Up to 30% off in the Henri Lloyd Sailing Sale

Take the highest grade waterproof leather for durability, add NASA technologies for astronaut-approved temperature control, along with high tech sports shoe design for athletic comfort and you have the ideal boot for offshore and coastal sailors.

Related Articles

The 20% Off Autumn Event at Henri Lloyd

Seleected lines reduced for men and women In the menswear section, the Marwood Crew Knit was £109 now £87.20 and the Manston Denim was £79 now £63.20. For ladies, the Nathalie Crew Neck was £119 now £95.20 and the Paige Fairisle Knit was £99 now £79.20.

50% Off Land Rover BAR Merchandise

While stocks last! Land Rover BAR Merchandise now 50% off while stocks last. Land Rover BAR Replica Cap now £12.50!

Henri Lloyd Yachting Sale Favourites

Some great savings on six key pieces Some great savings on six key pieces including the Aqua Down Jacket, Land Rover BAR tee and jacket, Energy Jacket, Aqua Down gilet and Octogrip Mono shoe.

Henri Lloyd End of Season Yachting Clearance

Dive in! It's all smooth sailing from here with 30% off Dive in! It's all smooth sailing from here with 30% off selected lines.

Henri Lloyd Cyclone Collection

A firm favorite within the range A firm favorite within the Henri Lloyd range, the Cyclone Collection of products offer all the benefits of Soft Shell performance with the additional benefit of lightweight thermal insulation.

Henri Lloyd Presence

At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 Henri Lloyd will be exhibiting their Technical Marine range at the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show this year, via their Marine Retailers, where Henri Lloyd technical sales staff will be on hand to offer advice.

Henri Lloyd New Energy Buoyancy Aid

Reduced bulk and maximum freedom of movement The new CE approved Energy Buoyancy Aid has been ergonomically constructed to reduce bulk and provide maximum freedom of movement.

Henri Lloyd Sunday Journal

Catching up with Phillip Wilkinson ahead of the Clipper Race Week One of the Clipper Round the World Race is now well under way, but before setting sail, we caught up with Phillip Wilkinson, our Henri Lloyd Ambassador to find out how he prepared physically and mentally.

Clear the Decks

20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale 20% off in the Henri Lloyd Last Chance Sale by using code BANK20 at cart. Stocks are strictly limited so don't miss out!