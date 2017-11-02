Book your boat in for repairs with P&B

|
Book your boat in for repairs
Winter is coming are you and your boat prepared for those cold months ahead?
So the damage has been done and no doubt you were on starboard! You need a quick repair, but one that restores your boat to its former glory. Or perhaps you want an alteration made or a full restoration.
P&B's workshop team have the expertise, knowledge and skill to get your boat back on the water in its best possible condition.
With our fully equipped workshop based in the heart of the UK, we have the experience, technologhy and know - how to work with all types of boats, be it dinghies or small yachts, classic or modern.
