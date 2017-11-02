Sprint 15 Summer Series 2017
by Bob Carter today at 5:36 pm
2 November 2017
Sprint 15s at Marconi © Howie Wood
The Sprint 15 Summer Traveller series ended at Grafham Water on Sunday 22 October with all 5 events being completed but it was a near thing. Storm Brian caused the Grafham Cat Open to be postponed but Grafham managed to run the Sprint 15s Inland Championship on the Sunday but the strong winds caused a reduced attendance.
The series consisted of 2 two-day events at Marconi and Seasalter plus 3 one-day events at Draycote Water, Newhaven and Seaford (a new venue for the fleet) and, as it turned out, Grafham Water in a variety of wind strengths. Attendances were good with a total of 61 competitors taking part in the series and the top attendance was 29 at Marconi. All the one-day events managed to complete 4 races and the experiment to try one day events in the Summer series was judged to be a success.
Paul Grattage was able to retain the overall Traveller Champion Trophy but the Trophy for the top standard format boat went to Liam Thom, also of Shanklin. Marconi won the Traveller Team Trophy. Other honours are shown in the list below.
The fleet now move on to the Winter Traveller series which kicks off at Stewartby on 4 November.
Overall Results:
TT Series (top eight)
1st Paul Grattage (Shanklin) 4pts
2nd Liam Thom (Shanklin) 5pts
3rd Chris Tillyer (Marconi) 9pts
4th Jenny Ball (Marconi) 10pts
5th Ed Tuite Dalton (Draycote) 11pts
6th John Pearse (Marconi) 19pts
7th Eamonn Brown (Marconi) 32pts
8th Erling Holmberg (Shanklin) 34pts
Traveller Overall Champion: Paul Grattage (Shanklin)
Traveller Standard Mode Champion: Liam Thom (Shanklin)
Traveller Team Champions: Marconi (ChrisTillyer, Jenny Ball, Jon Pearse)
Southern Champion: Paul Grattage (Shanklin)
Northern Champion: Paul Grattage (Shanklin)
Inland Champion: Thomas Sandal (Grafham)
Long Distance Trophy: Liam Thom (Shanklin)
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!