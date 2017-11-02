Sprint 15 Summer Series 2017

Sprint 15s at Marconi © Howie Wood Sprint 15s at Marconi © Howie Wood

by Bob Carter today at 5:36 pm

The Sprint 15 Summer Traveller series ended at Grafham Water on Sunday 22 October with all 5 events being completed but it was a near thing. Storm Brian caused the Grafham Cat Open to be postponed but Grafham managed to run the Sprint 15s Inland Championship on the Sunday but the strong winds caused a reduced attendance.

The series consisted of 2 two-day events at Marconi and Seasalter plus 3 one-day events at Draycote Water, Newhaven and Seaford (a new venue for the fleet) and, as it turned out, Grafham Water in a variety of wind strengths. Attendances were good with a total of 61 competitors taking part in the series and the top attendance was 29 at Marconi. All the one-day events managed to complete 4 races and the experiment to try one day events in the Summer series was judged to be a success.

Paul Grattage was able to retain the overall Traveller Champion Trophy but the Trophy for the top standard format boat went to Liam Thom, also of Shanklin. Marconi won the Traveller Team Trophy. Other honours are shown in the list below.

The fleet now move on to the Winter Traveller series which kicks off at Stewartby on 4 November.

Overall Results:

TT Series (top eight)

1st Paul Grattage (Shanklin) 4pts

2nd Liam Thom (Shanklin) 5pts

3rd Chris Tillyer (Marconi) 9pts

4th Jenny Ball (Marconi) 10pts

5th Ed Tuite Dalton (Draycote) 11pts

6th John Pearse (Marconi) 19pts

7th Eamonn Brown (Marconi) 32pts

8th Erling Holmberg (Shanklin) 34pts

Traveller Overall Champion: Paul Grattage (Shanklin)

Traveller Standard Mode Champion: Liam Thom (Shanklin)

Traveller Team Champions: Marconi (ChrisTillyer, Jenny Ball, Jon Pearse)

Southern Champion: Paul Grattage (Shanklin)

Northern Champion: Paul Grattage (Shanklin)

Inland Champion: Thomas Sandal (Grafham)

Long Distance Trophy: Liam Thom (Shanklin)