Close action forecast for Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon
by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:58 pm
3 November 2017
Volvo Ocean Race Lisbon stopover, practice race © Jesus Renedo / Volvo Ocean Race
Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. In Alicante, MAPFRE beat Dongfeng Race Team with Vestas 11th Hour Racing completing the podium.
The forecast is for moderate 10 to 15 knot southwesterly winds.
For that wind direction, the length of the race course is likely to be confined by the banks of the Tagus River, so Principal Race Officer Bill O'Hara is anticipating the course will be short, with at least three, and possibly up to four, laps. The target time for the race is 60-minutes.
With so many manoeuvres required on the short course, boat handling is sure to be a determining factor for success on Friday.
Crew Lists for the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon:
Dongfeng Race Team
Skipper - Charles Caudrelier
Pascal Bidégorry
Stuart Bannatyne
Jérémie Beyou
Daryl Wislang
Marie Riou
Carolijn Brouwer
Jackson Bouttell
Jinhao Chen
team AkzoNobel
Skipper - Simeon Tienpont
Jules Salter
Ross Monson
Brad Farrand
Nicolai Sehested
Emily Nagel
Martine Grael
Luke Molloy
Team Brunel
Skipper - Bouwe Bekking
Andrew Cape
Carlo Huisman
Alberto Bolzan
Kyle Langford
Maciel Cicchetti
Peter Burling
Annie Lush
Abby Ehler
Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag
Skipper- David Witt
Steve Hayles
Alex Gough
Annemieka Bes
Benjamin Piggott
John Fisher
Luke Parkinson
Tom Clout
Turn the Tide on Plastic
Skipper - Dee Caffari
Nico Lunven
Martin Strömberg
Liz Wardley
Annalise Murphy
Francesca Clapcich
Bianca Cook
Lucas Chapman
Henry Bomby
Frederico Melo
Vestas 11th Hour Racing
Skipper - Charlie Enright
Simon Fisher
Mark Towill
Damian Foxall
Nick Dana
Tom Johnson
Tony Mutter
Stacey Jackson
Hannah Diamond
MAPFRE
Skipper - Xabi Fernández
Juan Vila
Pablo Arrarte
Rob Greenhalgh
Antonio "Ñeti" Cuervas-Mons
Blair Tuke
Willy Altadill
Sophie Ciszek
Tamara Echegoyen
You can watch the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage at 1350 UTC / GMT.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!