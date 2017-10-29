Please select your home edition
Gul Wrecker at North Devon Yacht Club

by Jon Miles today at 3:03 pm 29 October 2017
Rounding the gybe mark during the Gul Wrecker at North Deveon Yacht Club © Simon Fleet

The day dawned with forecast 4-5 from the North. Visitors were directed to the local hotel on the beach to rig and prepare to launch off the beach. The wind delivered and some great racing was in prospect.

The slowest boats went off at 11.10 with the RS Feva XL and Laser Radials followed 9 minutes later. The Race Officer set a P course with a true beat followed by 2 reaches and a run. With 2 hours racing ahead it was time to dig in. The quicker boats meantime were enjoying coffee in the club with the majority of monohulls starting about 30 minutes later. The Sprint 15s found an intruder on their start line as a traditional International Canoe joined them with the Dart 18s starting 7 minutes later.

The RS Feva with local sailor Anthony Grey crewed by his son lead for the first lap with the Lasers challenging. Soon Ben Flower in his standard Laser showed his pace.

As the local cats galloped through the tail of the fleet it was clear the Icon sailed by Paul and Nicki Bartlett and Simon Hawkes in a Phantom both from Starcross were showing their pace, along with a Scorpion sailed by Tim and Sarah Parsons from Lyme Regis SC.

Winners Frazer Manning & David Grant power past a Redwing at the gybe mark during the Gul Wrecker at North Deveon Yacht Club - photo © Simon Fleet
Winners Frazer Manning & David Grant power past a Redwing at the gybe mark during the Gul Wrecker at North Deveon Yacht Club - photo © Simon Fleet

Unfortunately both Canoes were forced to retire with gear failures but it was a great day for the big cats. Frazer Manning crewed by David Grant cruised into the lead with Sam Heaton reveling in the stronger winds in his Sprint 15 took 2nd place. The cats took the top 6 places but the Bartletts in the Icon lead the monohulls in 7th, from Simon Hawks in the Phantom and Ben Flower in his Laser.

It was great to see the inaugural NDYC winter open pursuit attracting a total of 43 entries with 33 boats finishing the race.

Full results are posted on www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series with pictures and drone video on the web site pages.

Overall in the Sailing Southwest Winter Series the Parsons sailing their Scorpion top the ranking after 2 events. The series rolls on to Penzance for round 3 on the 12th November.

Overall Results:

PosBoat TypeSail NoHelmCrewClubLaps
1D187942Frazer ManningDavid GrantNDYC6
2D151972Sam Heaton NDYC6
3D151545Richard Chidwick NDYC6
4D187442Hector BunclarkDaniel CranerNDYC6
5D187876Garry JenningsJudy HughesNDYC6
6D187480Tim CobbyEmma CobbyNDYC6
7Icon18Paul BartlettNicki BartlettStarcross YC6
8Phantom1454Simon Hawkes Starcross YC6
9Laser213126Ben Flower Poly Steps Quay6
10Scorpion2041Tim ParsonsSarah parsonsLyme Regis6
11D151849Liam Bunclark NDYC6
12Merlin Rocket3774John TurnerKatie FrostLyme Regis6
13RS 500508Ian MairsAbi CampbellBCYC6
14RS 4001280Iain Horlock Exe SC6
15Blaze710Nick Ripley Paignton6
16RS 400411Richard CainBarney Dearsly Starcross YC 5
17D Zero260Stacey Bray Porthpean5
18D Zero11Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian YC5
19Blaze807Mike Bell Burfield5
20D15525Alex Raymont NDYC5
21Blaze713Eric Evans NDYC5
22Blaze828Jon Ironmonger NDYC5
23Aero 72104Richard Willows Roadford Lake SC5
24LaserWA2Dan Barker NDYC5
25Laser151242Tom Lewis NDYC5
26D 151424Ken Heason NDYC5
27Laser159397Amy Barker NDYC5
28Feva6544Anthony GrayJ GrayNDYC5
29Scopion1886Peter SmithHoward StoneNDYC5
30Laser7M Selter NDYC5
31Bahai3Matthew BrittanD BrittanNDYC4
32Redwing211Matt MuirEllie HopperNDYC4
33D185949Marc CranerHarry GoveNDYC4
Land Rover BAR Cap
