RYA North East Regional Youth Championships this weekend at Yorkshire Dales
by Jennie Clark today at 3:40 pm
4-5 November 2017
RS Feva Northern Training at Yorkshire Dales © Paul Hargreaves Photography
Over 50 youth sailors will take to the water this weekend competing in and supporting the RYA NE Youth Championships. The event is being hosted by Yorkshire Dales SC and with levels in the reservoir rising and a good wind strength and direction forecast it should be a cracking event.
With headline sponsorship from Rooster Sailing, and further support from Ovington Boats and Nestle UK, the event is designed to provide an opportunity for sailors in 29er, Laser, 420 and RS200 dinghies the chance to sail together and enjoy a weekend of racing and socializing.
The event management team have all been drawn from the region and are looking forward to having a major event to deliver in their own area.
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!