RS Aero UK Northern Circuit 2017 Overall: Showdown at Nottingham!

RS Aeros on the Trent © Nottingham SC RS Aeros on the Trent © Nottingham SC

by RS Aero UK Class Association today at 7:50 am

The 2017 RS Aero Northern Circuit title, sponsored by Green Frog Genovate went all the way to the wire with a grand showdown between the top 5 contenders at the 6th and final event, the UK River Champs on the Trent at Nottingham.

A 3 way tie at the top of the table had 'the flying Scot' Iain McGonigal (East Lothian), Steve Stewart (Yorkshire Dales) and Andrew Molyneux (Huddersfield) all on 8pts. Each were hoping to shave off a point or two to take the title. Additionally a good counter on the Trent would have both Matt Thursfield (Chelmarsh) and Ben Rolfe (Burghfield) jump back into the running. They had one final shot, would the Midlander prevail or could Ben pillage the trophy back down to the south?

Intense rivalry was building for the coveted Top Lady title which was equally tight with Jackie Craven (Yorkshire Dales) and Julie Archer (Ullswater) locked in combat, also tied and set for a final showdown on the challenging waters of the Trent!

The forecast looked good for Nottingham and with pre-entries up to 18 a quality counter was going to be hard earned! On the challenging waters of the Trent it was Andrew Molyneux of Huddersfield who prevailed with a 3rd, just enough to edge out his rivals by one point. As the wind died towards the end of the day an elated Jackie Craven glided away to take the Ladies title for 2017 on tie break.

32 RS Aero sailors competed in at least one event with some 16 Northern and Scottish clubs represented. The 2017 circuit visited some fantastic and mixed locations ranging from open sea, attractive lakes and the fun of the river. Venues included Ullswater for the Northern Champs, Yorkshire Dales, North Berwick in Scotland, Filey, Bala in North Wales and finally the Trent. In addition a 2017 Scottish Championship was held at Aberdeen & Stonehaven YC.

Many thanks to the circuit sponsors Green Frog Genovate, the innovative power providers, for their support of the circuit, wonderful trophies and glassware. The circuit prize giving was held at the UK Inland Champs at Northampton with all winners in attendance.

In 2018 the RS Aero Northern circuit will expand to visit fresh locations and new RS Aero fleets. Details will start to be available soon on the UK Event Page of the class website.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club Ullswater Yorkshire Dales East Lothian Filey Bala Nottingham Pts 1 2298 Andrew Molyneux Huddersfield SC 100 4 100 2 2 3 7 2 2155 Iain McGonigal East Lothian YC 6 6 1 100 1 100 8 3 1581 Steve Stewart Yorkshire Dales SC 5 7 4 1 3 6 8 4 1258 Nick Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 7 10 7 6 4 5 15 5 1744 Matt Thursfield Chelmarsh SC 4 2 100 100 100 10 16 6 1653 Richard Butler Covenham SC 100 9 100 4 7 8 19 7 1846 Steve Fraser East Lothian YC 10 14 6 5 100 100 21 8 1509 Peter Craggs York RI SC 8 11 3 100 100 13 22 9 1264 Jackie Craven Yorkshire Dales SC 11 15 9 8 6 11 23 10 1594 Julie Archer Ullswater YC 9 16 8 7 8 14 23 11 2297 Allan Brooks Huddersfield SC 100 12 100 100 5 12 29 12 2152 Ben Rolfe Burghfield SC 1 1 100 100 100 100 102 13 1305 Ed Storey Yorkshire Dales SC 3 8 100 100 100 100 111 14 1062 Dan Philllips Filey SC 100 100 100 3 100 9 112 15 2055 Chris Woolley Combs SC 100 17 100 100 100 16 133 16 2093 Peter Barton Lymington Town SC 100 100 100 100 100 1 201 17 1089 Kent Martin Ogston SC 100 100 100 100 100 2 202 18 1265 Angus Boyd East Lothian YC 100 100 2 100 100 100 202 19 2028 Chris Jenkins Bowmoor SC 2 100 100 100 100 100 202 20 1118 Gareth Williams Leigh & Lowton SC 100 3 100 100 100 100 203 21 1218 Christopher Abbott Nottingham SC 100 100 100 100 100 4 204 22 2299 John Wilcox East Lothian YC 100 100 5 100 100 100 205 23 1428 Peter Townend Chelmarsh SC 100 5 100 100 100 100 205 24 2184 Martin Hewitt Notingham SC 100 100 100 100 100 7 207 25 1595 Jeanette Davies Chester SC 100 100 100 100 9 100 209 26 2135 Alex Potter Ullswater YC 12 100 100 100 100 100 212 27 1370 Mike Saqui Carsington SC 100 13 100 100 100 100 213 28 1745 John Hobson Notts County SC 100 100 100 100 100 15 215 29 2274 Rhys Williams Ely SC 100 100 100 100 100 17 217 30 9 Michael Williams Ely SC 100 100 100 100 100 18 218 31 1216 Matt Butler Yorkshire Dales SC 100 18 100 100 100 100 218 32 1088 Vanessa James Yorkshire Dales SC 100 19 100 100 100 100 219