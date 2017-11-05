Gul National 12 Series finale and Inlands at Northampton this weekend

by Gerald Copsey today at 6:16 am

The National 12 Gul series 2017 finale (Saturday only) and Inland Championship takes place at Pitsford reservoir, Northampton this weekend. The Gul series has attracted over 50 boats to take part with very generous prizes from Gul on offer.

The series has been dominated by Graham Camm and Zoe Ballantyne who have won all five of the Gul events they have attended and will therefore be crowned Gul Champions 2017.

Tom and Robert Stewart are holding second place with John and Ollie Meadowcroft in third.

In the family competition it is Tom and Robert who hold an unassailable lead from Jeremy and Luke Hartley.

The Admiral's Cup section is led by Angus Beyts (oh yes it is), ahead of Alan Beeton, but whoever one comes out on top on Saturday is likely to take the overall win (Thanks for the fiver Angus and congratulations on the predicted win).

In the Double Floor, Non-Foiling section Nigel and Chris White will probably win if they turn up with George Finch and Lucy Homer ready to take advantage if they don't.

The results on Saturday will bring another successful Gul Series to an end and the class are very grateful to Gul for their continued generous support for the class.

The racing continues on Sunday with results from the two days deciding who will be crowned National 12 2017 Inland Champions.