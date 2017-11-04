2018 Finn Class Calendars now available

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

The 2018 Finn Class Calendar featuring images from the major events in 2017 is now available to purchase.

Zhik to partner with Sail Melbourne

As Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier Australia's technical sailing apparel producer Zhik has come on board as Official Apparel Partner and Event Supplier of the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regatta (29 November - 3 December 2017).

Enoshima Olympic Week

Views from USA and AUS teams US Sailing Team Laser Radial athlete Erika Reineke (Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.) won gold at the conclusion of a stormy Enoshima Olympic Week, the first large multi-class regatta to be held at the site of the Tokyo 2020 sailing competition.

Australian Olympic medallists confirmed

For Sail Melbourne International Regatta The Australian Sailing Team, including its Olympic medallists, will head to Melbourne at the end of November for the 2017 edition of the Sail Melbourne International Regatta.

Olympic Week to influence Tokyo preparation

According to Australian Finn sailor Jake Lilley The outcomes from Enoshima Olympic Week will have a significant impact on the way Australian Sailing approaches the rest of the Olympiad, Finn sailor Jake Lilley believes.

World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan overall

Typhoon Lan approaches as five more champions crowned Five more World Cup Series Japan champions were decided in Gamagori as the inaugural World Sailing event in the land of the rising came to a close.

World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 5

Typhoon approaches as first medals decided The first medallists at the inaugural World Cup Series event in Japan have been decided after a wet Saturday in Gamagori.

World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 4

First set of sailors book Medal Race places The line-up for the first set of Live Medal Races, on Saturday 21 October, were confirmed today at the World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori.

World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 3

Japanese sailing legacy born Another frustrating day at World Cup Series Japan, as the wind never really materialised meaning that no racing took place across any of the eight Olympic events present in Gamagori.

World Cup Series at Gamagori, Japan day 2

World Champions come to the forefront Current World Champions in five Olympic sailing events are coming to the forefront and shining after two challenging days of light breeze at Sailing's World Cup Series Japan in Gamagori.