 44

Now: £ 264,950

Tax Paid

Oceanis 41.1

Oceanis 41.1

Now: £ 181,550

Tax Not Paid

Oceanis 38.1

Oceanis 38

Now: £ 133,000

Tax Paid

Ker40+ PACE

Ker 40+ PACE

Now: £ 550,000

Tax Paid

Prestige 630

Prestige 630

Now: £ 1,621,286

Tax Not Paid

Prestige 560

Prestige 560

Now: £ 899,999

Tax Not Paid

Prestige 38S

Prestige 38S

Now: £ 120,000

Tax Paid

Antares 30S

Beneteau Antares 30S

Now: £ 119,950

Tax Paid

Aquador 28

Aquador 28

Now: £ 64,950

Tax Paid

Winners Announced
In the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship Over 500 boats took part in the 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship, with teams flying the flags of 30 different nations from Canada to Russia and Chile to New Zealand. Posted on 1 Nov Sail Aid UK broaden appeal
Expanding fundraising options The team behind Sail Aid UK has been looking into additional fundraising options to help broaden the reach and appeal of its initiative beyond the pro-sailors and to also attract support from the huge cruising fraternity. Posted on 31 Oct LTSC Solent Circuit 2017 day 3
Plenty of action across all four fleets Video highlights of the Lymington Town Sailing Club Solent Circuit 2017 featuring plenty of action across all four fleets. Racing was tight throughout in blustery conditions on Sunday morning. Posted on 31 Oct Medway YC Autumn Series Race 1
Twenty-nine yachts on the start line Twenty-nine yachts entered the 2017 Medway YC Cruiser Class Autumn Series, which started on Sunday 29th October and will run over five weekends until late November. Posted on 31 Oct First all female crew in Rolex Middle Sea Race
Deydreamer has unfinished business Among the 104 starters this year saw the races' first ever all female entry, skippered by Clair Reed on her Dehler 36, Deydreamer. Clair put together a crew of five, including two highly experienced offshore racers. Posted on 30 Oct Entries close with 110 yachts
All keen to contest Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Last year's overall winner and the record-breaking line honours victor are among the quality 110 entries, including a record 31 internationals, received by the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) for the 2017 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Posted on 30 Oct China Cup International Regatta overall
Kiwis win China Cup at their third attempt Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand has won the China Cup after sailing a strong final day in the Beneteau 40.7 one-design division. The breeze blew in at around 10 knots this morning, setting up the perfect scenario for a big battle. Posted on 29 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race summary
New heroes embellish the legend An old adage in yacht racing dictates that to win a race, you first need to finish. A strenuous 38th edition of Rolex Middle Sea Race, held from 21-28 October, proved an emphatic case study. Posted on 29 Oct Smuggler first entry
For Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship Entries are now open for Middle Harbour Yacht Club's Sydney Short Ocean Racing Championship to be conducted on the weekend of 25-26 November, and Sebastian Bohm, with his Rogers 46, Smuggler, was quick off the mark to enter in the Premier Class. Posted on 29 Oct China Cup International Regatta day 3
Longcheer moves further ahead with Round the Island victory Vanhang Longcheer extended her lead in the Beneteau 40.7 division of the China Cup International Regatta after winning Saturday's round the island race. The defending champion skippered by Australia's Joseph Dennis O'Keeffe is proving hard to beat. Posted on 28 Oct

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
