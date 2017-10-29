Gul Wrecker at North Devon Yacht Club

Rounding the gybe mark during the Gul Wrecker at North Deveon Yacht Club © Simon Fleet Rounding the gybe mark during the Gul Wrecker at North Deveon Yacht Club © Simon Fleet

by Jon Miles today at 3:03 pm

The day dawned with forecast 4-5 from the North. Visitors were directed to the local hotel on the beach to rig and prepare to launch off the beach. The wind delivered and some great racing was in prospect.

The slowest boats went off at 11.10 with the RS Feva XL and Laser Radials followed 9 minutes later. The Race Officer set a P course with a true beat followed by 2 reaches and a run. With 2 hours racing ahead it was time to dig in. The quicker boats meantime were enjoying coffee in the club with the majority of monohulls starting about 30 minutes later. The Sprint 15s found an intruder on their start line as a traditional International Canoe joined them with the Dart 18s starting 7 minutes later.

The RS Feva with local sailor Anthony Grey crewed by his son lead for the first lap with the Lasers challenging. Soon Ben Flower in his standard Laser showed his pace.

As the local cats galloped through the tail of the fleet it was clear the Icon sailed by Paul and Nicki Bartlett and Simon Hawkes in a Phantom both from Starcross were showing their pace, along with a Scorpion sailed by Tim and Sarah Parsons from Lyme Regis SC.

Unfortunately both Canoes were forced to retire with gear failures but it was a great day for the big cats. Frazer Manning crewed by David Grant cruised into the lead with Sam Heaton reveling in the stronger winds in his Sprint 15 took 2nd place. The cats took the top 6 places but the Bartletts in the Icon lead the monohulls in 7th, from Simon Hawks in the Phantom and Ben Flower in his Laser.

It was great to see the inaugural NDYC winter open pursuit attracting a total of 43 entries with 33 boats finishing the race.

Full results are posted on www.sailingsw.co.uk/sw-series with pictures and drone video on the web site pages.

Overall in the Sailing Southwest Winter Series the Parsons sailing their Scorpion top the ranking after 2 events. The series rolls on to Penzance for round 3 on the 12th November.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Type Sail No Helm Crew Club Laps 1 D18 7942 Frazer Manning David Grant NDYC 6 2 D15 1972 Sam Heaton NDYC 6 3 D15 1545 Richard Chidwick NDYC 6 4 D18 7442 Hector Bunclark Daniel Craner NDYC 6 5 D18 7876 Garry Jennings Judy Hughes NDYC 6 6 D18 7480 Tim Cobby Emma Cobby NDYC 6 7 Icon 18 Paul Bartlett Nicki Bartlett Starcross YC 6 8 Phantom 1454 Simon Hawkes Starcross YC 6 9 Laser 213126 Ben Flower Poly Steps Quay 6 10 Scorpion 2041 Tim Parsons Sarah parsons Lyme Regis 6 11 D15 1849 Liam Bunclark NDYC 6 12 Merlin Rocket 3774 John Turner Katie Frost Lyme Regis 6 13 RS 500 508 Ian Mairs Abi Campbell BCYC 6 14 RS 400 1280 Iain Horlock Exe SC 6 15 Blaze 710 Nick Ripley Paignton 6 16 RS 400 411 Richard Cain Barney Dearsly Starcross YC 5 17 D Zero 260 Stacey Bray Porthpean 5 18 D Zero 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian YC 5 19 Blaze 807 Mike Bell Burfield 5 20 D15 525 Alex Raymont NDYC 5 21 Blaze 713 Eric Evans NDYC 5 22 Blaze 828 Jon Ironmonger NDYC 5 23 Aero 7 2104 Richard Willows Roadford Lake SC 5 24 Laser WA2 Dan Barker NDYC 5 25 Laser 151242 Tom Lewis NDYC 5 26 D 15 1424 Ken Heason NDYC 5 27 Laser 159397 Amy Barker NDYC 5 28 Feva 6544 Anthony Gray J Gray NDYC 5 29 Scopion 1886 Peter Smith Howard Stone NDYC 5 30 Laser 7 M Selter NDYC 5 31 Bahai 3 Matthew Brittan D Brittan NDYC 4 32 Redwing 211 Matt Muir Ellie Hopper NDYC 4 33 D18 5949 Marc Craner Harry Gove NDYC 4