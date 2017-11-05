RYA North East Regional Youth Championships this weekend at Yorkshire Dales

RS Feva Northern Training at Yorkshire Dales © Paul Hargreaves Photography RS Feva Northern Training at Yorkshire Dales © Paul Hargreaves Photography

by Jennie Clark today at 3:40 pm

Over 50 youth sailors will take to the water this weekend competing in and supporting the RYA NE Youth Championships. The event is being hosted by Yorkshire Dales SC and with levels in the reservoir rising and a good wind strength and direction forecast it should be a cracking event.

With headline sponsorship from Rooster Sailing, and further support from Ovington Boats and Nestle UK, the event is designed to provide an opportunity for sailors in 29er, Laser, 420 and RS200 dinghies the chance to sail together and enjoy a weekend of racing and socializing.

The event management team have all been drawn from the region and are looking forward to having a major event to deliver in their own area.