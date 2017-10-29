Gul Wrecker at North Devon Yacht Club
29 October 2017
Rounding the gybe mark during the Gul Wrecker at North Deveon Yacht Club © Simon Fleet
The day dawned with forecast 4-5 from the North. Visitors were directed to the local hotel on the beach to rig and prepare to launch off the beach. The wind delivered and some great racing was in prospect.
The slowest boats went off at 11.10 with the RS Feva XL and Laser Radials followed 9 minutes later. The Race Officer set a P course with a true beat followed by 2 reaches and a run. With 2 hours racing ahead it was time to dig in. The quicker boats meantime were enjoying coffee in the club with the majority of monohulls starting about 30 minutes later. The Sprint 15s found an intruder on their start line as a traditional International Canoe joined them with the Dart 18s starting 7 minutes later.
The RS Feva with local sailor Anthony Grey crewed by his son lead for the first lap with the Lasers challenging. Soon Ben Flower in his standard Laser showed his pace.
As the local cats galloped through the tail of the fleet it was clear the Icon sailed by Paul and Nicki Bartlett and Simon Hawkes in a Phantom both from Starcross were showing their pace, along with a Scorpion sailed by Tim and Sarah Parsons from Lyme Regis SC.
Unfortunately both Canoes were forced to retire with gear failures but it was a great day for the big cats. Frazer Manning crewed by David Grant cruised into the lead with Sam Heaton reveling in the stronger winds in his Sprint 15 took 2nd place. The cats took the top 6 places but the Bartletts in the Icon lead the monohulls in 7th, from Simon Hawks in the Phantom and Ben Flower in his Laser.
It was great to see the inaugural NDYC winter open pursuit attracting a total of 43 entries with 33 boats finishing the race.
Full results are posted on www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series with pictures and drone video on the web site pages.
Overall in the Sailing Southwest Winter Series the Parsons sailing their Scorpion top the ranking after 2 events. The series rolls on to Penzance for round 3 on the 12th November.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat Type
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|Laps
|1
|D18
|7942
|Frazer Manning
|David Grant
|NDYC
|6
|2
|D15
|1972
|Sam Heaton
|
|NDYC
|6
|3
|D15
|1545
|Richard Chidwick
|
|NDYC
|6
|4
|D18
|7442
|Hector Bunclark
|Daniel Craner
|NDYC
|6
|5
|D18
|7876
|Garry Jennings
|Judy Hughes
|NDYC
|6
|6
|D18
|7480
|Tim Cobby
|Emma Cobby
|NDYC
|6
|7
|Icon
|18
|Paul Bartlett
|Nicki Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|6
|8
|Phantom
|1454
|Simon Hawkes
|
|Starcross YC
|6
|9
|Laser
|213126
|Ben Flower
|
|Poly Steps Quay
|6
|10
|Scorpion
|2041
|Tim Parsons
|Sarah parsons
|Lyme Regis
|6
|11
|D15
|1849
|Liam Bunclark
|
|NDYC
|6
|12
|Merlin Rocket
|3774
|John Turner
|Katie Frost
|Lyme Regis
|6
|13
|RS 500
|508
|Ian Mairs
|Abi Campbell
|BCYC
|6
|14
|RS 400
|1280
|Iain Horlock
|
|Exe SC
|6
|15
|Blaze
|710
|Nick Ripley
|
|Paignton
|6
|16
|RS 400
|411
|Richard Cain
|Barney Dearsly Starcross YC
|
|5
|17
|D Zero
|260
|Stacey Bray
|
|Porthpean
|5
|18
|D Zero
|11
|Steve Bolland
|
|Bristol Corinthian YC
|5
|19
|Blaze
|807
|Mike Bell
|
|Burfield
|5
|20
|D15
|525
|Alex Raymont
|
|NDYC
|5
|21
|Blaze
|713
|Eric Evans
|
|NDYC
|5
|22
|Blaze
|828
|Jon Ironmonger
|
|NDYC
|5
|23
|Aero 7
|2104
|Richard Willows
|
|Roadford Lake SC
|5
|24
|Laser
|WA2
|Dan Barker
|
|NDYC
|5
|25
|Laser
|151242
|Tom Lewis
|
|NDYC
|5
|26
|D 15
|1424
|Ken Heason
|
|NDYC
|5
|27
|Laser
|159397
|Amy Barker
|
|NDYC
|5
|28
|Feva
|6544
|Anthony Gray
|J Gray
|NDYC
|5
|29
|Scopion
|1886
|Peter Smith
|Howard Stone
|NDYC
|5
|30
|Laser
|7
|M Selter
|
|NDYC
|5
|31
|Bahai
|3
|Matthew Brittan
|D Brittan
|NDYC
|4
|32
|Redwing
|211
|Matt Muir
|Ellie Hopper
|NDYC
|4
|33
|D18
|5949
|Marc Craner
|Harry Gove
|NDYC
|4
