Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club

by Lou Johnson today at 12:11 pm

Hollingworth Lake Sailing Club hosted the final Craftinsure Silver Tiller event 2017 on Saturday 28 October followed by a three-course meal, prize-giving for the year, dancing and of course the obligatory going through the port hole - for those who have never been to the club and those who well... like going through!

Before the evening festivities there was work to be done on the water, although it looked as though Andy ‘Taxi’ Davis crewed by Alex Warren had it in the bag, there was one boat of the Chris and Chris (Gould and Kilsby) that could stop the celebrations. Going into the final event, Taxi and Alex were yet to score a restricted result, failing to get a decent one here would mean victory could be snapped away. So, what was going to happen, in 3 races time all would be clear.

On waking at 6am on the south coast, the news came on and amongst other heighten topics one stood out for our reporter and that was the weather… gales in the north. Oh goodie, as we hitch the boat on the back of the car and set off for the 250-mile journey north!

The further north we travelled, the greyer the skies got, and the more the trees appeared to move. On arrival at HLSC, the story was unchanged from this point, outside it was grey and wet, while inside the clubhouse you got the wonderful friendly welcome of the galley team making breakfast and plenty of hot and cold drinks to go around.

Now it was down to business, RO Nick Brook, got the fleet started on time at the bottom end of the lake, with low cloud cover and strong shifty squalls coming through it was a good job we had a lead rib to guide the way as this was round the cans racing.

Race one was a tight fought battle, with eventually local hero Richard Whitworth crewed by Sam Mottershead taking the gun, closely followed by Taxi and Alex in second and, Caroline Croft and Matt Lulham-Robinson in third.

In for the HLSC famous lunch spread with open sandwiches and cakes for all the helms and crews. There was no time to waste as the wind was building and there were still two races to do. Out the fleet went for back to back races. This time the bullet went to Taxi and Alex, second to Chris and Chris, and third to Richard and Sam. The final race of the day, and it all got a bit wetter and a bit windier. From the 24 boats that entered in the morning just 13 would make the finish line of this race. Shifting gusts, lovely long broad reaches in some big puffs saw lots of fast and furious, if not frightening at times, action for those spectating in the clubhouse. The course was shortened to three laps, perhaps this something to do with the car headlights on vehicles as they drove past, who knows? First place went to Sam Pascoe crewed by Rachel Rhodes, getting her first merlin race win, second to Dave and Oliver Winder showing a wide load on flat water in the breeze works well, and third to the Chris and Chris.

Once a shore the party began, as the prize-winners and guests were welcomed in black tie dress to a transformed sailing club, of beautifully laid tables and a glass of prosecco.

There was plenty of evening cheer as Chairman Chris Martin presented the overall series prizes, with Taxi and Alex being awarded the Craftinsure Silver Tiller 2017, along the Grand Slam, the highest place boat over the Silver Tiller, Salcombe Week, the National Championships, and the Inland Championships.

There were a few announcements before the dancing could begin...

Rod Daniel from Craftinsure joined the class for the evening, and was delighted to announce that they would be continuing their support into 2018. Thank you Craftinsure.

Chris Martin announced that the committee intend to award Guy Winder an Honorary Membership to be ratified at the AGM given his services to the class over many years.

Taxi along with thanking the Craftinsure, HLSC for hosting the final event and the fleet for yet another great year thanked Winder Boats, for building him such a great boat 10 years ago that he is still completive today. He did like to highlight that this might not be great for new business, however it should be good for the second-hand boat market.

On Sunday, a few more took to the water, with sunshine and a gentle breeze, from the opposite direction. Taxi and Alex mastered the conditions best to round off a successful weekend (and year) by also winning the Felucca Trophy for both days racing.

Thank you, Hollingworth Lake, it may be a long way from the south coast, but it is always worth the journey.

This concludes the Merlin Rocket Craftinsure Silver Tiller Series 2017.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Boat Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Pts 1st 3684 Keyser Soze Andy Davis Alex Warren Bartley SC 2 1 2 ‑5 1 6 2nd 3703 Faithless Richard Whitworth Sam Motishead HLSC/Parkstone YC 1 3 4 1 ‑7 9 3rd 3778 Peer Pressure Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Midland/Thames 5 2 3 ‑8 2 12 4th 3678 Nora Steve Crook Jane Clayton HLSC ‑12 4 11 3 3 21 5th 3673 The Oldie Caroline Croft Matt Lulham‑Robinson Bartley SC 3 ‑8 7 6 5 21 6th 3781 The Force Awakens David Winder Oliver Winder HLSC 9 7 (DNF) 2 4 22 7th 3743 Pokin the Turtle Matthew Biggs Mary Henderson Blithfield 4 5 (DNF) 9 6 24 8th 3690 General Lee Tim Harridge Lucy Burn Lymington Town SC/Hampton 11 6 5 ‑16 12 34 9th 3735 The Clone Wars Chris Dodds Pippa Taylor Nottingham/HLSC 10 11 (DNF) 4 11 36 10th 3615 Edgar Stuart Bates Andrew Hilton HLSC 7 10 ‑13 11 8 36 11th 3679 Dads Boat Nick Heginbotham Lucy Heginbotham HLSC ‑19 13 8 10 9 40 12th 3685 The Black Pearl William Warren Maddie Anderson Shoreham SC 13 ‑19 9 7 13 42 13th 3759 Red Mistress Sam Pascoe Racheal Rhodes Castle Cove 6 9 1 (DNC) DNC 44 14th 3791 Adley Squat Jon Gorringe Sophie Parkstone YC 8 (DNF) BFD 13 10 52 15th 3784 Strung Along Mark Barwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town Sailing Club 16 16 6 18 (DNC) 56 16th 3596 Freebird Martin Watts Oliver Whitehead HLSC 15 14 (DNC) 12 15 56 17th 3539 Gangsta Paradise Dan Alsop Ben Alsop Lyme Regis SC (DNC) 12 10 17 19 58 18th 3339 Flaming Fast Tim Male Rebecca Male Blithfield 17 17 (DNC) 14 14 62 19th 3603 Laidback Les Bithell Rosie Richards HLSC 14 (DNF) DNF 15 17 67 20th 3730 Blood Sweat & Beers Paul Hollis Paula Mason Blithfield 20 15 12 (DNC) DNC 75 21st 3695 Shiny Happy People Pete Slack Lydia Barber Blithfield 21 DNF (DNC) 19 16 82 22nd 3755 Tickled Pink Peter Jackson Tom Daniels Blackpool & Fleetwood ‑23 20 DNF 21 20 82 23rd 3567 Fat Boy Slim Martin Smith Karen Beston Blithfield 22 21 (DNC) 22 18 83 24th 3676 Hot Totty Frances Gifford Rebecca Jones Ranelagh SC 18 18 DNF (DNC) DNC 85 25th 3792 Seas the Day Alistair McDonald Liz King Berwick SC DNF (DNF) DNF 23 DNF 93 26th 3557 Out of the Blue 2 Guy Winder Joseph Winder HLSC (DNC) DNS DNC 20 21 95 27th 2213 Crystal Balls Ian Laing Lynne HLSC (DNC) DNC DNC DNF 22 103