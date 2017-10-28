Beacon Group Viper 640 North American Championship at Fort Walton Yacht Club

Marcus Eagan's team win the Viper 640 North American Championship © Viper 640 Class

by Viper 640 Class today at 1:47 pm

After three days of close, competitive racing, Charleston, SC, sailors Tom Loutrel, John Bowden and Karl Schutte held a fragile eight point lead in the fifty-four boat fleet having finished in the top four for all except one of the preceding nine races. The top four boats at that point were separated by only 13 points in a fleet that kept turning itself inside out. Loutrel held the lead throughout the first three days and credited his success to having stayed in the pressure and in phase as the winds had osculated unpredictably.

Going into Saturday's final two races, only 13 points separated the top four teams: Loutrel; Marcus Eagan in second, sailing for Mississippi's Bay Waveland Yacht Club with his brother Andrew and Jackson Benvenutti; Brad Boston from Sarnia, ON, sailing with Lee Shuckerow and Dave Shriner; and last year's Viper Worlds and NAs Champ Zeke Horowitz from Annapolis, MD, sailing with Ian Coleman and Luke Lawrence. It was anyone's Championship to win.

Loutrel's winning ways began to fade as he finished ninth in the penultimate race. Horowitz won that race with Boston third and Eagan fourth narrowing the gap between the top four to ten points. With the winds shifting to the southwest and increasing to the high teens, a general recall was signaled for the first attempt to start the final race. Loutrel was over early with the Z Flag flying earning him a penalty that would cost him the Championship. Horowitz had also won the final race, but he was still one point over Loutrel keeping Zeke and team off this year's podium. Boston scored another third moving him ahead of Loutrel but it was Eagan's fourth place finish that earned him the Championship in the final race.

Eagan noted, "What a great regatta and we're thrilled to have won. I really like sailing the Viper 640. It has great tuning capabilities and is physical enough to know you're really sailing. And the competition in this Championship was excellent with great event management, stellar conditions, and wonderful people to compete against. I look forward to doing more Viper racing."

For video highlights of the championship by Petey Crawford of Penalty Box Productions visit the event's Facebook page

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Skipper R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 R11 Pts 1 USA 263 Cajun Underwriting Marcus Eagan 2 1 1 ZFP 19 3 2 5 1 4 4 40 2 CAN 235 Jackpot Brad Boston 12 9 2 4 18 6 1 2 2 3 3 44 3 USA 221 Choppy Seas Thomas Loutrel 1 4 3 25 2 4 4 3 3 9 ZFP 46 4 USA 287 Moxie Zeke Horowitz 10 2 13 1 13 1 ZFP 1 4 1 1 47 5 GBR 237 Mambo Kings Rob Crane Justin Scott 4 7 14 9 10 2 3 13 ZFP 10 17 89 6 USA 248 Terminally Pretty Mary Ewenson 8 16 8 ZFP 15 5 5 19 7 2 7 92 7 USA 208 Mo' Grins (Corinthian) Dave Nickerson / Moise Solomon 3 11 23 3 7 15 11 12 22 12 16 112 8 USA 255 'Merica (Corinthian) Paul Kleinschrodt 7 5 26 2 16 9 32 8 32 6 10 121 9 USA 250 Southern (Corinthian) Patrick Ryan 5 15 6 5 12 20 46 11 13 22 15 124 10 USA 284 Chaos (Corinthian) Brian Harrison 20 8 16 7 27 16 6 7 ZFP 21 5 133 11 Aus 280 NTS Rod Beurteaux 26 17 24 10 14 7 9 15 11 15 13 135 12 USA 269 Great Scott! (Corinthian) Jay Rhame & Peter Beardsley 9 23 12 30 20 13 8 10 12 8 UFD 145 13 GYA 49 Danger Noodle (Corinthian) Karl Kleinschrodt 29 18 38 11 3 11 14 6 35 18 9 154 14 USA 283 True Grit John Dane III 23 3 10 14 28 22 10 4 5 ZFP UFD 155 15 AUS 278 Atheris (Corinthian) Murray Howson 19 31 17 8 32 10 7 22 16 19 6 155 16 USA 276 Last Call (Corinthian) Lee Eikel 13 6 4 OCS 8 29 16 23 26 23 22 170 17 GBR 259 259 Ian Nicholson 18 22 7 ZFP 36 12 12 17 9 27 19 170 18 USA 285 gulfperformancesailing.com Craig & Deborah Wilusz 31 19 36 12 5 17 17 14 18 20 21 174 19 USA 227 Neal Russell & Henry (Corinthian) Henry Amthor 17 13 5 27 1 27 15 30 8 OCS UFD 199 20 USA 247 Boomslang (Corinthian) Geoff Fargo 30 21 41 15 4 24 ZFP 20 ZFP 5 8 202 21 USA 202 Trigger Warning Kevin Northrop 14 24 15 31 21 8 DNS RET ZFP 11 2 207 22 USA 260 Entourage Nick Amendola 15 25 9 OCS ZFP 14 13 18 6 29 UFD 218 23 USA 165 Proper Villain Nick Ward 28 38 20 20 9 30 26 32 20 34 11 230 24 USA 152 Seco Tu Pelo Pat Gibson 11 12 25 23 42 18 29 21 21 ZFP 29 231 25 USA 188 Trap Queen (Corinthian) Jonathan Colarusso & Sarah Schaill 25 14 30 32 11 19 28 9 ZFP 46 24 236 26 AUS 279 Karma Graeme Monkhouse 53 39 21 17 17 21 19 34 24 32 18 242 27 USA 171 Grey Bush Alex Johnson / Rives Allen 36 30 42 13 30 23 21 25 RET 16 12 248 28 CAN 211 Oshunmare (Corinthian) Steve Chapman 21 10 18 39 34 26 23 37 30 28 27 254 29 USA 286 SlingShot (Corinthian) Robert Harrison 49 26 35 22 6 42 36 31 44 14 20 276 30 USA 277 Caterpillar Peter Ill 35 28 29 26 29 49 ZFP 16 28 31 23 282 31 USA 220 220 Steve Taylor 16 34 32 24 31 38 25 38 19 37 UFD 294 32 GYA 11 Rat Snake Hunter Riddle 37 33 43 29 33 33 31 26 31 17 26 296 33 USA 196 Mucca Mad Boys (Corinthian) Eddie Adams 6 36 39 38 41 35 22 24 27 39 38 304 34 USA 264 USA 264 (Corinthian) Jonathan Nye 24 40 46 36 23 40 20 33 RET 13 ZFP 307 35 USA 166 Porkchop Matthew Hebert 22 35 19 33 26 45 27 42 42 30 32 308 36 USA 69 Ocean Slapper Benjamin Croucher 34 45 22 43 38 36 18 29 37 33 28 318 37 USA 254 D.I.P. Josh Dupree 27 44 ZFP 35 47 28 30 27 34 47 UFD 341 38 CAN 194 Black Sheep (Corinthian) Darren & Steve Gilbert 38 48 33 28 25 34 34 45 43 35 30 345 39 USA 31 When in Rome (Corinthian) Peter Brigaitis 47 52 51 18 22 39 33 40 25 43 34 352 40 USA 162 Basilisk (Corinthian) Robert Matthews 41 41 31 45 35 32 38 44 40 24 31 357 41 USA 256 King Cobra (Corinthian) Samson Vasquez 33 27 40 44 45 25 37 DSQ 36 38 33 358 42 USA 39 Patched Up Cole Constantineau / Eleni Asimacopoulos 45 RET DNS RET ZFP 37 24 28 15 48 14 374 43 USA 203 Peer Pressure (Corinthian) Darren Cooke 43 43 28 37 OCS 31 40 41 ZFP 41 ZFP 383 44 CAN 55 Northern Honey Badger Brian Johansen 48 37 34 41 39 43 41 43 41 40 25 384 45 AUS 281 Green Mamba Bruce Mattinson 39 42 45 19 44 DNC DNC DNC DNC 7 ZFP 411 46 USA 118 Flight Risk (Corinthian) Timothy Carter 32 32 27 ZFP 49 41 DNC DNC DNC 42 37 417 47 USA 252 Bada Boom Bob McHugh 40 20 47 42 37 44 42 46 45 DNC DNC 419 48 USA 154 Ringle Richard Samuels 42 29 ZFP 46 24 50 35 RET RET ZFP 35 420 49 USA 134 Strategery IX Cliff Farrah 44 51 37 21 43 47 DNF DNC DNC ZFP 36 428 50 USA 209 F.W.Y.C. (Corinthian) Kip Keelin 46 47 49 RET 50 51 43 36 39 44 39 444 51 USA 181 Callsign VIPER (Corinthian) Robert Muller OCS 46 44 40 40 46 39 39 38 DNC DNC 444 52 USA 234 Riptide (Corinthian) Michael Ciaccio 52 49 50 47 46 48 44 35 RET DNC DNC 483 53 USA 205 None (Corinthian) Bob Fisher 50 50 52 RET 51 52 TLE DNC RET 50 41 506 54 USA 97 Hot flash (Corinthian) Nitin Bawa 51 RET DNS ZFP 48 53 45 DNC RET 49 40 510 55 BER 262 Smokin Somers Kempe DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 560