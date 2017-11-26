Lanzarote: The place to be for winter racing

by Jessica Gray today at 3:00 pm

With the fifth and final event of 2017 RC44 Championship Tour set to conclude in Arrecife, Lanzarote, from 23rd to 26th November, sailors and spectators will see a double dose of action next month, as RC44 racing is paused temporarily on Saturday 25th November for the start of the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta incorporating the RORC Transatlantic Race.

With a joint race village hosted in the Calero Marinas' stylish new Marina Lanzarote, both fleets will enjoy the warm hospitality of the Canaries explained Managing Director José Juan Calero: "This November looks to be a thrilling time for Lanzarote, with two iconic races taking place in local waters. We are honoured that prestigious fleets such as these choose our facilities and share our appreciation of the Canaries' marvellous winter sailing conditions."

The Calero Marinas have been a regular winter destination for the RC44 fleet over the years, having hosted four regattas and three World Championships between 2010 and 2013.

Escaping the oncoming Mediterranean winter, the 2017 RC44 Calero Marinas Cup promises the fleet of nine international racing crews a week of 22 degreesC, 10 – 15 knots and sunshine. Most of the year, trade winds dominate the islands' weather system from the northeast but Lanzarote, only 60 miles from Africa, can also be hit by the south-easterly Sirocco, creating the perfect autumnal racing conditions needed to challenge the fleet for the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour grand finale.

RC44 Class Manager Bertrand Favre explained: "Our number one priority when choosing a venue for the RC44 Championship Tour is the sailing conditions - These teams are a collection of the best sailors in the world and we want to give them the best racing possible. With the excellent marina facilities and on the water support Lanzarote ticks all the boxes."

With four days of racing scheduled, the RC44 Calero Marinas Cup will kick off on Thursday 23rd November at 12.00 GMT.

Friday 24th November will see the Transatlantic sailors swapping offshore for inshore, as they join the RC44s as part of the guest sailing programme. The RC44s will then halt action on Saturday 25th November and join the flotilla of spectator boats to watch the start of the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta incorporating the RORC Transatlantic Race at 12.00 noon before resuming racing in the afternoon.

The weekend of racing will be rounded off on Sunday 26th November as the final three races of the 2017 RC44 Championship Tour will decide who will be crowned this year's champion.

To find out more about the RC44 Championship Tour visit www.rc44.com and to find out more about the Atlantic Anniversary Regatta incorporating the RORC Transatlantic Race visit www.rorctransatlantic.rorc.org.

2017 RC44 Championship Tour Ranking: (one discard)

1. Team CEEREF - 6pts

2. Katusha - 6pts

3. Team Nika - 10pts

4. Bronenosec Sailing Team - 10pts

5. Peninsula Petroleum Sailing Team - 12pts

6. Team Aqua - 14pts

7. Artemis Racing - 18pts

8. Charisma - 18pts

9. Artemis Racing Youth - 27pts