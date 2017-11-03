Close action forecast for Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon

Volvo Ocean Race Lisbon stopover, practice race © Jesus Renedo / Volvo Ocean Race Volvo Ocean Race Lisbon stopover, practice race © Jesus Renedo / Volvo Ocean Race

by Volvo Ocean Race today at 4:58 pm

Seven teams will take the start of the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on Friday afternoon at 14:00 local time (UTC). This is the second in the Volvo Ocean Race In Port Race Series. In Alicante, MAPFRE beat Dongfeng Race Team with Vestas 11th Hour Racing completing the podium.

The forecast is for moderate 10 to 15 knot southwesterly winds.

For that wind direction, the length of the race course is likely to be confined by the banks of the Tagus River, so Principal Race Officer Bill O'Hara is anticipating the course will be short, with at least three, and possibly up to four, laps. The target time for the race is 60-minutes.

With so many manoeuvres required on the short course, boat handling is sure to be a determining factor for success on Friday.

Crew Lists for the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race Lisbon:

Dongfeng Race Team

Skipper - Charles Caudrelier

Pascal Bidégorry

Stuart Bannatyne

Jérémie Beyou

Daryl Wislang

Marie Riou

Carolijn Brouwer

Jackson Bouttell

Jinhao Chen

team AkzoNobel

Skipper - Simeon Tienpont

Jules Salter

Ross Monson

Brad Farrand

Nicolai Sehested

Emily Nagel

Martine Grael

Luke Molloy

Team Brunel

Skipper - Bouwe Bekking

Andrew Cape

Carlo Huisman

Alberto Bolzan

Kyle Langford

Maciel Cicchetti

Peter Burling

Annie Lush

Abby Ehler

Team Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag

Skipper- David Witt

Steve Hayles

Alex Gough

Annemieka Bes

Benjamin Piggott

John Fisher

Luke Parkinson

Tom Clout

Turn the Tide on Plastic

Skipper - Dee Caffari

Nico Lunven

Martin Strömberg

Liz Wardley

Annalise Murphy

Francesca Clapcich

Bianca Cook

Lucas Chapman

Henry Bomby

Frederico Melo

Vestas 11th Hour Racing

Skipper - Charlie Enright

Simon Fisher

Mark Towill

Damian Foxall

Nick Dana

Tom Johnson

Tony Mutter

Stacey Jackson

Hannah Diamond

MAPFRE

Skipper - Xabi Fernández

Juan Vila

Pablo Arrarte

Rob Greenhalgh

Antonio "Ñeti" Cuervas-Mons

Blair Tuke

Willy Altadill

Sophie Ciszek

Tamara Echegoyen

You can watch the Mirpuri Foundation In-Port Race on the YachtsandYachting.com homepage at 1350 UTC / GMT.