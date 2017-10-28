Please select your home edition
Beacon Group Viper 640 North American Championship at Fort Walton Yacht Club

by Viper 640 Class today at 1:47 pm 24-28 October 2017
Marcus Eagan's team win the Viper 640 North American Championship © Viper 640 Class

After three days of close, competitive racing, Charleston, SC, sailors Tom Loutrel, John Bowden and Karl Schutte held a fragile eight point lead in the fifty-four boat fleet having finished in the top four for all except one of the preceding nine races. The top four boats at that point were separated by only 13 points in a fleet that kept turning itself inside out. Loutrel held the lead throughout the first three days and credited his success to having stayed in the pressure and in phase as the winds had osculated unpredictably.

Going into Saturday's final two races, only 13 points separated the top four teams: Loutrel; Marcus Eagan in second, sailing for Mississippi's Bay Waveland Yacht Club with his brother Andrew and Jackson Benvenutti; Brad Boston from Sarnia, ON, sailing with Lee Shuckerow and Dave Shriner; and last year's Viper Worlds and NAs Champ Zeke Horowitz from Annapolis, MD, sailing with Ian Coleman and Luke Lawrence. It was anyone's Championship to win.

Loutrel's winning ways began to fade as he finished ninth in the penultimate race. Horowitz won that race with Boston third and Eagan fourth narrowing the gap between the top four to ten points. With the winds shifting to the southwest and increasing to the high teens, a general recall was signaled for the first attempt to start the final race. Loutrel was over early with the Z Flag flying earning him a penalty that would cost him the Championship. Horowitz had also won the final race, but he was still one point over Loutrel keeping Zeke and team off this year's podium. Boston scored another third moving him ahead of Loutrel but it was Eagan's fourth place finish that earned him the Championship in the final race.

Eagan noted, "What a great regatta and we're thrilled to have won. I really like sailing the Viper 640. It has great tuning capabilities and is physical enough to know you're really sailing. And the competition in this Championship was excellent with great event management, stellar conditions, and wonderful people to compete against. I look forward to doing more Viper racing."

For video highlights of the championship by Petey Crawford of Penalty Box Productions visit the event's Facebook page

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11Pts
1  USA 263Cajun Underwriting Marcus Eagan211ZFP1932514440
2  CAN 235JackpotBrad Boston129241861223344
3  USA 221Choppy Seas Thomas Loutrel14325244339ZFP46
4  USA 287MoxieZeke Horowitz102131131ZFP141147
5  GBR 237Mambo KingsRob Crane Justin Scott47149102313ZFP101789
6  USA 248Terminally PrettyMary Ewenson8168ZFP15551972792
7  USA 208Mo' Grins (Corinthian)Dave Nickerson / Moise Solomon3112337151112221216112
8  USA 255'Merica (Corinthian)Paul Kleinschrodt7526216932832610121
9  USA 250Southern (Corinthian)Patrick Ryan5156512204611132215124
10  USA 284Chaos (Corinthian)Brian Harrison208167271667ZFP215133
11  Aus 280NTS Rod Beurteaux26172410147915111513135
12  USA 269Great Scott! (Corinthian)Jay Rhame & Peter Beardsley92312302013810128UFD145
13  GYA 49Danger Noodle (Corinthian)Karl Kleinschrodt2918381131114635189154
14  USA 283True GritJohn Dane III233101428221045ZFPUFD155
15  AUS 278Atheris (Corinthian)Murray Howson1931178321072216196155
16  USA 276Last Call (Corinthian)Lee Eikel1364OCS8291623262322170
17  GBR 259259Ian Nicholson18227ZFP3612121792719170
18  USA 285gulfperformancesailing.comCraig & Deborah Wilusz311936125171714182021174
19  USA 227Neal Russell & Henry (Corinthian)Henry Amthor171352712715308OCSUFD199
20  USA 247Boomslang (Corinthian)Geoff Fargo30214115424ZFP20ZFP58202
21  USA 202Trigger WarningKevin Northrop14241531218DNSRETZFP112207
22  USA 260EntourageNick Amendola15259OCSZFP141318629UFD218
23  USA 165Proper VillainNick Ward283820209302632203411230
24  USA 152Seco Tu PeloPat Gibson111225234218292121ZFP29231
25  USA 188Trap Queen (Corinthian)Jonathan Colarusso & Sarah Schaill251430321119289ZFP4624236
26  AUS 279KarmaGraeme Monkhouse5339211717211934243218242
27  USA 171Grey BushAlex Johnson / Rives Allen3630421330232125RET1612248
28  CAN 211Oshunmare (Corinthian)Steve Chapman2110183934262337302827254
29  USA 286SlingShot (Corinthian)Robert Harrison492635226423631441420276
30  USA 277CaterpillarPeter Ill352829262949ZFP16283123282
31  USA 220220Steve Taylor16343224313825381937UFD294
32  GYA 11Rat SnakeHunter Riddle3733432933333126311726296
33  USA 196Mucca Mad Boys (Corinthian)Eddie Adams636393841352224273938304
34  USA 264USA 264 (Corinthian)Jonathan Nye2440463623402033RET13ZFP307
35  USA 166PorkchopMatthew Hebert2235193326452742423032308
36  USA 69Ocean SlapperBenjamin Croucher3445224338361829373328318
37  USA 254D.I.P.Josh Dupree2744ZFP35472830273447UFD341
38  CAN 194Black Sheep (Corinthian)Darren & Steve Gilbert3848332825343445433530345
39  USA 31When in Rome (Corinthian)Peter Brigaitis4752511822393340254334352
40  USA 162Basilisk (Corinthian)Robert Matthews4141314535323844402431357
41  USA 256King Cobra (Corinthian)Samson Vasquez33274044452537DSQ363833358
42  USA 39Patched UpCole Constantineau / Eleni Asimacopoulos45RETDNSRETZFP372428154814374
43  USA 203Peer Pressure (Corinthian)Darren Cooke43432837OCS314041ZFP41ZFP383
44  CAN 55Northern Honey BadgerBrian Johansen4837344139434143414025384
45  AUS 281Green MambaBruce Mattinson3942451944DNCDNCDNCDNC7ZFP411
46  USA 118Flight Risk (Corinthian)Timothy Carter323227ZFP4941DNCDNCDNC4237417
47  USA 252Bada BoomBob McHugh402047423744424645DNCDNC419
48  USA 154RingleRichard Samuels4229ZFP46245035RETRETZFP35420
49  USA 134Strategery IXCliff Farrah445137214347DNFDNCDNCZFP36428
50  USA 209F.W.Y.C. (Corinthian)Kip Keelin464749RET50514336394439444
51  USA 181Callsign VIPER (Corinthian)Robert MullerOCS4644404046393938DNCDNC444
52  USA 234Riptide (Corinthian)Michael Ciaccio5249504746484435RETDNCDNC483
53  USA 205None (Corinthian)Bob Fisher505052RET5152TLEDNCRET5041506
54  USA 97Hot flash (Corinthian)Nitin Bawa51RETDNSZFP485345DNCRET4940510
55  BER 262SmokinSomers KempeDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC560
