Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Trident Dry Launching Trousers
Trident Dry Launching Trousers

Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 will stage new dawn for multihulls

by Transat Jacques Vabre today at 7:30 am 5 November 2017
Multi 50 Arkema © Vincent Olivaud

Alex Pella, the world-record breaking sailor, said on Wednesday that the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 will mark the emergence of a new future for multihulls.

With all eyes on just how fast the latest 30-metre Ultime to launch is – Maxi Edmond de Rothschild will be making its debut in Le Havre, Normandy on the start line on Sunday - Pella, co-skipper of the Multi 50 Arkema, believes the class will shine in this 13th edition of the "Route du Café".

"When we arrived last Friday and I saw the fleet, I said 'wow' because for me it's the first time that there's such a fleet in this class," Pella said. "Normally, when I've been here in another class, I've seen only two or three good boats. But now I think this race can change the future of the class. Now, the future of the multihulls is the Ultime class and Multi 50 because there's a really big difference between them."

Pella knows a thing or two about multihulls - he was part of the incredible team on IDEC 3 that smashed the Jules Verne round-the-world record in January. He is not campaigning for the class either - this is his first race in a Multi 50 and he was a last minute replacement in August after Karine Fauconnier was injured in training. It is more the view of an experienced sailor – Pella, from Barcelona, turns 45 on Thursday – who can cast an eye across all four classes and 38 boats here. Another crowning glory was becoming the first Spaniard to win a transoceanic single-handed race when he won the Route du Rhum Class40 in 2014.

His co-skipper, the equally experienced, Lalou Roucayrol agreed. "There has been a big change within the Multi 50 class," he said. "We wanted to get professional and the class introduced not just foils but rules on materials that mean all the boats have to be modern and competitive now."

There are six Multi 50s here, five competitive and four with foils all vying for victory. At just over 15 metres - half the length of Ultime - have a budget that is more accessible to those starting out in multihulls. Roucayrol revealed that Arkema spent €1.5 million to build the boat he launched in 2013, and spend €800,000 a year on the campaign, of which €200,000 has gone on their Mini 6.50 boat this year. The Ultime is a big step up, with budgets around six times that.

But those extra Euros may be felt in the first few days of racing, which are already promising to typically bracing North Atlantic weather in November. The weather and routing chatter on the pontoons began in earnest yesterday and 35-40 knots was being predicted after the start on Sunday.

Phil Sharp aboard Imerys - photo © TJV
Phil Sharp aboard Imerys - photo © TJV

"I think we're going to have to cross a big front there's going to be potentially 35-40 knots downwind the other side of that," Britain's Phil Sharp (Imerys, Class40) said. "That's what when we get really offshore west of Ireland - and it looks like we're going to have to head west to look for this northerly wind, to avoid headwinds. When we hit that we can escape south - and we'll be escaping very fast. We can surf at up to 25 knots and that's fast enough when you're on a boat like this."

Pella at first affected to say that such pontoon chatter is "pollution" - "I haven't been looking at the forecast all the time," he said. "There are two people on the team checking. We haven't done a real briefing. The other thing is that in these kind of races, North Atlantic (strong wind) starts are as usual, as these sounds of the pontoon, for me it's pollution, people are nervous. This is the race where you have the Channel, the point of Brittany, the front, traffic and cold." But he did concede that the Multi 50 are more vulnerable in these conditions, even with the foils – "by comparison IDEC 3 it passes over the waves very well," he said.

Later he admitted that it might be better for them to push out of the starting blocks to get ahead of the front. "To win the race, you have to finish the race and to break things at the start is stupid," he said. "But if you see the forecast it looks like it's better to be in the top positions at the beginning because the front is coming from behind. You can makes plans, but you have to take the decision when you're there." It is hard to keep a sailor from his routing.

www.transatjacquesvabre.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Maxi Edmond de Rothschild set
To compete in the Transat Jacques Vabre On 17 July 2017, after a twenty-month build and over 35,000 hours of studies, Ariane and Benjamin de Rothschild launched the latest addition to their offshore racing stable. Posted on 1 Nov Ambitions for the Normandy Channel Race
Gearing towards a record edition in 2018? Launched in 2010 according to an idea by Manfred Ramspacher, with the support of the local authorities, the highly original Normandy Channel Race has quickly established itself as a major classic in the oceanic programme for international offshore racers. Posted on 29 Oct Entries open for Route du Rhum 2018
100 solo skippers expected to apply Long awaited by skippers, boat and team owners, stakeholders and sponsors alike the Notice of Race for the 40th anniversary Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe was published and made available on Tuesday 24th October. Posted on 28 Oct Campagne de France wins RORC Championship
26 boats add scores across 10 events this year The Royal Ocean Racing Club has crowned its 2017 champions in the Class 40 category; the Franco-British duo Halvard Mabire / Miranda Merron who succeed the 2016 winner, Tony Lawson's Concise 2. Posted on 28 Oct Transat Jacques Vabre village opens in Le Havre
Three teams talk about their preparation The wharves and quays of Paul Vatine dock at the port of Le Havre are full of life with the opening of the village today, and the onset of various attractions. Many fans are expected to admire the 38 boats that will take off towards Brazil soon. Posted on 27 Oct Armel Le Cléac'h crowned IMOCA Champion
Double success for winner of the Vendée Globe The winner of the Vendée Globe has had a double success taking the title of IMOCA world champion for the second time, for the period 2015-2016, which ended with the Vendée Globe. Posted on 26 Oct Up close and personal
With the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild crew Tomorrow the Maxi Edmond de Rothschild will set sail from her port of registry in Lorient for Le Havre, which will host the start of the Transat Jacques Vabre in 12 days' time. Posted on 24 Oct Oman Sail's Class 40 team prepare for TJV
Small details: the difference between success and failure With just a month to go to the November 5th start of the now classic two-handed ocean race, Sidney Gavignet and Fahad Al Hasni are making final preparations and focusing on the many small details that can make the difference between success and failure. Posted on 6 Oct A Transat Jacques Vabre full of promise
9 crew and 78 sailors registered for 13th edition The calibre of the 39 crew and 78 sailors registered for the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre promises a high-flying competition, with a race of rare quality and depth. Posted on 21 Sep 42 teams set
For the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 As happens every two years, couples are getting together as the summer approaches... to form solid partnerships for the Transat Jacques Vabre, the double-handed race of reference, which has been leaving Le Havre since 1993. Posted on 22 Jul

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy