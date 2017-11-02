Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
JOIN THE RACE JOIN THE 2017-18 RACE MAGAZINE DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL SOUVENIR RACE MAGAZINE Check out the latest photo galleries from the Clipper 2015-16 Race
UNICEF ABOUT UNICEF

Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race: Cape Town to Fremantle - Day 2

by Clipper Ventures today at 11:46 am 2 November 2017
Clipper 2017-18 Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race © Clipper Ventures

Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race is often referred to as the Southern Ocean Sleigh Ride, but uncharacteristically light winds over the last 24 hours has seen the majority of the Clipper Race fleet becalmed in wind holes, leading to frustration on board and a divide in routing.

Speaking from on board first placed Sanya Serenity Coast, which has kept to the rhumb line on a more north-easterly route, Skipper Wendy Tuck says: “Another busy time of changing sails and scratching of the head.

“I think the only sails we haven’t used are the ones you would expect to use in this part of the world, but that will happen quick enough.”

Following Sanya Serenity Coast, and also sticking to the rhumb line, is the second placed PSP Logistics and the third placed Dare To Lead. Just three nautical miles now separates Garmin in fourth, the fifth placed Visit Seattle, and sixth placed Unicef, which also follow suit taking the north-easterly approach.

For the teams opting to stray south from the rhumb line, racing is proving to be equally as tight, with less than one nautical mile separating seventh placed HotelPlanner.com from the eighth placed Liverpool 2018. Ninth placed Qingdao and tenth placed GREAT Britain follow the two teams in close succession, currently separated by just one nautical mile each.

Rob Graham, Skipper of the eleventh placed Nasdaq, is working hard to keep up with the pack on the southern route, and comments: “We had a busy day yesterday. The forecast light and variable winds kept us tacking and changing from Yankee 1 to windseeker several times.

“Whilst all that activity was a good way of forming our new joiners into a crew, it was also frustrating to see that the rest of the fleet made better progress than we did without our Code 1 (lightweight spinnaker).”

With the spell of light winds now passing, and with wind building over the coming days to give teams the first sense of true Southern Ocean conditions, excitement is building on board fifth placed Visit Seattle. Skipper Nikki Henderson explains: “Everyone here signed up for Southern Ocean madness; big waves, winds, and life on a slant, so there is a general mood of ‘bring it on’, and ‘we hate wind holes’.

“I concur with the latter - wind holes have quickly become my least favourite thing at sea on this race since Liverpool. I feel we have had enough practice.”

Despite being only day two, teams have settled into life on board quickly. PSP Logistics Skipper Matt Mitchell has used the light wind conditions to help get crew back into the swing of ocean racing, saying: “All the guys on board are settling in very nicely.

“We haven't had anyone sea sick y et and I am hoping that having had a couple of days on board, the guys will be a little more resistant to it than otherwise once the stronger weather comes through.”

These thoughts are echoed aboard Qingdao, with Skipper Chris Kobusch reporting: “Life on board is good, with the crew settling into the watch system and the daily job rotations. Once again it is down to: eat, sleep, sail, repeat.”

Despite teams’ focus very much on the challenge ahead, thoughts across the fleet remain with Greenings. Unicef Skipper Bob Beggs says: “We were very saddened to learn the latest news of Greenings last night that the yacht may not sail again, but great to hear that Skipper and crew are all well.”

Looking ahead, Clipper Race Weather Guru Simon Rowell reports the next front is due to catch up with the fleet overnight tomorrow. With it, the fleet is likely to see wind speeds gust up to 50 knots and may see some impressive electrical activity in the skies.

The Race Viewer will prove gripping over the next 24 hours as only time will tell if it has been an advantageous tactical move for the group that has headed South of the rhumb line.

To follow the progress of the Clipper Race Fleet during Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, please keep an eye on the Race Viewer.

Visit the Team Pages to read the Skipper Blogs in full and to see what the crew are writing about in the Crew Blogs. All data correct at time of publishing.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Clipper Race Yacht partially under water
Evacuated CV24 on the rocks near Cape Town Following careful analysis of the situation and state of the Clipper Race Yacht CV24 the Clipper Race office has confirmed that the vessel is partially underwater after running aground on the western side of the Cape Peninsula, South Africa. Posted on 1 Nov Clipper Race Dell Latitude Rugged Race day 1
Fleet's throughts with Greenings Though the tactics for Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race across the Southern Ocean are in full swing, the thoughts of the fleet are very much with Greenings, after the boat ran aground last night, shortly after leaving Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 1 Nov Greenings Clipper Race crew safely evacuated
After running aground near Cape Town The crew of Clipper Race team, Greenings, have been safely evacuated after running aground on the western side of Cape Peninsula, which sits roughly halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point during Leg 3 of the eight-leg global sailing race. Posted on 1 Nov Clipper 2017-18 Race departs South Africa
For tough Southern Ocean sleigh ride to Fremantle The third stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Race, officially known as Race 3: The Dell Latitude Rugged Race, got underway today from Cape Town for its highly anticipated 4,754nm Southern Ocean sleigh ride towards Fremantle, Australia. Posted on 31 Oct Who will I become after this race?
Charlie Garratt, Ocean Safety Clipper Race Ambassador Charlie Garratt knows all about the importance of staying safe on an ocean going yacht. Charlie, who is the Clipper Race Ambassador to 3Si Group company Ocean Safety is already two legs into the voyage of a lifetime. Posted on 31 Oct Whitsunday Clipper Race Carnival
Just 75 days to go The countdown is on to one of the biggest parties the Whitsundays has ever seen, with just 75 days until the Clipper Race Fleet sails into town and the Clipper Race Carnival begins. Posted on 30 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 24
Land in sight for PSP Logistics It's the final day of a long and eventful Leg 2 for PSP Logistics but the end is finally in sight in Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms. Posted on 28 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 23
The final stretch With just 275 nautical miles left for PSP Logistics in Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, full focus is on getting the boat in the best possible shape for a speedy turn around in Cape Town, South Africa. Posted on 27 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 22
Wind Woes for PSP Logistics PSP Logistics remains on track for a Saturday arrival into Cape Town, but the final few days of what has already been a hard Race 2: The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms won't be easy for the team. Posted on 26 Oct Clipper Race Stormhoek Race Day 21
Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint results are in Day 21 saw PSP Logistics reach its final milestone mark of Race 2: Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms; the Eastern gate of the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint. Posted on 25 Oct

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy