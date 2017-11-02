Please select your home edition
RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017 Overall: Showdown at Nottingham!

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 7:50 am 2 November 2017
RS Aeros on the Trent © Nottingham SC

The 2017 RS Aero Northern Circuit title, sponsored by Green Frog Genovate went all the way to the wire with a grand showdown between the top 5 contenders at the 6th and final event, the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham.

A 3 way tie at the top of the table had 'the flying Scot' Iain McGonigal (East Lothian), Steve Stewart (Yorkshire Dales) and Andrew Molyneux (Huddersfield) all on 8pts. Each were hoping to shave off a point or two to take the title. Additionally a good counter on the Trent would have both Matt Thursfield (Chelmarsh) and Ben Rolfe (Burghfield) jump back into the running. They had one final shot, would the Midlander prevail or could Ben pillage the trophy back down to the south?

Intense rivalry was building for the coveted Top Lady title which was equally tight with Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales) and Julie Archer (Ullswater) locked in combat, also tied and set for a final showdown on the challenging waters of the Trent!

The forecast looked good for Nottingham and with pre-entries up to 18 a quality counter was going to be hard earned! On the challenging waters of the Trent it was Andrew Molyneux of Huddersfield who prevailed with a 3rd, just enough to edge out his rivals by one point. As the wind died towards the end of the day an elated Jackie Craven glided away to take the Ladies title for 2017 on tie break.

RS Aeros at Yorkshire Dales - photo © Paul Hargreaves Photography
RS Aeros at Yorkshire Dales - photo © Paul Hargreaves Photography

32 RS Aero sailors competed in at least one event with some 16 Northern and Scottish clubs represented. The 2017 circuit visited some fantastic and mixed locations ranging from open sea, attractive lakes and the fun of the river. Venues included Ullswater for the Northern Champs, Yorkshire Dales, North Berwick in Scotland, Filey, Bala in North Wales and finally the Trent. In addition a 2017 Scottish Championship was held at Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC.

RS Aeros at North Berwick, Scotland - photo © Derek Braid
RS Aeros at North Berwick, Scotland - photo © Derek Braid

Many thanks to the circuit sponsors Green Frog Genovate, the innovative power providers, for their support of the circuit, wonderful trophies and glassware. The circuit prize giving was held at the UK Inland Champs at Northampton with all winners in attendance.

In 2018 the RS Aero Northern circuit will expand to visit fresh locations and new RS Aero fleets. Details will start to be available soon on the UK Event Page of the class website.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubUllswaterYorkshire DalesEast LothianFileyBalaNottinghamPts
12298Andrew MolyneuxHuddersfield SC10041002237
22155Iain McGonigalEast Lothian YC66110011008
31581Steve StewartYorkshire Dales SC5741368
41258Nick CravenYorkshire Dales SC710764515
51744Matt ThursfieldChelmarsh SC421001001001016
61653Richard ButlerCovenham SC100910047819
71846Steve FraserEast Lothian YC10146510010021
81509Peter CraggsYork RI SC81131001001322
91264Jackie CravenYorkshire Dales SC11159861123
101594Julie ArcherUllswater YC9168781423
112297Allan BrooksHuddersfield SC1001210010051229
122152Ben RolfeBurghfield SC11100100100100102
131305Ed StoreyYorkshire Dales SC38100100100100111
141062Dan PhilllipsFiley SC10010010031009112
152055Chris WoolleyCombs SC1001710010010016133
162093Peter BartonLymington Town SC1001001001001001201
171089Kent MartinOgston SC1001001001001002202
181265Angus BoydEast Lothian YC1001002100100100202
192028Chris JenkinsBowmoor SC2100100100100100202
201118Gareth WilliamsLeigh & Lowton SC1003100100100100203
211218Christopher AbbottNottingham SC1001001001001004204
222299John WilcoxEast Lothian YC1001005100100100205
231428Peter TownendChelmarsh SC1005100100100100205
242184Martin HewittNotingham SC1001001001001007207
251595Jeanette DaviesChester SC1001001001009100209
262135Alex PotterUllswater YC12100100100100100212
271370Mike SaquiCarsington SC10013100100100100213
281745John HobsonNotts County SC10010010010010015215
292274Rhys WilliamsEly SC10010010010010017217
309Michael WilliamsEly SC10010010010010018218
311216Matt ButlerYorkshire Dales SC10018100100100100218
321088Vanessa JamesYorkshire Dales SC10019100100100100219
