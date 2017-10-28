Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Spinlock Chest Pack
Spinlock Chest Pack

Marco Polo Pursuit Race 2017 at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club

by Phil Aspinall today at 8:19 am 28 October 2017
Ollie Mears wins the RCYC Marco Polo Pursuit Race 2017 © Tammy Fisher

There was healthy attendance for the Marco Polo race to mark the "traditional" end of season. This all-in pursuit race open to all club members once again ticked all the boxes in demonstrating the strength, breadth and depth of the Royal Corinthian. The age group covered 12 (Ollie Mears & Jemima Cook) to 76 (Bill Jones), all fleets were out (although Waples/Rands switched from RCOD to Flying Fifteen) and Ben Hutton-Penman, one of our National Champions, ensured a truly representative group of 15 entrants.

First away were the Oppies who started close to the line and headed off for the north shore. The 12 year-olds would be sailing the full 100 minutes and no other boat was launched or off its mooring for their start; partly due to the gap in handicap but mainly because the wind was gusting above 20 knots. Next away was a Topper with either a faulty watch or over confidence in reaching up and down the start line for a full 2 minutes after their designated start. The Hutton-Penmans formed a sandwich around the squibs with Ben in front brother James behind. Then came the Dragons, Flying Fifteen, Folkboat and RS200s.

The WWL course didn't suit the asymmetric RS200 and they were first to retire after a few too many swims... to be fair the conditions didn't seem to suit anyone. At the first leeward mark (Pinto) the Oppies were still together and still well clear of the fleet and that was the case at the windward mark (Fairway #5) but the gaps were narrowing.

It became clear that it would be close at Pinto again as the clock ticked down to zero. The oppies were difficult to separate, Ben was very close behind. Indeed 5 different types of boat rounded Pinto within 2 minutes of the finish yet the result was a clean sweep for the Otters. Ollie first with Jemima still within a boat length in second. Ben was third demonstrating maturity beyond his years. Humphrey (Robert Coyle and Marc Rawinsky) were the first keelboat in 4th and the rest of us were close enough to sail in company on an even windier beat back to the clubhouse.

A great race celebrated in a different style as the Marco Polo bowl was filled with Mars bars (other confectionery is available) and presented before the Laying Up Supper and ahead of the winners' bedtime.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The first Super Saturday of 2017 in Burnham
At the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club Super Saturday was back this weekend for the first race of the new season but someone forgot to tell the Gods. Posted on 25 Apr The RCYC Snow Globe
A very mild and still December day The final day of the Snow Globe series saw 14 entrants taking part on a very mild and still December day. With the top 3 places very close, it was all to play for. Posted on 13 Dec 2016 Burnham Brass Monkey End of Season Race
Weather apt for the occasion at Royal Corinthian YC Saturday 12th November saw 26 of our hardiest Otters take part in the traditional end of season Brass Monkey Race and the weather certainly proved apt for the occasion. Posted on 22 Nov 2016 RCYC Final Super Saturday Series
All eyes on the leader board in Burnham In the final Super Saturday event of the 2016 season all eyes were on the leader board as the adult dinghy sailors and the Otters took to the water to see who would be crowned triumphant - would it be the adults or the youngsters? Posted on 28 Oct 2016 Caudle Cup Match Racing Regatta at Burnham
Classics prove to be the beating heart of the river Whatever the future holds for yachting on the River Crouch, last Sunday's Caudle Cup - the annual match race between the RBODs and the RCODs - was a vivid reminder that these classic boat one designs will always be the beating heart of the river. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 Burnham 'Super Saturday' Dinghy Series 4
32 boats with several Creeksea Phantoms joining the racing This week saw 32 boats take part in Super Saturday 4 (races 7 & 8) with several Phantoms joining us from Creeksea Sailing Club for the first time. Posted on 1 Aug 2016 Caudle Cup in Burnham
Royal Corinthian One Designs win It has been 12 long years since the Caudle Cup returned to the trophy cabinet at the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club and finally it has after an epic team race against the Royal Burnham Yacht Club last weekend. Posted on 16 Sep 2015 VE Day Pursuit Race at Royal Corinthian
Fourteen different starts; from Scows to Dragons A packed briefing in the Club of both Otters and Members at 09:30, all eager to go. Edwin ran through the plan which was to start the slowest first, so there were over fourteen different starts from Scows to Dragons. Posted on 15 May 2015 Jon Emmett talk at RCYC Burnham
Free event on Tuesday 19th February Jon, author of Be Your Own Sailing Coach and also of Be Your Own Tactics Coach, will be visiting the Royal Corinthian Yacht Club in Burnham on Crouch on 19th February to give a talk on how everyone can be their own coach and improve their sailing. Posted on 11 Feb 2013

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC Laser and Laser Radial Inland Championships for Laser and Laser Radial
Grafham Water SC- 4 Nov to 5 Nov Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Frozen Toe 1 & 2 for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 5 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Guy Fawkes Pursuit Race for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 5 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 5 Nov Queen Mary SC RS Aero, RS classes End of Seasons *CANCELLED* (lack of water) for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov Windermere Cruising Association IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts Winter Series 2017-2018 inc GBR IRC Inland Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and IRC yachts
Windermere Cruising Association- 12 Nov Leigh & Lowton SC Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850 Revett Series for Monohull dinghies with PY greater than 850
Leigh & Lowton SC- 12 Nov Shotwick Lake Sailing Monohull dinghies Open Handicap Frostbite Series for Monohull dinghies
Shotwick Lake Sailing- 12 Nov Penzance SC Monohull dinghies Penzance Pirate for Monohull dinghies
Penzance SC- 12 Nov Grafham Water SC 49er and 49er FX Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy