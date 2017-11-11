Please select your home edition
Optimum Time Watches Phantom Southern Travellers at Burghfield - Preview

by Rob Starling today at 6:03 am 11 November 2017

Saturday 11 November marks the last event in the 2017 Phantom Southern Series, hosted by Burghfield Sailing Club.

There's still much to be decided in the series, with even series leader Nick Orman not being safe, should Chris Shelton make the long trip across country or Paul Birbeck score a top finish.

Last year's champ, Ivan Walsh, is presently third but he could also come under threat for the last berth on the rostrum by a number of competitors, including his very own club mate, Steve Popple – Who will get the bragging rights.

The first race will start at 10.30, with a briefing set for 9.45. Further information can be found on the Burghfield website, including the ability to register early and enjoy a reduced entry price.

