Streaker Northern Area Championship at West Riding Sailing Club

by Alan Gillard today at 7:29 pm 28 October 2017

A fresh north-westerly greeted Streaker sailors for the Northern Area Championships held at West Riding Sailing Club on October 28th. This meeting was also the final round of the Northern Area Paddle Series sponsored by Sail Register and the final event in the Streaker Super Series sponsored by Rooster Sailing.

The event had attracted many of the top Streaker sailors and some newcomers who were attending their first Streaker meeting. However, due to the blustery conditions, a number of sailors thought better of joining the racing and preferred to watch the experts show how it is done. There was plenty of entertainment for sailors and spectators alike as Race 1 started. Capsizes and gear failure resulted in a few retirements even in the early stages of the day's racing. Ian Jones from Dovestone SC and Martin Penty from Beaver led the race finishing 1st and 2nd. Isaac Marsh of Dovestone SC recovered from an early capsize to claim 3rd. Lunch, which was part of the entry fee at West Riding is never to be missed with Steak pie followed by sticky toffee pudding on the menu.

Race 2 was similar to race 1 although Martin Penty led for a good part of the race only to be caught by Ian Jones in the later stages. Phil Manning from Delph SC, new to Streakers was obviously getting the hang of it to get 3rd. There were a few quite spectacular capsizes as the wind continued to shift and gust quite violently with Doug Horner from Swanage not enjoying one particular swim as much as the spectators.

Ian Jones, winner of the Streaker Northern Championship - photo © Alasdair McQuire
Ian Jones, winner of the Streaker Northern Championship - photo © Alasdair McQuire

Assured of victory, Ian Jones decided to call it a day and so it was all on the last race for a number of others to claim the minor placings. Phil Manning, Isaac Marsh and Martin Penty had quite a battle in this race, each holding the lead at some stage. Fast planing reaches provided great entertainment for the sailors and spectators, even though it looked like hard work. Eventually Isaac managed to claim 1st place and 2nd overall closely followed by Martin and Phil.

Ian Jones took the Northern Area Championship Trophy with Isaac Marsh 2nd and Martin Penty, who finished 2nd in all 3 races, finishing 3rd overall.

