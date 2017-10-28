Beacon Group Viper 640 North American Championship at Fort Walton Yacht Club
by Viper 640 Class today at 1:47 pm
24-28 October 2017
Marcus Eagan's team win the Viper 640 North American Championship © Viper 640 Class
After three days of close, competitive racing, Charleston, SC, sailors Tom Loutrel, John Bowden and Karl Schutte held a fragile eight point lead in the fifty-four boat fleet having finished in the top four for all except one of the preceding nine races. The top four boats at that point were separated by only 13 points in a fleet that kept turning itself inside out. Loutrel held the lead throughout the first three days and credited his success to having stayed in the pressure and in phase as the winds had osculated unpredictably.
Going into Saturday's final two races, only 13 points separated the top four teams: Loutrel; Marcus Eagan in second, sailing for Mississippi's Bay Waveland Yacht Club with his brother Andrew and Jackson Benvenutti; Brad Boston from Sarnia, ON, sailing with Lee Shuckerow and Dave Shriner; and last year's Viper Worlds and NAs Champ Zeke Horowitz from Annapolis, MD, sailing with Ian Coleman and Luke Lawrence. It was anyone's Championship to win.
Loutrel's winning ways began to fade as he finished ninth in the penultimate race. Horowitz won that race with Boston third and Eagan fourth narrowing the gap between the top four to ten points. With the winds shifting to the southwest and increasing to the high teens, a general recall was signaled for the first attempt to start the final race. Loutrel was over early with the Z Flag flying earning him a penalty that would cost him the Championship. Horowitz had also won the final race, but he was still one point over Loutrel keeping Zeke and team off this year's podium. Boston scored another third moving him ahead of Loutrel but it was Eagan's fourth place finish that earned him the Championship in the final race.
Eagan noted, "What a great regatta and we're thrilled to have won. I really like sailing the Viper 640. It has great tuning capabilities and is physical enough to know you're really sailing. And the competition in this Championship was excellent with great event management, stellar conditions, and wonderful people to compete against. I look forward to doing more Viper racing."
For video highlights of the championship by Petey Crawford of Penalty Box Productions visit the event's Facebook page
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|R11
|Pts
|1
| USA 263
|Cajun Underwriting
|Marcus Eagan
|2
|1
|1
|ZFP
|19
|3
|2
|5
|1
|4
|4
|40
|2
| CAN 235
|Jackpot
|Brad Boston
|12
|9
|2
|4
|18
|6
|1
|2
|2
|3
|3
|44
|3
| USA 221
|Choppy Seas
|Thomas Loutrel
|1
|4
|3
|25
|2
|4
|4
|3
|3
|9
|ZFP
|46
|4
| USA 287
|Moxie
|Zeke Horowitz
|10
|2
|13
|1
|13
|1
|ZFP
|1
|4
|1
|1
|47
|5
| GBR 237
|Mambo Kings
|Rob Crane Justin Scott
|4
|7
|14
|9
|10
|2
|3
|13
|ZFP
|10
|17
|89
|6
| USA 248
|Terminally Pretty
|Mary Ewenson
|8
|16
|8
|ZFP
|15
|5
|5
|19
|7
|2
|7
|92
|7
| USA 208
|Mo' Grins (Corinthian)
|Dave Nickerson / Moise Solomon
|3
|11
|23
|3
|7
|15
|11
|12
|22
|12
|16
|112
|8
| USA 255
|'Merica (Corinthian)
|Paul Kleinschrodt
|7
|5
|26
|2
|16
|9
|32
|8
|32
|6
|10
|121
|9
| USA 250
|Southern (Corinthian)
|Patrick Ryan
|5
|15
|6
|5
|12
|20
|46
|11
|13
|22
|15
|124
|10
| USA 284
|Chaos (Corinthian)
|Brian Harrison
|20
|8
|16
|7
|27
|16
|6
|7
|ZFP
|21
|5
|133
|11
| Aus 280
|NTS
|Rod Beurteaux
|26
|17
|24
|10
|14
|7
|9
|15
|11
|15
|13
|135
|12
| USA 269
|Great Scott! (Corinthian)
|Jay Rhame & Peter Beardsley
|9
|23
|12
|30
|20
|13
|8
|10
|12
|8
|UFD
|145
|13
| GYA 49
|Danger Noodle (Corinthian)
|Karl Kleinschrodt
|29
|18
|38
|11
|3
|11
|14
|6
|35
|18
|9
|154
|14
| USA 283
|True Grit
|John Dane III
|23
|3
|10
|14
|28
|22
|10
|4
|5
|ZFP
|UFD
|155
|15
| AUS 278
|Atheris (Corinthian)
|Murray Howson
|19
|31
|17
|8
|32
|10
|7
|22
|16
|19
|6
|155
|16
| USA 276
|Last Call (Corinthian)
|Lee Eikel
|13
|6
|4
|OCS
|8
|29
|16
|23
|26
|23
|22
|170
|17
| GBR 259
|259
|Ian Nicholson
|18
|22
|7
|ZFP
|36
|12
|12
|17
|9
|27
|19
|170
|18
| USA 285
|gulfperformancesailing.com
|Craig & Deborah Wilusz
|31
|19
|36
|12
|5
|17
|17
|14
|18
|20
|21
|174
|19
| USA 227
|Neal
Russell & Henry (Corinthian)
|Henry Amthor
|17
|13
|5
|27
|1
|27
|15
|30
|8
|OCS
|UFD
|199
|20
| USA 247
|Boomslang (Corinthian)
|Geoff Fargo
|30
|21
|41
|15
|4
|24
|ZFP
|20
|ZFP
|5
|8
|202
|21
| USA 202
|Trigger Warning
|Kevin Northrop
|14
|24
|15
|31
|21
|8
|DNS
|RET
|ZFP
|11
|2
|207
|22
| USA 260
|Entourage
|Nick Amendola
|15
|25
|9
|OCS
|ZFP
|14
|13
|18
|6
|29
|UFD
|218
|23
| USA 165
|Proper Villain
|Nick Ward
|28
|38
|20
|20
|9
|30
|26
|32
|20
|34
|11
|230
|24
| USA 152
|Seco Tu Pelo
|Pat Gibson
|11
|12
|25
|23
|42
|18
|29
|21
|21
|ZFP
|29
|231
|25
| USA 188
|Trap Queen (Corinthian)
|Jonathan Colarusso & Sarah Schaill
|25
|14
|30
|32
|11
|19
|28
|9
|ZFP
|46
|24
|236
|26
| AUS 279
|Karma
|Graeme Monkhouse
|53
|39
|21
|17
|17
|21
|19
|34
|24
|32
|18
|242
|27
| USA 171
|Grey Bush
|Alex Johnson / Rives Allen
|36
|30
|42
|13
|30
|23
|21
|25
|RET
|16
|12
|248
|28
| CAN 211
|Oshunmare (Corinthian)
|Steve Chapman
|21
|10
|18
|39
|34
|26
|23
|37
|30
|28
|27
|254
|29
| USA 286
|SlingShot (Corinthian)
|Robert Harrison
|49
|26
|35
|22
|6
|42
|36
|31
|44
|14
|20
|276
|30
| USA 277
|Caterpillar
|Peter Ill
|35
|28
|29
|26
|29
|49
|ZFP
|16
|28
|31
|23
|282
|31
| USA 220
|220
|Steve Taylor
|16
|34
|32
|24
|31
|38
|25
|38
|19
|37
|UFD
|294
|32
| GYA 11
|Rat Snake
|Hunter Riddle
|37
|33
|43
|29
|33
|33
|31
|26
|31
|17
|26
|296
|33
| USA 196
|Mucca Mad Boys (Corinthian)
|Eddie Adams
|6
|36
|39
|38
|41
|35
|22
|24
|27
|39
|38
|304
|34
| USA 264
|USA 264 (Corinthian)
|Jonathan Nye
|24
|40
|46
|36
|23
|40
|20
|33
|RET
|13
|ZFP
|307
|35
| USA 166
|Porkchop
|Matthew Hebert
|22
|35
|19
|33
|26
|45
|27
|42
|42
|30
|32
|308
|36
| USA 69
|Ocean Slapper
|Benjamin Croucher
|34
|45
|22
|43
|38
|36
|18
|29
|37
|33
|28
|318
|37
| USA 254
|D.I.P.
|Josh Dupree
|27
|44
|ZFP
|35
|47
|28
|30
|27
|34
|47
|UFD
|341
|38
| CAN 194
|Black Sheep (Corinthian)
|Darren & Steve Gilbert
|38
|48
|33
|28
|25
|34
|34
|45
|43
|35
|30
|345
|39
| USA 31
|When in Rome (Corinthian)
|Peter Brigaitis
|47
|52
|51
|18
|22
|39
|33
|40
|25
|43
|34
|352
|40
| USA 162
|Basilisk (Corinthian)
|Robert Matthews
|41
|41
|31
|45
|35
|32
|38
|44
|40
|24
|31
|357
|41
| USA 256
|King Cobra (Corinthian)
|Samson Vasquez
|33
|27
|40
|44
|45
|25
|37
|DSQ
|36
|38
|33
|358
|42
| USA 39
|Patched Up
|Cole Constantineau / Eleni Asimacopoulos
|45
|RET
|DNS
|RET
|ZFP
|37
|24
|28
|15
|48
|14
|374
|43
| USA 203
|Peer Pressure (Corinthian)
|Darren Cooke
|43
|43
|28
|37
|OCS
|31
|40
|41
|ZFP
|41
|ZFP
|383
|44
| CAN 55
|Northern Honey Badger
|Brian Johansen
|48
|37
|34
|41
|39
|43
|41
|43
|41
|40
|25
|384
|45
| AUS 281
|Green Mamba
|Bruce Mattinson
|39
|42
|45
|19
|44
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|7
|ZFP
|411
|46
| USA 118
|Flight Risk (Corinthian)
|Timothy Carter
|32
|32
|27
|ZFP
|49
|41
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|42
|37
|417
|47
| USA 252
|Bada Boom
|Bob McHugh
|40
|20
|47
|42
|37
|44
|42
|46
|45
|DNC
|DNC
|419
|48
| USA 154
|Ringle
|Richard Samuels
|42
|29
|ZFP
|46
|24
|50
|35
|RET
|RET
|ZFP
|35
|420
|49
| USA 134
|Strategery IX
|Cliff Farrah
|44
|51
|37
|21
|43
|47
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|ZFP
|36
|428
|50
| USA 209
|F.W.Y.C. (Corinthian)
|Kip Keelin
|46
|47
|49
|RET
|50
|51
|43
|36
|39
|44
|39
|444
|51
| USA 181
|Callsign VIPER (Corinthian)
|Robert Muller
|OCS
|46
|44
|40
|40
|46
|39
|39
|38
|DNC
|DNC
|444
|52
| USA 234
|Riptide (Corinthian)
|Michael Ciaccio
|52
|49
|50
|47
|46
|48
|44
|35
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|483
|53
| USA 205
|None (Corinthian)
|Bob Fisher
|50
|50
|52
|RET
|51
|52
|TLE
|DNC
|RET
|50
|41
|506
|54
| USA 97
|Hot flash (Corinthian)
|Nitin Bawa
|51
|RET
|DNS
|ZFP
|48
|53
|45
|DNC
|RET
|49
|40
|510
|55
| BER 262
|Smokin
|Somers Kempe
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|560
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!