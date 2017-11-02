Marine Resources job updates

by Marine Resources today at 12:28 pm

This week's hot jobs!

3D CAD Modeller/Technician, £35k, South

Do you work within the design and engineering sector with a keen interest in the marine sector? We're working with a South Coast brand that has a sterling reputation for providing services to the commerical, leisure and custom sectors, with

Composite Boatbuilder - 6 Month Contract, €20.00ph, Europe

Are you a time-served composite boatbuilder seeking work somewhere a little warmer this winter? Sick of not being able to feel your fingers in a freezing cold workshop/ We have the role for you! We're working a with a Composite specialist

Trade Marketing & Partnership Manager (EMEA), £55k, South East

A Trade Marketing and Partnership Manager is required to join a Global Leader in Marine Electronics to drive marketing programmes that support their 3 Brand Strategy to gain market share through growth in existing customers, new channels and

Social Media Manager, £45k, South East

Social Media Manager A skilled Social Media Manager is required to join a Global leader in marine electronics in a fast-paced environment across 2 divisions and 4 brands in the EMEA Region. This is a fantastic opportunity for a bright,

Senior Membership Executive (South of England), Dependent on Experience, South

Account Manager / Senior Membership Executive is requird to join the membership team of this exciting marine business. Responsible for recuriting and retaining members to the Association you will be targeting marine busineses across the whole

Regional Membership Executive (Midlands), Dependent on Experience, South

A Membership Executive is required to join this exciting established Marine Association in order to help retain, recruit and support members within the Midlands region. Joining an established team you will be working remotely, from home and

Senior Quality Engineer/Quality Engineer, £40k, South West

We're looking to speak with experienced Quality Engineers for a number of roles with a leading maritime employer in the South West. With a history of design and build of a range of craft, this large employer has been employing extensive corporate

Concept Designer - Yachts, Dependent on Experience, South West

Are you a passionate Concept Designer with a desire to work in the Marine sector? We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the next three years, the

CAD Designer - Surfacing, Dependent on Experience, South West

Do you have experience in Surface modelling and a keen interest in Transport Design We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the next three years, the

Detail Designer - Yachts, Dependent on Experience, South West

Are you a Junior Designer with a keen eye for detail design and an interest to work in the marine sector? We're working with a market leader in the world of large yacht projects, based in the South West. With a strong growth plan over the

Design Project Lead, £30k, South West

We're working with a leading marine manufacturing specialist, based in the South West that is currently looking to expand its design team to cope with increased demand. With a hugely busy 2017/18/19 this business is cementing its status as

Sales Support Assistant, £25k, South

Sales Support Assistant required to join a dynamic and established UK marine brand supplying the yachting industry globally. If you have a passion for sailing and are looking for an entry level role into the marine industry this is an ideal

Sales Co-Ordinator, Dependent on Experience, South

A leading UK Marine Equipment Distribution company is looking for an enthusiastic and ambitious Sales Co-Ordinator to join our busy team

Design Engineer - Contract, £14.00ph, South

We're seeking a skilled young Design Engineer for a new client of ours for a two month contract role based on the south coast. Our customer is highly experienced in the world of leisure craft, with an international background in both yacht

Senior Naval Architect/Project Manager, £70k, South

We're working with a market leader in extra large maritime that is currently seeking a Senior Naval Architect. Following a boom in the passenger ship/yacht world, the requirement for new build projects across Europe is very high. Design offices,

Head of Service, £80k, International

Do you currently hold a senior role within the International large yacht market, either in General Management, Aftersales or Service? We're working with one of the market leaders in the Sale and maintenance of large motor and sailing yachts,

Superyacht Project Manager - Systems/Pipework, £45k, Europe

One of the leading European refit specialists, based in the heart of the summer superyacht cruising grounds, is seeking a skilled and highly experienced Project Manager to join them on a major refit project to last through to August 18. With

Electronic Installation Engineer - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South East

We're looking for engineers who are ambitious, driven and hungry to excel in our exciting superyacht projects. We install specialist equipment to superyachts, often 100m

Mechanical/Hydraulic Assembler, £25k, South

A brand synonymous with custom mechanical projects for the large yacht industry is seeking a Mechanical Fitter/Assembler used to working with mechanical and hydraulic systems to join their in-house team of engineers. With a business built

Field Sales Executive - Leisure Marine - South East (£26k OTE), £22k, South East

Field Sales Executive – Leisure Marine (South East) My client is looking for an energetic and enthusiastic self-starter wanting an entry-level sales role in the marine industry. The role is pretty much 100% ‘on the road’ visiting chandlers,

Electrical/Electronics Design Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International are market leaders in the luxury yacht industry, building their range of top end motoryachts from a number of sites across the south coast. A truly British brand, they offer a product that shines both in terms of quality

Regatta Director, Dependent on Experience, South

Cowes Week Limited, organiser of the world-famous sailing regatta, is seeking a new Regatta Director to further develop Cowes Week's position as a "must-do" flagship regatta on the global sailing calendar.

Assistant Interior Design Manager, Dependent on Experience, South West

Sunseeker International are leaders of the luxury motoryacht market, manufacturing their range of luxury craft from a range of South Coast sites for High Net Worth individuals. With a full order book and a constant need to evolve, the Sunseeker

Leisure Marine Export Sales Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East

An experienced Sales Manager is required to join our client, a Global Supplier to the Leisure Marine Industry. Based in East Sussex the Export Sales Manager will need to live within a commutable distance and have a passion for sailing and

Leisure Marine Export Sales Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East

An experienced Sales Manager is required to join our client, a key supplier to the Global Leisure Marine Industry. Based in East Sussex, the Export Sales Manager will need to be within commuting distance and have a passion for sailing and

Bench Joiner/Cabinet maker, £25k, South West

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated

Experienced Sailmaker, £28k, South West

We're seeking an experience sailmaker to join an established loft in the South West. Following continued expansion of their range of cruising, racing and superyacht sailing products, this exciting brand is seeking a sailmaker, ideally with

Watersports Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West

Watersports Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland. We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games.

Senior Dingy Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South West

Senior Instructor Role for the 2018 season at the Andrew Simpson Sailing Centre - Portland. We are based within the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, home of the 2012 Sailing Olympic Games.

Naval Architect/Project Manager - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South

Are you a skilled Naval Architect with experience working to design and approve craft in excess of 50m in length? We're working with a market leader in the world of luxury yacht projects that is currently seeking a driver naval architect

Design Engineer - Production Yachts, £29k, Midlands

Fairline Yachts are currently one of the hottest names in production boatbuilding. Following the launch of the 63 GTO earlier this summer and a recent annoucement surrounding expansion, the business is growing at a rate of knots, with a fantastic

Dinghy Instructors Required For Immediate Start, Dependent on Experience, International

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is recruiting RYA qualified Dinghy Instructors. Successful candidates will receive generous salary package as well as onsite accommodation.

Cruising Instructor, Dependent on Experience, International

Dubai Offshore Sailing Club is recruiting RYA qualified Cruising Instructors. Successful candidates will receive generous salary package including a housing allowance.

Draughtsperson - Special Projects, £28k, Midlands

Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show? Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for this

Mechanical Draughtsperson, £28k, Midlands

Are you keen to make a career move to one of the leading british boatbuilders, fresh from scooping awards at Cannes Yacht Show? Fairline Yachts have had a fantastic 2017 following their relaunch and it seems the sky in the limit for this

Project Manager/Assistant Project Manager - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this

Senior Interior Designer - Superyacht, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this

Senior Exterior Designer - Superyachts, Dependent on Experience, South

Marine Resources have been tasked by one of the industries leading design agencies to assist them in recruiting a number of individuals to their already extremely talented team. Based in possibly the most picturesque offices in the UK, this

Chartered Marine Engineer - Superyachts, £60k, UK wide

The superyacht industry is currently flying, with an international new-build order book that is filled to the brim at shipyards across Europe. Customers are spending more and more on bigger and bigger boats, with management firms running the

Senior Brokers (Motoryacht) Hong Kong - **MULTIPLE CLIENTS**, Dependent on Experience, International

The Asia Motoryacht Market is currently experiencing incredible growth and multiple market leading Asian Yacht Brokers and New Boat Sales brands are reaching out to the International Yacht Broker market through Marine Resources to recruit a

Recruitment Consultant - South East, Dependent on Experience, South

There has never been a more exciting time to join Marine Resources.....

Marketing Communications Assistant, £28k, South

A Marketing Assistant is required to join one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious yachting business brands. Our client specialises in luxury marina management and waterfront development worldwide. Their Communications and Marketing

Operations Manager - Leisure Marine - South Coast, UK, £35k,

Operations Manager required to join this leisure marine company functioning in the boat sales, marina and boat storage, marine engineering services and facilities operations, starting immediately. The role will require you to be highly experienced

GERMAN Yacht Broker Manager- Luxury Motor Yachts - Majorca, €30k,

Yacht Broker Manager, German Speaking, required to join a world renowned brokerage opening a new office in Majorca. This exciting opportunity requires an experienced boat sales manager with experience selling large, luxury power boats and sailing

Operations Manager - Shipyard (Middle East), £80k, International

A once in a lifetime opportunit has arisen to join one of the leading powers in shipbuilding on an exciting and high profile project. With an extensive order for multiple craft, our client is seeking a skilled and experienced Operations Manager

Lead Rigger/Rigging Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

**CALLING ALL RIGGERS** We are working with one of the leading Rigging Businesses on the South Coast to recruit an experienced Rigging Manager to help run a busy team as well as continue to grow this already well respected company. **EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY**

Business Development Manager - Up to £50,000 OTE, £50k, South

An exciting role for a Business Development Manager to grow the client base of this established marine coatings business servicing the Superyacht market. If you have excellent interpersonal skills and can network with the best of them this is the perfect role for you.

GRP Finisher, £19.00ph, South West

We're currently working with one of the leaders in luxury yachting, based in the South West. With a huge order book stretching to 2019, this exciting brand is currently looking to expand its workforce to cope with demand. One key area

E-Commerce Executive, £20k, South West

An experienced Product Marketing Manager is required to join an established marine distribution brand.

Sales Co-ordinator, £25k, South

Sales co-ordinator required to join a busy marina in the heart of the UK's Yachting Capital - Hamble. If you have a flair for sales and relish the challenge of earning commission through meeting targets this could be just the role for you. The

Deck Fitter, £33k, South West

Are you an immdediately available Deck Fitter interested in joining an iconic company in Poole? Please call Zoe Callard on 02380633399 for an indepth chat

Laminators/Finishers, £14.50ph, South

Based in the heart of the Solent, a composites specilaist is currently seeking to recruit skilled and experienced laminators and finishers to join them on long term contract (6+ months) As a preferred supplier to a number of local brands,

Laminators and Finishers, £18.00ph, South

A busy Composites specialist on the South Coast is looking to recruit skilled Laminators and Finishers on long term contract. With projects including marine, automotive, defence and more, the company is experience a strong period of sustained

Senior Naval Architect - Superyacht Tenders, £60k, Europe

A long established Superyacht Tender builder based in Northern Europe is seeking a Senior Naval Architect with extensive Solidworks experience! With a brand reputation that has seen tenders supplied to some of the highest profile yachts,

Graduate Developer - HTML, WebUI, Support, Apps Dev, £28k, South East

Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East. Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic, commited to quality and providing a high level of support to the business. apply now for immediate review

Senior Purchaser/FF&E Specialist, £40k, South