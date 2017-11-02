Exposure lighting up the Volvo Ocean Race

|
About us...
A British engineering and technology company who pioneer personal marine and bicycle lighting. All of our products are designed to excel in the harshest environments in the world.
Learn more
Our Marine Heritage:
Our lighting range has been designed, developed and tested alongside the world's top offshore Race Teams including Volvo Ocean Race Winners Abu Dhabi Ocean Racing and British Vendee Globe sailor Alex Thomson, and continues to be used by all of the current Volvo Ocean Race Teams.