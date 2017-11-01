|
|
|
|
Remember, remember, to stay warm this November.
Stay snug and cosy this bonfire night in our warmest fleece, the Polar Fleece. With new colours on offer, these men's and women's styles are both wind resistant and highly breathable, making them the perfect choice for the chilly Autumn evenings.
Our most substantial, wind resistant fleece, the Polar Jacket is made of a denser fleece, therefore allowing it to trap more air and retain more heat. It is, however, very breathable too.
Layer it up in this Autumn, or wear as a standalone jacket on milder days.
A must-have for those chilly Autumn evenings, our feminine fit Polar Jacket is highly wind-resistant but also breathable. Ideal to be worn as a standalone jacket, or layered up if needed.
Due to the dense fleece fabric we use, more air is trapped, meaning it is one of our warmest fleeces.
|
|
|
|
Gill is the trading name of Douglas Gill International Ltd. Registered in England No 1967176.
Registered office: Manor House Road, Long Eaton, Nottingham, NG10 1LR, UK.